With a reconstructed roster built around two young centerpieces in Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole, a 19-year-old lottery pick joining the crew and a new front office running the show, the Washington Wizards are bound to experience plenty of growing pains this season.
Here’s a look at how the tournament works and four other takeaways from the schedule release:
Tournament time
The NBA is introducing an in-season tournament, similar to those featured in European soccer, with the hope that it generates revenue and creates buzz during what is usually a fairly dead time in the season. (If you’re looking for a more detailed explanation of the tournament, here’s a breakdown. As for the uninspired name, that’s presumably so it’s easy to change once the league sells naming rights.)
Every in-season tournament game except for the championship game will also count toward the regular season standings.
The Wizards were placed into East Group B back when the league had a drawing in July, and Washington will face Miami, Charlotte, New York and Milwaukee in the group stage that runs across the four Fridays in November.
Each team will play one group stage game against each of the other four opponents, with the winners of each group — and the highest-finishing team from each conference that did not win a group — advancing to the eight-team quarterfinal round in December.
Because of the new contest, the league published schedules for 80-game seasons Thursday instead of the normal 82 because each team’s final two regular season games will be decided based on results of the in-season tournament. There are two blank spaces held for Dec. 6 and Dec. 8 — that’s when each of the 22 teams that do not advance to the knockout rounds will face two of the other teams eliminated in the group stage, thus completing a full schedule. Teams that lose in the quarterfinals will play against each other in regular season games Dec. 8 to complete their schedules.
No Morant for the opener
The Wizards begin the year on the road at Indiana, same as last season, and open their home slate Oct. 28 against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Star guard Ja Morant won’t be playing, because he will be serving a 25-game suspension for appearing to flash a gun on Instagram Live for the second time, but Washington will get to say hello to Marcus Smart. The former Celtics guard ended up down south in the trade that sent Kristaps Porzingis to Boston this summer. Speaking of Boston, the Celtics will be in D.C. for the Wizards’ next game Oct. 30.
Reunion week
It’s going to be a big season for reunions with all the change that happened in Washington this summer, but there are a couple of big ones in mid-December.
The Wizards will play against former franchise cornerstone Bradley Beal and the Phoenix Suns for the first time since his blockbuster trade on Dec. 17 at the start of their first West Coast road trip of the season, a four-game stretch that ends with Poole’s return to Golden State on Dec. 22.
That game against the Warriors, which is set to air on ESPN, is the Wizards’ only game on the schedule that will air nationally on ESPN or TNT.
Wembanyama comes to town
If you’re the type of NBA fan who might want to see Victor Wembanyama or the reigning league champions play in person for some odd reason, January is the month to mark. The Wizards face Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on the front end of one of their 13 back-to-backs on Saturday, Jan. 20, before playing the champion Denver Nuggets on Jan. 21. That’s a tasty little weekend of basketball right there.
That San Antonio game will also be the first time Washington’s lottery pick, Bilal Coulibaly, will play against Wembanyama, his longtime friend and former teammate on French club Metropolitans 92.
Beal’s return
The Wizards’ organization will have plenty of time to prepare a tribute video for Beal’s return, because Phoenix doesn’t play in Washington until Sunday, Feb. 4. After more than 10 years in D.C., it’s sure to be quite the welcome back.
Full schedule
Here’s what the season looks like. In-season tournament games are marked with an asterisk. Monumental Sports Network is the rebranded name for the local television network that has been known as NBC Sports Washington. All times Eastern.
Date
Opponent
Time
TV
Oct. 25
at Indiana
7 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
Oct. 28
Memphis
7 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
Oct. 30
Boston
7 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
Nov. 1
at Atlanta
7:30 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
Nov. 3
at Miami*
8 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
Nov. 6
at Philadelphia
7 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
Nov. 8
at Charlotte
7 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
Nov. 10
Charlotte*
7 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
Nov. 12
at Brooklyn
3 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
Nov. 13
at Toronto
7:30 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
Nov. 15
Dallas
7 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
Nov. 17
New York*
7 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
Nov. 20
Milwaukee
7 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
Nov. 22
at Charlotte
7 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
Nov. 24
at Milwaukee*
8 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
Nov. 25
Atlanta
7 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
Nov. 27
at Detroit
7 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
Nov. 29
at Orlando
7 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
Dec. 1
at Orlando
7 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
Dec. 4
In-season tournament quarterfinals
Dec. 5
In-season tournament quarterfinals
Dec. 6
Regular season game
TBD
Dec. 7
In-season tournament semifinals
Dec. 8
Regular season game
TBD
Dec. 9
In-season tournament championship
Dec. 11
at Philadelphia
7 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
Dec. 13
New Orleans
7 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
Dec. 15
Indiana
7 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
Dec. 17
at Phoenix
8 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
Dec. 18
at Sacramento
10 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
Dec. 21
at Portland
10 p.m.
NBA TV
Dec. 22
at Golden State
10 p.m.
ESPN
Dec. 26
Orlando
7 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
Dec. 27
Toronto
7 p.m.
NBA TV
Dec. 29
Brooklyn
7 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
Dec. 31
Atlanta
3 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
Jan. 3
at Cleveland
7 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
Jan. 5
at Cleveland
7:30 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
Jan. 6
New York
7 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
Jan. 8
Oklahoma City
7 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
Jan. 10
at Indiana
7 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
Jan. 13
at Atlanta
7:30 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
Jan. 15
Detroit
3 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
Jan. 18
at New York
7:30 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
Jan. 20
San Antonio
7 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
Jan. 21
Denver
6 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
Jan. 24
Minnesota
7 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
Jan. 25
Utah
7 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
Jan. 27
at Detroit
Noon
Monumental Sports Network
Jan. 29
at San Antonio
8 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
Jan. 31
Los Angeles Clippers
7 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
Feb. 2
Miami
7 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
Feb. 4
Phoenix
3:30 p.m.
NBA TV
Feb. 7
Cleveland
7 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
Feb. 9
at Boston
7:30 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
Feb. 10
Philadelphia
7 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
Feb. 12
at Dallas
8:30 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
Feb. 14
at New Orleans
8 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
Feb. 22
at Denver
9 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
Feb. 23
at Oklahoma City
8 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
Feb. 25
Cleveland
6 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
Feb. 27
Golden State
7 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
Feb. 29
at Los Angeles Lakers
10:30 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
March 1
at Lost Angeles Clippers
10:30 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
March 4
at Utah
9 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
March 6
Orlando
7 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
March 8
Charlotte
7 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
March 10
at Miami
6 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
March 12
at Memphis
8 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
March 14
at Houston
8 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
March 16
at Chicago
8 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
March 17
Boston
6 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
March 19
Houston
7 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
March 21
Sacramento
7 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
March 23
Toronto
8 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
March 25
at Chicago
8 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
March 27
Brooklyn
7 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
March 29
Detroit
7 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
March 31
Miami
6 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
April 2
Milwaukee
7 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
April 3
Los Angeles Lakers
7 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
April 5
Portland
7 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
April 7
at Toronto
6 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
April 9
at Minnesota
8 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
April 12
Chicago
7 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network
April 14
at Boston
1 p.m.
Monumental Sports Network