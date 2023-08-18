Taxi Fountas and D.C. United both ‘knew it was the end,’ Wayne Rooney says

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

As MLS investigated whether Taxi Fountas directed a racial slur at a D.C. United teammate last month, Coach Wayne Rooney said it became increasingly clear the standout Greek forward had no future in Washington. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In his first comments since United and Fountas parted ways last week, Rooney said Friday that “both parties knew it was the end.”

“There was no way to go forward with it,” he said. “I’m pleased it’s been resolved because it allows us to move forward.”

The sides mutually agreed to terminate Fountas’s contract following what MLS determined were “credible allegations that he used prohibited and discriminatory language against another player.”

Fountas, who is White, engaged in a heated exchange with Dutch forward Nigel Robertha, who is Black, during United’s July 15 match at New England. The dispute spilled into the locker room after the game, and Robertha struck Fountas with a foam roller typically used for conditioning, multiple people familiar with the incident said.

Both players were placed on administrative leave as the league opened an investigation. Days later, only Robertha was reinstated.

Last fall, Fountas was accused of directing a racial slur at an Inter Miami player. The league found the accusation credible but did not discipline him because it could independently verify what had been said. At that time, Fountas denied using a slur; he did not comment after last month’s accusation.

“It’s very difficult because obviously what happened with Miami, then also what happened again with Nigel,” Rooney said. “It’s very difficult to say he’s guilty or not guilty because no one knows [what Fountas said]. From the club’s point of view, we had to make a decision, and yeah, you can speculate, but I think the best decision was made for the club. … He is a very good player, but the club comes first and it’s something we can’t have connected with the football club.”

In two seasons, Fountas, 27, posted 18 goals and four assists in 38 league appearances and was named to the all-star team last year. This season, he had six goals and one assist in 17 matches.

On Friday, Fountas, a free agent, signed a two-year contract with Trabzonspor in Turkey’s top division.

Kamuoyuna duyuru



Profesyonel futbolcu Taxiarchis Fountas ile opsiyon hakkı Kulübümüze ait olmak üzere 2+1 yıllık anlaşma sağlanmıştır. pic.twitter.com/ZqEIzAZy6c — Trabzonspor (@Trabzonspor) August 17, 2023

In recent weeks, United officials said they tried transferring Fountas, one of the team’s most valuable assets, for a fee. But with the player caught up in the controversy, no one was willing to purchase his contract.

In 2022, United signed Fountas without a transfer fee but ended up paying a few hundred thousand dollars to Austria’s Rapid Vienna to acquire him earlier than initially planned.

“We always knew that was probably going to happen because he’s a good player,” Rooney said of Fountas signing abroad this week. “If he was still here, the [clubs] know the situation and they wait long enough to get him for free. So that’s a decision we couldn’t afford to take, have him hanging around and waiting. I don’t think that would have been fair and right for the players, the staff.”

Rooney added: “In situations like this, you have to take money out of it and make a decision based on your teammates, on your players, on the staff, for the club and for the fans. You have to make a decision which money’s irrelevant.”

Robertha, who is in his second season with United, started against Mexican club Pumas in the Leagues Cup group stage July 28 at Audi Field. An adductor injury will prevent him from suiting up for the resumption of the regular season Sunday night against the New York Red Bulls in Harrison, N.J.

Rooney said he has spoken with Robertha about the incident and Fountas’s subsequent departure. “He has been through a traumatic experience from his point of view, but after speaking to Nigel, he is fine,” Rooney said.

Following a shootout defeat to Philadelphia in the Leagues Cup round of 32 on Aug. 3, Rooney gave his team a week off. Aside from the physical demands of the season and the Fountas saga, athletic trainer Reade Whitney was fired July 21 for displaying a discriminatory hand gesture in a staff photo.

“It was the right time to give everyone a bit of a break,” Rooney said.

“There has been a lot of stuff that’s happened outside or inside the locker room, however way you look at it, but the goal is the same,” defender Brendan Hines-Ike said. “I don’t want to touch too much on the feeling of the locker room, because that space is amongst us, but the focus is razor-sharp right now.”

Rooney remains disappointed the Fountas matter was not resolved before MLS’s window for incoming transfers closed Aug. 2. With Fountas still on the roster, United faced financial constraints in pursuing a possible replacement.

The club did acquire three players before the deadline — left back Éric Davis (Panama), forward José Fajardo (Panama) and playmaker Gabriel Pirani (Brazil) — but none is a high-end, designated player, like Fountas.