Saudi official must testify in probe of PGA deal, senator warns

Facing a potential standoff over Senate testimony, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) reiterated in a letter Wednesday that he expects the head of Saudi Arabia's wealth fund to appear before Congress and answer questions about its proposed partnership with the PGA Tour. Yasir al-Rumayyan, the governor of the Saudi Public Investment Fund, has so far declined to testify before the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. Blumenthal, the subcommittee's chair, warned Wednesday that "will be forced to consider other legal methods to compel PIF's compliance," if Al-Rumayyan refuses to attend a proposed Sept. 13 hearing on Capitol Hill.

“PIF cannot have it both ways: if it wants to engage with the United States commercially, it must be subject to United States law and oversight. That oversight includes this Subcommittee’s inquiry,” Blumenthal wrote.

The subcommittee has been investigating the proposed partnership between the PGA Tour and the Saudi PIF, an alliance that would shake up the power structure of professional golf and provide the tour with billions of dollars from the Saudi investment fund.

Al-Rumayyan was originally invited to testify at the subcommittee’s July 11 hearing but did not attend, citing scheduling conflicts. Only PGA Tour officials were able to meet with lawmakers to discuss the controversial alliance. Blumenthal sent another invitation on July 27, again asking for al-Rumayyan to appear in Washington. But in a response dated Aug. 4, a PIF lawyer said al-Rumayyan is “an inappropriate witness” for such a hearing because he’s “a minister bound by the Kingdom’s laws regarding the confidentiality of certain information.”

In that letter, the lawyer, Raphael Prober, said that “such engagement must be in accord with relevant laws of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and with appropriate consideration of and solicitude for principles of sovereignty and international comity.”

Blumenthal responded Wednesday, saying that “your apparent reluctance to voluntarily appear raises questions about the veracity of your previously cited scheduling conflicts.”

He said the contention that al-Rumayyan’s role as a Saudi Foreign Minister might shield him from testifying “is both deeply troubling and unsupported as a legal matter.” He noted that al-Rumayyan made sovereign immunity claims to avoid depositions in the recently-dismissed federal lawsuits between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. In February, a federal magistrate judge rejected those claims, saying the Foreign Sovereign Immunity Act didn’t apply due to the PIF’s commercial activity in the United States.

“PIF is a commercial entity with extensive business dealings in the United States,” Blumenthal wrote in his letter. “PIF’s recent dealings with the PGA Tour demonstrate that it intends to be much more than a passive investor in the American enterprises in which it houses its considerable wealth.”

The PIF has also taken issue with some of the subcommittee’s records requests, saying in the Aug. 4 letter that the lawmakers seek “a truly extraordinary production of voluminous documents and information” that raises “significant legal considerations.”

In the letter to the subcommittee, the PIF lawyer said the fund “desires to assist the Subcommittee in its inquiry, but it must do so in a manner consistent with applicable law, and relevant considerations of comity and sovereignty.”