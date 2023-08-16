Daniel Murphy retires again, ending comeback bid with Angels

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Thirty-eight games into his comeback bid with the Los Angeles Angels’ Triple-A affiliate, former New York Mets and Washington Nationals infielder Daniel Murphy went on the voluntarily retired list this week. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight Murphy, 38, hit .295 with one home run and 25 RBI for the Salt Lake Bees, and went 1 for 5 in his final game Sunday before retiring from baseball for a second time. The left-handed hitter initially called it quits after hitting .236 in 40 games for the Colorado Rockies during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

A .296 career hitter over 12 major league seasons with the Mets, Nationals, Chicago Cubs and Rockies, Murphy launched his comeback bid in March by signing with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League. The father of four told the Athletic that he got the itch to return to the sport after watching baseball documentaries at home in Jacksonville, Fla., and studying the swings of baseball greats.

“You get curious about something, and I was extremely grateful for what baseball has afforded myself and my family,” Murphy told reporters after hitting .331 in 37 games for the Ducks and signing a minor league deal with the Angels in June. “And I can move just fast enough to kind of test some of these things out. My body was, at least in my opinion, moving well enough to try and get bats professionally; and if I chose not to do it, it would have been out of fear more than anything else — I didn’t want that to be the case.”

“Somebody that had his career, and still has the passion to play … deserved the opportunity to see what he could do in Triple A,” Angels General Manager Perry Minasian told the Athletic.

A 13th-round pick by the Mets in 2006 out of Jacksonville University, Murphy made his big league debut in 2008. He became a regular in the Mets’ lineup in 2009, but missed the entire 2010 season with a knee injury. Murphy earned his first all-star nod in 2014 and helped lead the Mets to the 2015 World Series with a historic postseason performance. After establishing a new career high with a modest 14 home runs during the 2015 regular season, Murphy homered in a record six consecutive playoff games and was named National League Championship Series MVP.

From Jacksonville to Salt Lake and everywhere in between, thank you for making us part of your baseball story. Enjoy your retirement, Murph. pic.twitter.com/ZFfmolA5vD — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) August 15, 2023

Murphy became a free agent after the season and signed a three-year, $37.5 million deal with the Nationals after Washington struck out on landing infielders Brandon Phillips and Ben Zobrist. He turned out to be one of the greatest free agent signings in team history. In 2016, Murphy hit .347 with 25 home runs, 47 doubles and 104 RBI while leading the league in slugging percentage (.595) and on-base-plus-slugging percentage (.985), and finishing second in the NL MVP race behind Chicago Cubs slugger Kris Bryant. He followed that up with 23 home runs, 93 RBI and his third All-Star Game appearance in 2017. Murphy terrorized his former team, hitting .355 with 12 home runs and 44 RBI in 52 career games against the Mets.

After Murphy missed the first two months of the 2018 season with a knee injury, Washington traded him to the Cubs in August. He signed a two-year deal with the Rockies that December and retired for the first time after the 2020 season.

“I just didn’t feel like I was gonna be able to perform,” Murphy told First Coast News in April. “I got beat up pretty good in 2020. I didn’t play well. The league was better than me and faster than me.”