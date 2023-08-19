What does everyone, even self-styled fantasy football experts, need at a draft? Some sort of cheat sheet, of course. But top 200 lists have limited utility after the first couple of rounds or so, because your initial picks strongly influence which positions you may want to target in the middle and later rounds.

That’s where tiers come in: They serve as rankings lists that also help you choose which position you might want to draft when your turns come up.

Let’s say it’s the sixth round and you already have a quarterback. Having tiers on hand might tell you there are still plenty of solid tight ends left, letting you wait more on that position. So it’s down to running back or wide receiver (because we know not to draft defense or kicker before the last couple of rounds, right?). In this scenario, your tiers might show you strong candidates for your RB2 spot are rapidly drying up, whereas there appear to be enough appealing WR2 types available that you’re confident you can scoop one up in the next round.