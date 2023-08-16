Nats turn on power late as MacKenzie Gore dominates the Red Sox

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

MacKenzie Gore had been so efficient Wednesday night that when his first-pitch change-up to Trevor Story with one out in the seventh inning made catcher Keibert Ruiz stand up to reel it in, it set off alarms. The Nationals’ left-hander looked down at his hand, then wiped it on his side. Meanwhile, Manager Dave Martinez and a trainer were already out of the dugout to check on the 24-year-old.

Gore stood on the mound for a few moments, then walked off with a trainer and headed to the dugout where he stayed until Jordan Weems worked out of the inning with the Nationals still holding a two-run lead. The concern for the young pitcher, a key part of Washington’s rebuild, was far greater than the result of a mid-August game for a team hoping to climb out of the basement of the NL East.

As it happened, Martinez said after the game that Gore was simply dealing with a split fingernail and a blister on his middle finger — news far more important to the long-term health of the franchise than the 6-2 Nationals’ win over the Red Sox, a result sealed with back-to-back home runs from Ruiz (a three-run blast) and Stone Garrett (his second of the game) in the bottom of the eighth inning. The Nationals have won 13 of 16 at home.

“That was frustrating, but [the blister] is something I deal with so there’s no panic button or anything,” said Gore, who also left a July outing in Philadelphia early with a similar issue but made his next start. “There was a lot of good tonight. We got ahead of guys. Keibert was awesome. Turned a lot of double plays and we hit some big homers.”

Weems yielded a two-run homer to Pablo Reyes in the top of the eighth to inject some drama into the game and keep Gore from earning a win, which felt unfair considering how well he pitched: 6⅓ innings, seven strikeouts, two walks and just one hit allowed. He threw 56 of his 85 pitches for strikes and kept the bats of an AL wild-card contender quiet until his exit.

If Gore’s outing proved anything on Wednesday night, he showed that life is much easier when you’re ahead. Gore had a two-run lead thanks to solo home runs by Michael Chavis in the third and Garrett in the fourth.

Gore threw first first-pitch strikes to 17 of the 22 Boston hitters he faced, including the errant pitch to Story. He primarily attacked with fastballs high in the zone that the Red Sox either watched for strikes, swung through or didn’t make solid contact if they did put the ball in play.

Gore’s struggles this season have hinged on his inability to put hitters away when he gets ahead in the count, though Gore showed in the first inning that wouldn’t be an issue Wednesday. In the first frame, he needed three pitches to get Rob Refsnyder to pop out, four to strike out Justin Turner swinging and just two to get Rafael Devers to fly out into foul territory. He retired the first 10 batters that he faced.

“His stuff is electric,” Martinez said. “He’s got to understand what he wants to do every fifth day or whenever he goes out there. But when he has command of his fastball and he pounds the zone, everything else works for him. But his stuff is really good. The key is putting himself in situations where he’s walking and getting deep in counts. Just finishing hitters off and trusting your defense. Today, that’s what he did.”

The Nationals have put an emphasis on building around their starting pitching, which is why the development of Gore and Josiah Gray is crucial. Gore is now at 123⅓ innings on the season, well above his career high. And outings like Wednesday are proof that he’s learning and growing from each start.

“He can be really good,” Ruiz said. “We just got to keep working hard, keep learning about everything. For him, when he attacks the zone and throws a lot of strikes, he’s really good.”

It helps that he can grow with Ruiz, the Nationals’ 25-year old catcher. He also happens to be the team’s hottest hitter, entering Wednesday’s game hitting .340 in August with an improved plate discipline that has allowed him to swing at batter pitches.

And when he stepped to the plate against Garrett Whitlock with the game tied in the eighth and two runners on, he blasted his fourth home run in eight days into the center field seats, paving the way for a win.

“I feel like I’m just not trying to do too much, being more patient and watching for my pitch,” Ruiz said. “I’m having good results and I just got to keep it going.”

Note: Tanner Rainey and Mason Thompson will both start rehab assignments Thursday. Rainey will head to Low-A Fredericksburg (Va.) while Thompson will join the Class AA Harrisburg (Pa.) Senators on their road trip in Richmond. Both players threw simulated games Tuesday and reported no ill effects Wednesday. Thompson, who has been sidelined for the past two weeks with a left knee contusion, is closer to returning than Rainey. Rainey is working his way back from Tommy John surgery, so Martinez said it could take him some more time to get back into game shape. Martinez said he wants Rainey to not rush and, most importantly, leave his outing healthy.