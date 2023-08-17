Athletes to watch at world championships, Day 7

Share Comment on this story Comment

BUDAPEST, Hungary — A look at how 10 top athletes are faring at track and field world championships after Day 7: SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight With her colorful hair, glitzy nails and, of course, fast times, Richardson stands out on the track. The 23-year-old from Dallas now is tied with Shericka Jackson with the fastest 100-meter time in the world this season (10.65). Richardson is running in the 100 and 200 at the worlds a year after missing the team. She won the 100 at the U.S. Olympic trials two years ago, but had the title stripped after she tested positive for marijuana. RESULTS: Won the 100 meters in a championship-record time of 10.65 seconds. Finished third in the 200 final in a personal-best time of 21.92. UP NEXT: 4x100 relay, Aug. 26.

MARILEIDY PAULINO

The 400 meters was thought to be wide open with Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone withdrawing from the event because of a minor knee issue. Paulino, who represents the Dominican Republic, has the second-fastest time this season behind McLaughlin-Levrone. Paulino finished runner-up to Shaunae Miller-Uibo at last year’s worlds. RESULTS: Won 400 meters Wednesday. UP NEXT: 4x400 relay set for Aug. 27.

Advertisement

FAITH KIPYEGON

The 29-year-old Kenyan broke three different world records — mile, 1,500 and 5,000 — over a 50-day stretch this year. Kipyegon won the 1,500 and is now gearing in on the 5,000 at the worlds, a double she might repeat a year from now at the Paris Games. RESULTS: Defended her 1,500-meter title, winning in a time of 3:54.87, finished second to Sifan Hassan in 5,000-meter heat. UP NEXT: 5,000 final: Aug. 26.

KATIE MOON

To think, the reigning world and Olympic champion pole vaulter was nearly a gymnast instead. Moon, who is from Ohio, has the top clearance in the world this season. Competing last season at the worlds as Katie Nageotte — she got married — she won on countback over U.S. teammate Sandi Morris. RESULTS: Tied for gold with Australia’s Nina Kennedy.

ANNA HALL

The fun-loving, candy-chomping American is knocking on the door of the 7,000-point plateau in the heptathlon — a mark only four women have achieved. Hall’s top score in the seven-event competition is 6,988 points, which she set in May. The world record is held by Jackie Joyner-Kersee, who accumulated 7,291 points in winning at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. RESULTS: Finished second, 20 points behind Katarina Johnson-Thompson in the tightest heptathlon in world championship history.

Advertisement

NOAH LYLES

Share this article Share

At last year’s world championships, Lyles broke the long-hallowed American 200-meter record of 19.32 seconds held since 1996 by Michael Johnson. Lyles has set 19.10 as a goal, which would shatter Usain Bolt’s mark of 19.19. RESULTS: Won 100 in 9.83 seconds. Won the 200 in a time of 19.52. UP NEXT: 4x100 relay, Aug. 26.

PAWEL FAJDEK

The Polish hammer thrower tries for his sixth straight world title. If he wins it, he would match Sergey Bubka with the most world golds in an individual event. RESULTS: Finished fourth to snap streak of five straight wins at worlds.

MONDO DUPLANTIS

Since first breaking the world record three years ago, the Louisiana-born pole vaulter, who competes for his mother’s native Sweden, has upped the mark by a centimeter five more times. It now stands at 6.22 meters (20 feet, 4 3/4 inches). RESULTS: Qualified for finals Wednesday. UP NEXT: Finals on Aug. 26.

Advertisement

FRED KERLEY

The American sprinter is the defending world champion at 100 meters. His best time this year is 9.88 seconds — pedestrian for this race — but Kerley is a favorite in an event where no one has cracked 9.8 this year. RESULTS: Finished third in 100-meter semifinals and did not advance to finals. Helped 4x100 relay advance to final. UP NEXT: 4x100 relay, Aug. 26.

MUTAZ ESSA BARSHIM

It might not ever get better for the high jumper nicknamed “The Falcon,” than when he won world gold in his home country of Qatar in 2019. But Barshim has won gold in the last four major competitions, including the famous tie for first with Gianmarco Tamberi at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago. RESULTS: Finished with bronze medal.

___