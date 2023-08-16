Vlatko Andonovski is out as U.S. women’s national team coach

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

A little more than a week after the U.S. women’s national soccer team completed the worst World Cup performance in its history, Coach Vlatko Andonovski and the U.S. Soccer Federation have parted ways, three sources close to the situation said. A formal announcement is expected Thursday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Andonovski, in the final year of his contract, lost only five matches in regulation time over almost four years overseeing the team. But expectations around the decorated program go far beyond wins and losses, and by failing to guide the team to an Olympic gold medal two years ago and losing to Sweden in a round-of-16 match in Melbourne earlier this month, his days as head coach were numbered.

With the Paris Olympics less than a year away, the USSF is eager to turn the page, according to two people familiar with the talks.

The USSF did not want to comment Wednesday. Andonovski did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment and his agency, Wasserman Media Group, said it did not want to comment.

Advertisement

Succeeding two-time world champion coach Jill Ellis, Andonovski posted a 51-5-9 record and navigated a transitional period compounded by the pandemic and long-term injuries to several key figures. In each of his major competitions, however, his team stumbled. Two years ago, it settled for a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, and this summer in New Zealand and Australia, it was ousted in a penalty kick shootout following a 0-0 draw with the Swedes.

In each of the eight previous World Cups, the four-time champions fared no worse than third place. And for the first time, the Americans failed in consecutive major competitions to advance to the final.

This summer, the young squad sputtered through the group stage and finished with five points, the fewest in their history. Placing second in the group behind the Netherlands, the U.S. team played well in the round of 16 but didn’t score for the second straight match and squandered a chance to clinch the shootout in the fifth round.

Advertisement

“It’s selfish to think about me, my future, what I am going to do, when we’ve got 20-year-old players going through this situation,” Andonovski said after the team was eliminated Aug. 6. “I want to be there for them. I love them. I love them all. They’re my players, but they’re my friends.”

Share this article Share

Andonovski drew scrutiny for some lineup decisions, for making only one of a possible five substitutions during a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands in the second group match and for relying heavily on ineffective veteran attackers Alex Morgan, a starter, and Megan Rapinoe, a sub.

Andonovski’s imminent departure was first reported by 90min.com.

Before accepting the U.S. job in 2019, Andonovski won two NWSL championships and two coach of the year awards. He drew praise from national team players who had played for him in the NWSL. ESPN reported Andonovski is a candidate to become coach of the NWSL’s Kansas City Current. (He lives in the Kansas City area.)

Advertisement

In the World Cup, however, he was without Becky Sauerbrunn, Mallory Swanson, Catarina Macario, Sam Mewis and Abby Dahlkemper because of injuries. Only nine of the 23 players had World Cup experience, the fewest holdovers in U.S. history.

The U.S. shortcomings occurred amid rapid change in the women’s game. With greater investment, World Cup matches have grown more competitive and fledgling programs are making notable strides.

This summer, Jamaica, South Africa and Morocco advanced to the knockout stage for the first time while stalwarts Germany, Brazil and Canada did not. And if not for a Portuguese shot hitting the post in the waning moments in the group finale, the United States would’ve been eliminated.

Sunday’s final will feature first-time finalists England and Spain.

Possible U.S. candidates include Australian Coach Tony Gustavsson, a former U.S. assistant; New Zealand Coach Jitka Klimkova, an ex-U. S. youth national team boss; Jamaican Coach Lorne Donaldson, who, at a Colorado youth club, molded the careers of Swanson and Sophia Smith; Laura Harvey, coach of the NWSL’s OL Reign; and Emma Hayes, the longtime Chelsea coach.