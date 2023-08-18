This Mystics executive climbed the ladder from ticket sales to assistant GM

Listen 6 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Maria Giovannetti’s journey with the Washington Mystics almost ended in 2010, when Giovannetti’s now-wife, Veronica Sander, moved to Indianapolis to work for USA Football. “I was like, ‘Listen, we’re not going to make it, [and] you’re my person,’” Giovannetti said. “So I was like, ‘Should I move to Indianapolis?’” Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight Sander actually got a larger apartment in anticipation of the move, but in the end, she wasn’t having it.

“I was like, ‘You’ve got to do it. This is the chance. This is the shot,’” Sander said of staying with the Mystics. “I’ll be here. I’m not going anywhere. But I think this is something you need to pursue.”

Sander was absolutely correct, and Giovannetti continued to rise in the front office ranks and now holds the No. 2 spot on the basketball wing of the organizational chart. She is next in line to run the Mystics’ basketball operations once General Manager Mike Thibault retires if Thibault has his way. She has been working within the franchise since 2006 — and as a full-time employee since 2007 — filling a multitude of roles from game-night staff, to ticket sales, to director of basketball operations and others on her way to her current role as assistant general manager.

The path was so long and winding that Sander didn’t want to see it end before finding out what could be. The Mystics were going through a transition after the 2010 season, when Trudi Lacey took over as coach and general manager, and chief operating officer Greg Bibb made the suggestion that Giovannetti move from ticket sales to director of basketball operations. Lacey agreed with Bibb, who is now president of the Dallas Wings, and that began the steady incline.

“I had never seen Maria not be successful in anything that she was doing, whatever that happened to be,” Bibb said. “She was always someone that, even in the early days as a quote-unquote ticket seller, kind of had a breadth and depth and reach that took her way outside the bounds of her job description and scope and was always contributing in ways that went well beyond being just the ticket seller.”

It all began with a graduate school friend of Giovannetti’s who held a game operations job with the Mystics. That group runs in-game presentations, coordinates entertainment during timeouts and sets up marketing arrangements on the arena concourse. Giovannetti was a two-time captain as a player at VCU and wanted to remain associated with the game, and game operations always needed extra bodies. It wasn’t long before Giovannetti had her little sisters dressed as a broccoli floret and a carrot for a healthy living promotion. That was the foot in the door that eventually led Giovannetti to become one of the top ticket sellers in the WNBA before she launched the organization’s youth basketball initiative and beyond.

The baller inside her never went away, however, and she had a desire to be involved on the basketball side of things — even if she didn’t realize it at the time.

“I had no clue,” Giovannetti said. “I still didn’t know what the path would be.

“I didn’t know for sure that it was going to work out. … I tried like hell just to be good at my job and do the right thing for our company.”

Lacey saw that, too, but her two seasons as head coach ended with an 11-57 record, leading to her departure and the hiring of Thibault in December 2012. Changes were being made, but Giovannetti wanted the chance to stick around and interview with the new coach and general manager. He was quickly impressed by the director of basketball operations who knew the organization inside and out. Thibault was well established in the basketball world, with stints as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks on his résumé before he spent a decade as head coach of the Connecticut Sun that included just one losing season. He is now the winningest coach in WNBA history, and Giovannetti has been there for his entire run in Washington.

“It was the best inheritance of a staff member I’ve ever had,” Thibault said, “because she could get all of us up to speed right away. She knew the organization in and out. And she saw the organization from different points of view. So when I had to deal with somebody on the business side, she knew what that was going to look like.”

Thibault integrated Giovannetti into all aspects of basketball operations, from housing and travel to league and player issues to player development and individual workouts. She eventually became involved in scouting, free agency, the draft and contract negotiations. Thibault called her an “everyday sounding board” who has a logistical mind with the awareness to identify issues coming on the horizon. Her current official title is assistant general manager and senior vice president of strategy and vision.

Giovannetti doesn’t get on the court as much as she used to when she and current head coach Eric Thibault would run the team’s offseason development program, assisting with individual workouts. But there she was after practice last week in Phoenix, on the court playing three-on-three with the coaching staff and Shakira Austin as the second-year center worked her way back from a hip injury. Giovannetti’s approach with Mike Thibault was simple and complicated at the same time. While he had the dual role of coach and GM, she would try to take as much off his plate as possible so he could focus on X’s and O’s. At the same time, Giovannetti tried to absorb as much as she could.

“You see a really just badass woman that has worked her ass off to get everything that she has,” Mystics guard Natasha Cloud said. “I think that’s really powerful when you can see a woman that’s a part of the LGBTQ+ community really just work her way [up]. And whatever doors were closed, she busted it open.”

Giovannetti added another role in the past several years as she and Sander, who works for JPMorgan Chase, navigate their careers with two young children: Estelle, 4, and Gabriel, 2.

All of that ambition and all of those accomplishments have been wrapped up in a calm, easygoing demeanor that belies a quick wit and plenty of humor once Giovannetti gets going.

Bibb called her “100 percent” a GM-in-waiting either in Washington or elsewhere. Thibault very much agrees.