Five takeaways from the Commanders’ joint practice with the Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — If there was a hope that tempers had cooled and the Commanders and Ravens would get through a full practice without a fight, it was short-lived. At least three skirmishes broke out in the first hour of their joint practice Wednesday, most of which were between Washington’s offensive line and Baltimore’s defensive line during one-on-ones. The workout also offered a mixed bag of team periods, some at less than full speed, and individual drills that gave the Commanders a closer glimpse at their improvement and the areas where they need work before camp ends.

Here are five takeaways from Wednesday’s practice.

Howell maintains poise

Coach Ron Rivera declined to name Sam Howell the starting quarterback for Week 1 — but he doesn’t need to. Howell took all the first-team reps again Wednesday and has for almost all of training camp. The team’s plan is obvious, no matter Rivera’s comments.

Also obvious: Washington’s starting offense is improving but still has areas of concern, some of which were magnified Wednesday against the Ravens’ defense. Howell held his own for much of the day, but the final 11-on-11 period was a tough go for the offense.

“I think there’s a couple of pressures that [the Ravens] got us on, which they were just kind of things that we didn’t really game plan for,” Howell said.

Both teams were cognizant of what they put on display, and after the fights during one-on-ones, they shifted to a team period that did not include full-speed rushing from Baltimore’s defensive line. The emphasis, instead, was on the coverage and route concepts — and decision-making.

“One of things that we were hoping [for] when we got out here and the stuff was pretty close to real [was] to see how he handled it,” Rivera said of Howell. “And he handled it well, and he made some real good decisions.”

Rivera said he plans to meet with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard on Thursday to review film and evaluate the status of both quarterbacks, Howell and Jacoby Brissett. Asked if he wants a formal declaration that he’s the starter, Howell said it matters little to him.

“I’m confident in my abilities, and I know I can go out there and play well and be successful and give my team a chance to win,” he said.

Commanders really need Thomas

Logan Thomas has been sidelined since Aug. 4 with a calf strain, and though his absence has afforded the younger tight ends additional reps, it’s also shown his value to the offense. At 6-foot-6, 250 pounds, Thomas is built like a power forward but plays with the physicality of a linebacker.

Cole Turner has shown growth year over year in training camp, but in Washington’s two practices against the Ravens, he had at least a couple balls stripped away and he dropped others. Two practices alone are hardly a gauge of a player’s future, but Thomas’s value was obvious in his absence; his strength at the catch point is unmatched among Washington’s tight ends.

John Bates did impress Wednesday with a couple leaping grabs. Drafted in 2021 primarily for his blocking, Bates has had to adapt to Bieniemy’s offense, which features the tight ends heavily in the pass game.

“I thought he’s been blocking extremely well, and then as a guy coming out late after chipping or blocking, he presents a really nice target,” Rivera said of Bates. “He made a couple of big catches today that really kind of showed the kind of checkdown he can be for the quarterbacks.”

Nice rep by Benjamin St-Juste to stay in position against a smaller receiver in Zay Flowers (5-9, 182).



St-Juste (6-3, 200) will face plenty of WRs like Flowers as a nickel this year. pic.twitter.com/brpkaqbh76 — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 16, 2023

Position battles coming into focus

Some of the toughest roster battles are heating up. In the absence of Chase Young, Efe Obada again took most of the first-team reps at defensive end, though on Wednesday, the team also worked in Andre Jones Jr. The seventh-round pick from Louisiana-Lafayette has impressed with his speed and length and could earn a role at end.

Five ends (Obada, Jones, James Smith-Williams, Casey Toohill and fifth-round pick K.J. Henry) seem to be competing for three or four spots.

On the offensive line, Chris Paul and Saahdiq Charles are battling at left guard, and two centers, veteran Tyler Larsen and third-round pick Ricky Stromberg, are competing for backup guard/center. The situation favors Stromberg, who’s younger, but the coaching staff likes Larsen as well.

For depth receiver/returner, undrafted rookie Kazmeir Allen seems to lead third-year wideout Dax Milne. On Wednesday, Allen took every punt-return rep while Milne stood on the sideline holding his helmet. But the battle is a question about what the coaches value more: explosive return potential (Allen) or blocking, route-running and steady hands (Milne)?

Defense stands tall in two-minute drill

Late in practice, the Ravens’ offense started at its own 25-yard line with 1:20 on the clock, two timeouts and the scoreboard showing 14-14. Washington used its “dime” subpackage with four linemen, one linebacker and six defensive backs. Safety Kam Curl seemed to shadow tight end Mark Andrews, which, in crunchtime, was a busy assignment.

On the first play, quarterback Lamar Jackson threw to Andrews up the seam. Curl knocked the ball away. Two plays later, Andrews got a step on Curl on a shallow crossing route for a modest gain. On the next play, the Commanders looked to be in a zone coverage; when Andrews ran an intermediate, out-breaking route, Curl fell off coverage of Andrews and stepped into a zone over the middle. Jackson saw the hole and hit Andrews for a big gain.

Emmanuel Forbes up and down today.



Clip 1: Good strength vs WR Dontay Demus Jr. (6-3, 220).



Clips 2 and 3: Beaten by Demus and Tarik Black.



Similar pattern later in team drills. pic.twitter.com/uKewn1YaEJ — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 16, 2023

Baltimore used its final timeout with 27 seconds left. It was third and five from Washington's 33. Jackson took a shot deep down the right sideline for Nelson Agholor, who'd beaten corner Emmanuel Forbes. The rookie, who's impressed with his makeup speed, sped backward and hit Agholor at almost the exact same time as the ball did.

Both teams celebrated — the Commanders for a pass breakup, the Ravens for what they believed was a defensive pass interference — but the refs threw no flag.

Injury updates

Young, who ran out to practice with Ravens receiver Odell Beckham Jr. while the crowd applauded, did individual drills but no team work for the second straight day.

On the offensive line, Charles did not participate in the final team period, giving Paul another series with the starters. Rivera said Charles was “feeling it a little bit” in his calf, so the team decided to shut him down early. He did participate in the final session of individual drills.

Corner Benjamin St-Juste (ankle) returned to practice Wednesday and looked sharp. He kept up with smaller receivers on routes emphasizing short-area quickness and tracked bigger receivers on longer crossing routes, breaking up one pass during the two-minute drill.