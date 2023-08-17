The seven best goals scored in the 2023 World Cup

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Hinata Miyazawa’s five goals during the 2023 World Cup put her on track to be the second Japanese player to win the coveted Golden Boot since Homare Sawa in 2011. That year, Japan won the tournament. This year, it lost in the quarterfinal, so Miyazawa is unable to add to her total.

Five players competing in Sunday’s final between England and Spain are two goals shy of tying Miyazawa’s lead.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, let’s look back at the seven best goals (in the order they occurred) from the 2023 World Cup.

Marta Cox, France vs. Panama (group stage)

In her World Cup debut, Cox, a Panama midfielder, pulled off one of the most memorable goals of the tournament, albeit on a free kick.

Standing on the 30-yard line, Cox booted a looping shot into the right corner of the goal. France goalie Pauline Peyraud-Magnin jumped, but the ball was too high for her to defend.

Marta Cox not only scored the Goal of the Day against France, but she scored THE BEST GOAL OF THE TOURNAMENT SO FAR! 💪 pic.twitter.com/wEZh9MvZ0v — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 2, 2023

After scoring, Cox slid onto her knees as teammates piled on top of her in celebration.

Cox’s goal was the first World Cup goal for Panama’s women. They qualified for their first World Cup appearance this year.

Guro Reiten, Japan vs. Norway (round of 16)

It’s not a list of best goals without a header.

After defeating the Philippines, 6-0, in the group stage, Norway’s offensive electricity began to wear off, and it struggled to score against Japan.

Japan scored the match’s opening goal, but Norway found the equalizer in the 19th minute on a nice play from Reiten. She jumped for a cross from Vilde Boe Risa, then headed the ball to the top corner of the cage to even the score at one.

Guro Reiten heads it home after a pinpoint cross from Vilde Boe Risa as Japan concedes for the first time at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup 🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/FVaCn2jX5i — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 5, 2023

Salma Paralluelo, Netherlands vs. Spain (quarterfinal)

Spain’s Paralluelo, who will play in Sunday’s final, has been one of the tournament’s stars. She’s quick and agile and can make plays when they count the most.

The quarterfinal matchup between Spain and the Netherlands was a chess match. Both teams were even at one goal apiece in the final minutes of extra time.

That’s when Paralluelo, with one defender in sight, dribbled hard toward the cage. She stopped and used a quick dribbling move to get her defender off-balance before striking a shot that ricocheted into the net for the game-winning goal.

WHAT A WAY TO SCORE YOUR FIRST FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP GOAL, SALMA PARALLUELO 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/1DI0Vtszxi — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 11, 2023

It was Paralluelo’s first World Cup goal, and with it, she became the youngest Spanish player to score in a World Cup and to score in extra time of a match.

“The shot will stay with me forever,” she told FOX. “… But we also want to make history.”

Leicy Santos, Colombia vs. England (quarterfinal)

Santos’s nifty footwork created just enough hesitancy to fire one of the more miraculous goals of the World Cup.

With minutes to go before halftime, Colombia and England were scoreless until the 5-foot-1 Colombia midfielder took matters into her own hands — or feet.

With the ball a little ways from scoring position, Santos dribbled in and out before she froze her defender and sent the ball toward the cage. The shot looked as if it would be too high, but it was the perfect height to evade England goalkeeper Mary Earps.

AN ABSOLUTE BEAUTY FROM LEICY SANTOS 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/ktL77HpNwh — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 12, 2023

As the ball swished into the corner of the net, Santos raised both hands and ran toward her waiting teammates. Once one teammate jumped on Santos’s back, the rest joined in, and the group eventually tumbled to the turf in excitement.

With Santos’ goal, Colombia took the lead, but England responded with two unanswered goals to win the match, 2-1.

Paralluelo, Spain vs. Sweden (semifinal)

With a spot in the final at stake, Spain and Sweden refused to give an inch, and the match was a scoreless tie until near the end of regulation. In the 81st minute, Spain forward Jennifer Hermoso kicked a winding shot toward the front of Sweden’s cage, but Sweden defender Jonna Anderson deflected it.

Paralluelo was in the right place at the perfect time. She quickly corralled the ball and kicked a missile past the outstretched hands of Sweden goalkeeper Zecira Musovic.

Paralluelo’s score marked the first of two goals for Spain, and the Spanish women advanced to their first-ever World Cup final.

Sam Kerr, Australia vs. England (semifinal)

Kerr recorded one of the best goals in World Cup history, although her Matildas didn’t advance to the final.

Facing a 1-0 deficit in the 62nd minute, Australia looked to even the score before the game clock expired.

Kerr rapidly dribbled several yards beyond midfield, as defenders backpedaled to keep the 5-foot-6 forward in their sights. Then, from a good distance, Kerr fired a high shot that cleared Earps’s arms.

It was Australia’s lone score in a 3-1 loss.

THIS WAS SIMPLY SPECTACULAR FROM SAM KERR 💫



The Australia forward’s out-of-this-world strike is our Goal of the Day 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/w2tfwFbhHn — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 16, 2023

Alessia Russo, Australia vs. England (semifinal)

Later on in Wednesday’s game, England led Australia, 2-1, with a chance to put the game on ice. And the Lionesses did just that, led by the duo of Russo and Lauren Hemp.

Hemp delivered a pass to a sprinting Russo that left Russo one-on-one with Australia goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold.

Alessia Russo puts England one goal closer to the FIFA Women's World Cup Final 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/VAOd2npXqw — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 16, 2023

Arnold shielded her body to the left, and Russo took advantage, sending a wide shot into the cage.

Russo jumped with her fist in the air before she joined a group of teammates who broke out in a massive hug.