CJ Abrams’s three-run blast and a stout bullpen fuel Nats past Phillies

The home run didn’t launch off CJ Abrams’s bat as much as it looked catapulted to a specific point beyond the right field wall. It arced through an August night that felt too good — too breezy, too stripped of humidity — to be true, especially for anyone who’s been smothered by a D.C. summer.

That it was hit by Abrams, the budding shortstop on this little club that could, was a bonus. That he smacked it off Michael Lorenzen, the pitcher who no-hit the Washington Nationals his last time out, was a small bonus on top of that. And that it capped a six-run fourth in an 8-7 win, their sixth in seven games, was yet another bonus atop them all. But if anything could outdo Abrams and the offense Friday, it was the six relievers who followed that homer and shut down the Phillies.

“It’s been fun to watch lately,” said Kyle Finnegan, the last reliever in line. “We’ve had some wild games. We stick with it until the last out, we’re never out of it. And to get another kind of these wins, that’s what good teams do.”

The bullpen’s effort stretched for five innings, none hairier than the top of the seventh. Before it, the clubs traded six-run rallies in the fourth, each of them chasing the other’s starting pitcher (Lorenzen for the Phillies, Joan Adon for Washington). But after Abrams took Lorenzen deep — and after Jose A. Ferrer and Jordan Weems pitched scoreless innings — Robert Garcia stumbled into trouble.

To be fair, Bryce Harper chopped a grounder that might have resulted in an inning-ending double play for Garcia. But the ball nicked the lefty, instead leaving runners on first and second. Manager Dave Martinez took no chances, immediately replacing Garcia with the right-handed Andrés Machado, who lined up for Nick Castellanos and lefty Bryson Stott. Machado struck out Castellanos to calm the threat. But after he walked Stott in a 3-2 count, Trea Turner stepped in with the bases loaded.

Machado started him with a low sinker for a called strike. Then Turner, who has struggled for most of his first season with the Phillies, swung at an inside sinker and fouled it off. The next pitch, a slider in the dirt, kept the count in Machado’s favor. And when Turner swung through a slider at the top of the zone, Machado didn’t flinch at the burst of crowd noise. Yet he did swing his arms on a slow stroll to the dugout.

“I enjoy the moment,” Machado said. “I control myself, I control the adrenaline I have in the moment, and just think to get the out, get out of the situation.”

From there, Martinez hit the gas with his two best arms. Hunter Harvey, recently off the IL with a forearm issue, had the eighth for the second consecutive day. Kyle Finnegan, the team’s steady closer, had the ninth for a third consecutive day. Harvey retired the three batters he faced. Finnegan yielded a leadoff homer to Kyle Schwarber in the ninth, then settled to notch his 20th save. Abrams helped with a running play across the middle, capped by a one-hopped throw to first.

Martinez used six of his seven available relievers to take the series opener, giving the Nationals (56-67) their 15th win in 18 games at home.

“I can’t say enough about our bullpen,” Martinez said. “They’ve been lights out. We’ll see how they are tomorrow, but tonight they were amazing.”

This was Lorenzen’s first start since his 124-pitch gem against the Nationals on Aug. 9. With some well-timed off days, the Phillies wanted to get him extra rest, especially after he combined for 17 innings and 225 pitches in his first two starts after they acquired him at the deadline. But in his third outing with Philadelphia, the Nationals chased him before he could finish the fourth. The righty eventually exited with eight hits and six earned runs on his line.

In the bottom of the second, Stone Garrett logged the first of three hits with a double to the left field corner. A batter later, Jake Alu poked a single through the left side, bringing in Garrett to nudge the Nationals ahead. But the lead disappeared in the top of the fourth, when the Phillies (66-56) got their second looks at Adon and mashed. After Adon walked Turner with two down, they ripped four consecutive hits, ending with a moonshot homer for Schwarber that just barely cleared the right field wall.

For the next 10 minutes or so, no one warmed up in the home bullpen, making it seem as if Adon would have to wear another inning or two in a lopsided loss. But that’s when the game turned again.

“Adon came in a little down,” Abrams said of the vibe in the dugout in the middle of the fourth. “I told him we had his back and we put up six.”

The rally was kick-started by a rare defensive miscue for Johan Rojas, who dropped Dominic Smith’s routine pop fly to the left-center gap. So instead of two outs and nobody on, Smith stood safe on second. From there, Garrett singled, Alu pulled another RBI single, Ildemaro Vargas worked a nine-pitch walk and Blake Rutherford smacked a two-run single. Then Abrams cleared the bases with his three-run shot.

While it floated through the air, bound for the Nationals’ bullpen, Abrams walked up the line and looked toward the dugout. And after it landed, after Abrams flipped his bat to the grass, after he jogged those 360 feet back home, a bit more hope swelling around him, the bullpen phone rang.

Ferrer started throwing. Once in the game, he sat down Harper, Castellanos and Stott in order, striking out Castellanos on a late-breaking change-up. Weems, Garcia, Machado, Harvey and Finnegan were next, handing off the ball like a baton in a long-distance race. At the end, because nothing can be easy, Finnegan stared down the top of Philadelphia’s order: Schwarber, Alex Bohm, Harper. Schwarber lined a solo shot on the fourth pitch he saw. The whole stadium tightened a bit.

Then Finnegan struck out Castellanos with a splitter, sealing the win at last. It certainly was earned.