The view of a Major League Baseball team and its potential from the day pitchers and catchers report in unending sunshine is tied to talent, sure. But it’s also inarguably and inexorably tied to the size of the checks it signs for its players. The New York Mets set a record by spending more than $353 million on their Opening Day payroll. The San Diego Padres were more than $100 million behind at $249 million, but that’s still third in the sport. Acceptable outcome: Win the World Series.

“In those teams’ situations, I think they probably feel the pressure to produce and do what they’re expected to do,” Washington Nationals right fielder Lane Thomas said. “I don’t think anybody expected us to be any good.”

He’s right. And to be clear, the Nats aren’t “good,” at least not in a way that’s reflected in the standings or will have any impact on the postseason. But what we’re learning from them this summer — and what we’re learning across the sport — is that spending money is far from the only path to success.

A staggering theme to this season is that the team with the best record in the American League, the Baltimore Orioles, had the second-lowest Opening Day payroll in the game — $60.7 million, according to USA Today. With Baltimore buoyed by a raft of young stars acquired over a lengthy rebuild, its stiffest competition in the AL East comes not from the Boston Red Sox, who are in D.C. this week, but from Tampa Bay, which leads the AL wild-card race and had the third-lowest Opening Day payroll at $73.2 million.

Those are just two of the five franchises that spent less on their entire clubhouse than the Mets did on pitchers Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander — at least, that is, before New York traded its co-aces ahead of the deadline. Turns out the $86.6 million the Mets owed them for 2023 alone wasn’t going to buy a playoff appearance, let alone a championship.

This isn’t to pick on the Mets, who are just a game better than the Nationals after losing Tuesday to fall to 54-66. (Well, maybe a little.) But there’s something Steve Cohen — and any owner — should take away from all of this. Of the six teams that spent the most, four — the Mets, New York Yankees, Padres and Los Angeles Angels — are either certain or probable to miss the playoffs. Five of the 12 teams that hold playoff spots ranked 17th or lower in Opening Day payroll. Three of those lead divisions: Baltimore, Minnesota (17th) and Milwaukee (20th). Two hold wild-card spots: Tampa Bay and Miami (24th). Another — Cincinnati (26th) — was just a game out of position.

The Nats fit in here somewhere, too.

“I think the camaraderie on this team is really good,” Thomas said. “And I think that’s sometimes something that is not great some places, especially when you have a lot of guys that are making [$20 million, $30 million, $40 million] a year.”

Is that you looking at the Padres, Lane?

Put that aside. After Tuesday’s 5-4 loss to the Red Sox, the Nats remain in last place in the National League East but are on pace to go 72-90 — a modest accomplishment at best, given what the standards once were around here and what those standards must be again.

But through the prism of expectations, of turning highly paid veterans into the foundation for the future at the past three trade deadlines, that doesn’t look that bad. Indeed, it would be a 17-game improvement from the 107-loss abomination of a year ago. The Nats’ 22nd-ranked Opening Day payroll of roughly $101 million was mostly tied up in pitchers Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin — nearly $60 million in salary in a leftover construct from the days when the Nats were going for it annually.

But does going for it mean emptying your pockets — or hedge funds? To be clear, this is not an argument that teams shouldn’t spend on players. They should, and they must. But the playoff races in mid-August are a compelling study — as is the fact that the Nats are within a game of the Mets and just four back of the Padres. This isn’t as much an achievement as a curiosity, but it doesn’t go unnoticed in clubhouses and bleachers.

“Those teams are obviously trying to go for it and win it all and sign some of those bigger guys,” said Corbin, who at one point was a bigger guy Washington signed to go for it. “Sometimes it works out. Sometimes it doesn’t. … Obviously they’re underperforming a little bit, and we’re playing some good baseball now.”

How refreshing. Between a July 8 victory over Texas — a team that defines going for it, both in its offseason payroll commitments of nearly $196 million and its midseason acquisition of Scherzer — and the beginning of the Boston series, the Nats went 19-12 and won six of 10 series. “It’s fun disappointing other teams,” Thomas said. Only the Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and Rangers posted better records in that span. Three of those teams are division leaders.

“The way that I perceive it and think of it: It’s an opportunity for them,” Nats Manager Dave Martinez said of his players. “You get a chance to put a major league uniform on. No matter how much you’re getting paid, you go out there and you play for the love of the game. That’s kind of my message to them. Eventually, the guys that are really good and stick around, you’re going to make a lot of money. But if you’re playing for the money” — and here, Martinez grimaced and shook his head — “that only goes so far.”

This all puts Washington in an advantageous position entering the offseason. Forget for a minute that neither Martinez nor General Manager Mike Rizzo has a contract for next year and that there isn’t clarity about whether the Lerner family will continue to own the team. Those situations will work themselves out. (Please, somebody. Work them out.)

Most of the Nats’ young core hasn’t reached arbitration eligibility (shortstop CJ Abrams, pitchers Josiah Gray and MacKenzie Gore) or is signed to a team-friendly long-term extension (catcher Keibert Ruiz), so payroll is automatically suppressed. Translation: Washington will be in position to shop before 2024.

“I got a list,” Martinez said with a smile. “I’ve always got a list.”

This is where the lessons about restraint end. The idea can’t be to spend for spending’s sake. Dollars don’t equate to wins, and this season proves it. But when the Nats were bad but building in 2010, they signed Jayson Werth to a seven-year, $126 million deal. The new core will be looking, eventually, for a similar move.

“As players, you hope to at least continue to be competitive,” said Thomas, who turns 28 this month and has positioned himself to be part of that core. “I think that’s all you can ask. I don’t expect them to go out and spend hundreds of millions of dollars.”