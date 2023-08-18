USWNT shake-up continues with resignation of GM Kate Markgraf

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The fallout from the U.S. women’s national team’s dismal performance at the World Cup continued Friday when Kate Markgraf, the program’s general manager, announced she is stepping down. The announcement came one day after the departure of coach Vlatko Andonovski, whom Markgraf hired four years ago. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Skip to end of carousel World Cup 2023 See full coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 End of carousel Markgraf, a former U.S. defender and 2023 Hall of Fame inductee, was hired in August 2019 as the first GM for the women’s program. That fall, she spearheaded the search for a coach to replace Jill Ellis, who guided the team to back-to-back World Cup titles.

Markgraf also took on the responsibilities of working with Andonovski in executing technical plans for the national team and youth programs.

After settling for a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago, the U.S. team this summer stumbled through the group stage before losing to Sweden in the round of 16. It marked the first time the four-time champions failed to advance to the semifinals.

In the past seven months, sporting director Earnie Stewart and men’s general manager Brian McBride also have left the U.S. Soccer Federation.

Markgraf’s departure comes as her boss, Matt Crocker, the new sporting director, aims to reshape both the men’s and women’s programs.

“There’s been a lot of great work that has been done by the sporting staff on the women’s side of the game at U.S. Soccer, which means we are starting from a position of strength,” Crocker said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to building on what has been created already, and ensuring we can continue to improve by setting a strategic plan [that] will set the foundation for our women’s national team to achieve greater success in the years to come.”

The women’s team advanced to the championship game in just one of the past four major tournaments (World Cup and Olympics).

“It has been an incredible honor to work with the players, coaches and staff at U.S. Soccer on the mission of keeping our program at the top of the women’s game,” Markgraf said in a statement. “I am proud of the foundation we have built, and even more proud of the character and commitment demonstrated by our players as they represent the United States on and off the field.”

Markgraf will remain on the job through the end of the month to assist in the transition, the USSF said.