Elena Delle Donne, Ariel Atkins return as Mystics finally get one for the road

INDIANAPOLIS — Elena Delle Donne went to the free throw line late in the first quarter Friday and scored her first point since July 9. It came on her first attempt. Her second attempt, another make, was taken off the board after Queen Egbo jumped in the lane early for a violation. The mistake was understandable, as Egbo hasn’t yet played a full game with the two-time MVP and was unfamiliar with her slight pause at the top of her free throw motion.

The rest of the Mystics were plenty familiar with Delle Donne, whom they welcomed back along with Ariel Atkins from ankle injuries in an 83-79 victory over the Indiana Fever. It was the first time Washington has had its entire roster without a hardship player active on game day in nearly two months.

Adding to the reunion was Shakira Austin, who played her second consecutive game despite being listed as questionable after returning from a hip injury that had kept her out since June 25.

The victory broke a nine-game road losing streak, improved the Mystics to 15-16 and left them in sixth place with the top eight teams qualifying for the postseason. The Fever dropped to a league-worst 8-24.

“All jokes aside, it felt really good to have a lot of people in the layup line,” said Mystics guard Brittney Sykes, who had a game-high 30 points. “For a good month and some change, we were, like, literally laying the ball up and then going to get the rebound. We’re happy as hell to just have them back, have them healthier.”

The Delle Donne-Egbo moment summarized the newest challenge for the Mystics. Three injured starters are back, but the team must rediscover the chemistry that was built before the injuries. Egbo, for example, was acquired in a trade with the Fever for Amanda Zahui B. on July 4, so her time playing with the injured trio has been extremely limited.

Not only is the group trying to get its footing back, but Coach Eric Thibault is also managing minutes restrictions for the returning trio, which complicates normal substitution patterns.

Delle Donne (six points) played just over 11 minutes, but none in the second half, as Thibault said she tightened up at halftime. Atkins (six points) logged 13 minutes 58 seconds, and Austin (six points, five rebounds, one steal, one block) finished with 15:27.

Sykes was crucial, especially in the fourth quarter. She had five three-pointers, five rebounds, four assists and one steal. Washington went on a 7-0 run late to pull away, a stretch fueled by a three-pointer from Tianna Hawkins, an elbow jumper from Sykes and a tip-in from Austin with 36.6 seconds remaining. Natasha Cloud (16 points, five rebounds, three assists) made five free throws in the final 29.9 seconds to keep the Fever at bay.

“This why she came here,” Cloud said of Sykes. “She wanted an organization that was going to believe in her and kind of give her the green light to be who she is.

“A lot has fallen on her shoulders. … She stepped up.”

Thibault added, “When she makes threes, I don’t know what you’re supposed to do with her.”

The Mystics also took away the Fever’s biggest offensive threat in Aliyah Boston, who went scoreless in the second half until a pair of free throws with 30.7 seconds remaining. She scored 14 in the first half, but struggled as Austin and Queen Egbo were physical with her in the paint during the second half. Austin said they moved their feet, were aggressive with Boston and tried not to give her anything easy.

“We made a choice at halftime that we were going to defend the paint and rebound,” Thibault said. “They were the big two keys to start the game and we just decided we weren’t going to do it in the first half.

“We had to decide whether we were going to change that. And once we did we controlled the game.”

Things to know about Friday’s game:

Playoff look

The victory moved the Mystics a half-game in front of the Minnesota Lynx for the No. 6 playoff slot and a half-game behind the Atlanta Dream (16-16) for the No. 5 spot. The Aces and Liberty are the only two teams that have locked up a playoff berth.

Washington has nine games remaining, including the Wings, Sun (21-10), Aces, Lynx, Dream and Liberty.

Austin progress

Thibault said Austin and the coaching staff are still trying to manage the second-year center’s workload. She had a full workout Tuesday and then backed off during Wednesday’s practice. Thibault explained Austin’s return from a hip injury is a bit different than Delle Donne and Atkins — both dealing with ankle injuries — because of the contact when setting screens and battling in the post.

Austin is clearly still finding that rhythm on offense, but her defensive impact has been immediate.

“I feel pretty solid, better than last game,” Austin said. It was a little rough adjusting because I wasn't able to participate in practice pretty much for the whole week. So I was a little nervous coming in that I just wasn't going to be moving the same or just improving at least. But I came out and felt pretty, pretty solid.”

McCray honors

The Mystics will induct Nikki McCray-Penson into the team’s hall of fame during a halftime ceremony during Sunday’s game against the Dallas Wings. The event was scheduled before McCray-Penson died July 7 after a battle with breast cancer. She joins Vicky Bullett, Chamique Holdsclaw and Murriel Page in the franchise hall of fame.

McCray-Penson was a three-time all-star with the Mystics and a two-time Olympic gold medalist with Team USA. She averaged 15.4 points in Washington and is No. 8 on the franchise’s all-time career points list.