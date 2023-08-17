Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Here’s a look at how the tournament works and four other takeaways from the schedule release:

Tournament time

The NBA is introducing an in-season tournament, similar to those featured in European soccer, with the hope that it generates revenue and creates buzz during what is usually a fairly dead time in the season. (If you’re looking for a more detailed explanation of the tournament, here’s a breakdown. As for the uninspired name, that’s presumably so it’s easy to change once the league sells naming rights.)

Advertisement

Every in-season tournament game except for the championship game will also count toward the regular season standings.

The Wizards were placed into East Group B back when the league had a drawing in July, and Washington will face Miami, Charlotte, New York and Milwaukee in the group stage that runs across the four Fridays in November.

Each team will play one group stage game against each of the other four opponents, with the winners of each group — and the highest-finishing team from each conference that did not win a group — advancing to the eight-team quarterfinal round in December.

Because of the new contest, the league published schedules for 80-game seasons Thursday instead of the normal 82 because each team’s final two regular season games will be decided based on results of the in-season tournament. There are two blank spaces held for Dec. 6 and Dec. 8 — that’s when each of the 22 teams that do not advance to the knockout rounds will face two of the other teams eliminated in the group stage, thus completing a full schedule. Teams that lose in the quarterfinals will play against each other in regular season games Dec. 8 to complete their schedules.

No Morant for the opener

The Wizards begin the year on the road at Indiana, same as last season, and open their home slate Oct. 28 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Advertisement

Star guard Ja Morant won’t be playing, because he will be serving a 25-game suspension for appearing to flash a gun on Instagram Live for the second time, but Washington will get to say hello to Marcus Smart. The former Celtics guard ended up down south in the trade that sent Kristaps Porzingis to Boston this summer. Speaking of Boston, the Celtics will be in D.C. for the Wizards’ next game Oct. 30.

Share this article Share

Reunion week

It’s going to be a big season for reunions with all the change that happened in Washington this summer, but there are a couple of big ones in mid-December.

The Wizards will play against former franchise cornerstone Bradley Beal and the Phoenix Suns for the first time since his blockbuster trade on Dec. 17 at the start of their first West Coast road trip of the season, a four-game stretch that ends with Poole’s return to Golden State on Dec. 22.

Advertisement

That game against the Warriors, which is set to air on ESPN, is the Wizards’ only game on the schedule that will air nationally on ESPN or TNT.

Wembanyama comes to town

If you’re the type of NBA fan who might want to see Victor Wembanyama or the reigning league champions play in person for some odd reason, January is the month to mark. The Wizards face Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on the front end of one of their 13 back-to-backs on Saturday, Jan. 20, before playing the champion Denver Nuggets on Jan. 21. That’s a tasty little weekend of basketball right there.

That San Antonio game will also be the first time Washington’s lottery pick, Bilal Coulibaly, will play against Wembanyama, his longtime friend and former teammate on French club Metropolitans 92.

Beal’s return

The Wizards’ organization will have plenty of time to prepare a tribute video for Beal’s return, because Phoenix doesn’t play in Washington until Sunday, Feb. 4. After more than 10 years in D.C., it’s sure to be quite the welcome back.

Full schedule

Here’s what the season looks like. In-season tournament games are marked with an asterisk. Monumental Sports Network is the rebranded name for the local television network that has been known as NBC Sports Washington. All times Eastern.