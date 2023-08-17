For Hawaii’s football team, Maui wildfires bring feelings of loss, purpose

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

When University of Hawaii football player Kimo Holo Holt-Mossman was first informed by teammate Karsyn Pupunu after practice last week of reports coming from the town of Lahaina, he said he initially “didn’t think anything of it” because smaller brush fires are common there during dry season. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight Holt-Mossman was startled, though, when Pupunu told him, “No, Lahaina town is on fire.” Then the junior defensive back’s mother called to say his aunt had to be evacuated from another area in Maui near where he used to live.

“That’s when the reality of it started hitting me — ‘Oh no, this is a really big deal,’” Holt-Mossman said Wednesday when reached by phone.

By Wednesday of last week, the two players along with the rest a Hawaii football team based on the island of Oahu had learned of the historic devastation resulting from the wildfires in neighboring Maui. Particularly hard-hit was Lahaina, where Pupunu grew up, as well as Holt-Mossman’s nearby Kula region. Among the over 100 people known to have perished in Lahaina — a number authorities say could triple over the coming days — were four close relatives of Pupunu.

The Rainbow Warriors have responded to the disaster by organizing a donation drive in which they’re collecting nonperishable goods to help those affected in Maui, and they plan to go to the island when they can to help out in person.

First, though, the team has a football season to play out, one that starts in just over a week with a road game at Vanderbilt.

Noting that “a lot of my close friends are homeless now,” Holt-Mossman said it was “difficult” to refocus on football, but he also described the mood of the team as “upbeat” and intent on doing Hawaii proud.

“Just knowing that we are basically the state’s NFL team, you could say … we have a lot riding on us,” he added.

Hawaii Coach Timmy Chang agreed that, in the short term, his squad could do a lot to lift the spirits of state residents by excelling on the gridiron.

“We talk about putting the state on our back, we talk about representing all eight islands,” Chang, a former standout quarterback for the Rainbow Warriors, said by phone. “This is a family, this is our community, and so I think our guys know that the best way they can help temporarily, whether it’s donating or all these things, but I think the best way is playing some really good ball, winning, and doing it for Maui and our state.”

The Hawaii wildfires, which have also occurred on its Big Island and have largely been contained but remain a concern, turned into the deadliest such event in the United States in over 100 years. Hawaii Gov. Josh Green (D) said Tuesday that the death toll could rise by 20 per day over the course of a search operation he indicated might take another 10 days to complete. In addition to the lives lost, both already accounted for and still expected to be tallied, approximately 1,300 people are still missing, officials said.

The wildfires that sprung up near Lahaina swept through the town with stunning and lethal speed, pushed along by strong winds. Chang said his team was well aware of the windiness after having practiced in the inclement conditions.

“So when we heard about what happened, that Lahaina’s on fire, a brush fire — a bad one — we were kind of worried about it,” said the 41-year-old coach. “Then we started hearing reports about the Coast Guard picking up people out of the water. … It must have been bad if people were jumping in the water, especially with the wind as high as it was.”

Pupunu, a junior wide receiver, was granted a leave from the team last weekend to return to Lahaina. He said that touring scenes of destruction in his hometown, located on the northwest coast of Maui, was “super heavy.”

“Somewhere I grew up looked like a totally different place,” he said, “and just seeing it like that, from how it was, it was a big change.”

Holt-Mossman, whose family now lives on the Big Island, said his native Kula was also “devastated.”

They both expressed concern for what might now become of Lahaina, which was the capital city of the Hawaiian Kingdom and for centuries has been a place of major significance to the native population.

“The change that might happen scares me,” said Pupunu. “This town that I grew up in was so historic, and that culture’s presence in the town, I just hope it doesn’t change when they do finally rebuild.”

For now, he and Holt-Mossman want to return to Maui when the football season ends and pitch in as best they can. Hawaii’s director of media relations, Derek Inouchi, noted that supply drives are being discouraged now because of the overwhelming response from the community and around the world.

The university also plans to honor Maui victims on its uniforms for all sports this school year. “We are in the process of finalizing a helmet decal and patch that all of our teams will wear throughout the season," Inouchi said in an email.

Noting that Lahaina’s elementary school burned down, leaving kids there without “a lot of things to do,” Holt-Mossman said he thought that when he and other players are able to visit the town, they could play with the children and help “give them a sense of normality.”

“With all they’re going through,” said the defensive back, “it’s kind of scary, you know?”

“After our season is done, there’s still going to be a lot of work to be done in that community and with the people, and if we can be around those people, we’ll figure out a way to do that,” said Chang. “We’ll find a way to help and be there for the community and the kids of Maui.”