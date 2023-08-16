Marco Etcheverry returns to D.C. United as an academy coach

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Marco Etcheverry, a Bolivian playmaker who led D.C. United to championship glory in MLS’s formative years and entered the Hall of Fame in 2022, has returned to the organization to coach in the youth academy. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “El Diablo,” as he was known during his 18-year pro career, will guide the under-15 boys’ team, academy director Pat Ouckama said.

Ranging from the U-14 to the U-19 levels, United’s academy squads opened 2023-24 workouts this week. MLS academies are the breeding ground for youths on a pro path and expose players to league competition over a 10-month schedule. Since 2009, United has signed 20 locals to homegrown contracts, including Bill Hamid, Andy Najar and Kevin Paredes.

“A guy like Marco, with that much experience, that’s something that is so valuable when you’re developing the next generations of players,” Ouckama said. “I mean, his pictures are on the walls” at United’s Inova Performance Complex in Leesburg.

When United sporting director Dave Kasper raised Etcheverry’s name, Ouckama said he thought the former D.C. star would help identify someone to join the academy staff.

“No, actually it’s Marco himself,” Kasper told Ouckama.

Etcheverry, who will turn 53 next month, has maintained a home in the Washington area since his 2004 retirement, but aside from a temporary job at a summer camp many years ago, he has never worked for United.

“I’m very excited, very humbled to work with the younger kids and to mold them into top players with the club I have always loved,” Etcheverry said. “I want to give back and show the younger generation what it takes.”

Etcheverry’s coaching experience includes an assistant’s role with the U.S. under-20 national team under Thomas Rongen in 2008; one year in charge of Ecuadoran club Aucas in 2009; and years working with the Bolivian youth and senior national teams.

As a player, Etcheverry was MLS royalty. Masterful in the run of play and on set pieces, he was named to MLS’s Best XI each of his first four seasons as United won three championships and finished second once. He was voted league MVP in 1998. In eight years, he recorded 37 goals and 114 assists over 191 regular season matches and 23 playoff games.

Last year, Etcheverry was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, Tex.

“The first thing you notice is his passion for the game,” Ouckama said. “You still see it. He lights up like he’s still a player.”