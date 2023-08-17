The NBA schedule has its usual highlights, plus some new ones

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The NBA released its 2023-24 schedule Thursday ahead of an October return that features the reigning champion Denver Nuggets tipping things off on opening night before an elaborate new in-season tournament is folded into the fray later in the fall. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight The regular season begins Tuesday, Oct. 24, with a Western Conference doubleheader that opens with LeBron James’s Los Angeles Lakers visiting the Nuggets before the souped-up Phoenix Suns — now featuring Bradley Beal alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker — and the Golden State Warriors face off in San Francisco. The season concludes April 14, 2024, before the play-in tournament for the final two playoff seeds in both conferences is held April 16-19. The playoffs begin April 20.

Unfortunately for James, this will be the second straight year his Lakers sit through their first opponent’s ring ceremony after they traveled to Golden State for the first game of the season last year.

The next night, Oct. 25, teenage megastar Victor Wembanyama will make his NBA debut for the San Antonio Spurs against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in a showdown between international prodigies, while Oct. 27 features a rematch of the Eastern Conference finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics, and a rematch of the juicy first-round Western Conference playoff matchup between the Warriors and Sacramento Kings. The Kings and Lakers round out opening week with a notable late game Sunday, Oct. 29.

For the second year in a row, the NBA will not hold games on Election Day on Nov. 7, as part of the league’s effort to encourage voting. This year’s international slate features the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic in Mexico City on Nov. 9, and the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers in Paris on Jan. 11.

Christmas has a jam-packed slate, as always, and the NBA will go head-to-head for the second straight year with an NFL triple-header. The Milwaukee Bucks will visit the New York Knicks to begin the festivities at noon Eastern time; the Warriors play at the Nuggets at 2:30 p.m.; the Celtics visit the Lakers at 5 p.m. for the first Christmas Day meeting of the longtime rivals in 15 years; the Philadelphia 76ers play in Miami at 8 p.m.; and the Mavericks visit the Suns at 10:30 p.m. to close things out.

Now for the new addition.

The NBA is introducing an in-season tournament this year — an event modeled similarly to those in European soccer — with the goal of bringing more attention to the league during the usually dreary stretch in November and December.

The tournament works as follows: In July, the NBA held a World Cup-style draw that placed each of its 30 teams into six groups, three for the Eastern Conference and three for the Western Conference. Each team plays the other four teams in its group once each in the group stage in November, with the winner of each group — and the highest-finishing team from each conference that did not win a group — advancing to the quarterfinals on Dec. 4 and 5.

The winners of that round advance to the semifinals on Dec. 7 in Las Vegas, with the championship game set for Dec. 9. Each game of the tournament, except for the championship, will also count toward the regular season standings.

Teams will compete for what’s called the NBA Cup in addition to a nice sweetener — cash prizes including a $500,000 payout for each player on the winning team, $200,000 for players on the second-place team, $100,000 for players on the teams that lose in the semifinals, and $50,000 for players on teams that lose in the quarterfinals.

The addition of the tournament meant that the league sent teams an 80-game schedule Thursday rather than the usual 82, with each team’s final two regular season games to be determined by the results of the competition.

Each of the 22 teams that do not advance to the knockout rounds will face two of the other teams eliminated in the group stage to complete their schedule on Dec. 6 and Dec. 8. Teams that lose in the quarterfinals will face off against each other on Dec. 8 to complete their schedules, and teams that advance to the semifinals will have completed a full schedule already by virtue of playing two knockout round games. The two teams that reach the championship game will end up playing 83 games during the season — though, again, the championship game won’t count toward the standings — which is where the cash incentive helps.

Scheduling for the tournament also slightly increased the average number of back-to-back games teams will play to 14, up from 13.3 last season. But a team’s average number of back-to-back games involving travel, a particularly brutal turnaround, has fallen to a record-low 9.0, down from 9.6 last season.