That’s where tiers come in: They serve as rankings lists that also help you choose which position you might want to draft when your turns come up.
Let’s say it’s the sixth round and you already have a quarterback. Having tiers on hand might tell you there are still plenty of solid tight ends left, letting you wait more on that position. So it’s down to running back or wide receiver (because we know not to draft defense or kicker before the last couple of rounds, right?). In this scenario, your tiers might show you strong candidates for your RB2 spot are rapidly drying up, whereas there appear to be enough appealing WR2 types available that you’re confident you can scoop one up in the next round.
Voilà, decision made! Running back it is.
With that explainer out of the way, let’s get to the tiers. Note: These rankings use half-PPR scoring as a default.
Quarterback
Tier 1
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs; Jalen Hurts, Eagles; Josh Allen, Bills
These three could be arranged in any order. All come with both high ceilings and floors, so drafters might look to see if their league settings favor either passing (Mahomes) or running (Hurts, Allen) at the position.
Tier 2
Lamar Jackson, Ravens; Justin Fields, Bears; Joe Burrow, Bengals; Justin Herbert, Chargers; Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars
The rest of the most plausible candidates to lead QBs in fantasy scoring. As with Tier 1, league settings might determine whether Jackson and Fields or Burrow and Herbert seem more appealing.
Tier 3
Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins; Deshaun Watson, Browns; Daniel Jones, Giants; Anthony Richardson, Colts; Geno Smith, Seahawks; Aaron Rodgers, Jets; Dak Prescott, Cowboys; Kirk Cousins, Vikings
Any of these signal-callers should keep you afloat, with the possibility of much more. Richardson is the biggest gamble here, although many have concerns about Tagovailoa’s chances of injury.
Tier 4
Jared Goff, Lions; Russell Wilson, Broncos; Matthew Stafford, Rams; Brock Purdy, 49ers; Sam Howell, Commanders
For those in 2-QB or superflex leagues who didn’t go heavy at the position early, these are the last names that should provide some comfort, if not outright excitement, for your second spot.
Tier 5
Jordan Love, Packers; Kenny Pickett, Steelers; Kyler Murray, Cardinals; Derek Carr, Saints; Mac Jones, Patriots; Ryan Tannehill, Titans; Bryce Young, Panthers; Desmond Ridder, Falcons; C.J. Stroud, Texans; Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders; Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers
Issues of availability, job security, experience and upside keep these QBs at the back of the pack of penciled-in starters.
Tier 6
Colt McCoy, Cardinals; Sam Darnold, 49ers; Kyle Trask, Buccaneers; Jacoby Brissett, Commanders; Gardner Minshew, Colts; Taylor Heinicke, Falcons; Bailey Zappe, Patriots; Tyler Huntley, Ravens; Mike White, Dolphins; Jameis Winston, Saints; Malik Willis, Titans
The most appealing backups, only to be considered in particularly deep leagues.
Running back
Tier 1
Christian McCaffrey, 49ers; Austin Ekeler, Chargers; Bijan Robinson, Falcons
Not only does the rookie Robinson belong in this group, but I’m tempted to rank him over Ekeler. I won’t, though, because I’m a coward.
Tier 2
Saquon Barkley, Giants; Tony Pollard, Cowboys; Nick Chubb, Browns; Derrick Henry, Titans; Josh Jacobs, Raiders; Jonathan Taylor, Colts
It wouldn’t be shocking to see any of these backs finish atop the heap, although Jacobs and Taylor would probably need to get on firmer footing with their teams.
Tier 3
Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions; Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots; Aaron Jones, Packers; Travis Etienne, Jaguars; Joe Mixon, Bengals; Kenneth Walker, Seahawks; J.K. Dobbins, Ravens; James Cook, Bills; Breece Hall, Jets; Dameon Pierce, Texans
If you passed on RB early, you’d have a good chance of living to tell the tale by dipping into this group.
Tier 4
Najee Harris, Steelers; James Conner, Cardinals; Miles Sanders, Panthers; Alexander Mattison, Vikings; Cam Akers, Rams; D’Andre Swift, Eagles; Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs; David Montgomery, Lions; Javonte Williams, Broncos; Alvin Kamara, Saints; Rachaad White, Buccaneers
Here we have players who can be solid RB2s for fantasy teams, or even credible top backs in Zero RB builds, in which you wait until the middle rounds to take your first rusher.
Tier 5
Brian Robinson Jr., Commanders; Antonio Gibson, Commanders; Dalvin Cook, Jets; AJ Dillon, Packers; Khalil Herbert, Bears; Samaje Perine, Broncos; Zach Charbonnet, Seahawks; Jamaal Williams, Saints; Rashaad Penny, Eagles; De’Von Achane, Dolphins; Kenneth Gainwell, Eagles; Jeff Wilson, Dolphins; Tank Bigsby, Jaguars; Tyler Allgeier, Falcons; Raheem Mostert, Dolphins; Jaylen Warren, Steelers; Roschon Johnson, Bears
Members of backfield committees mark this group, which also features intriguing upside and, yes, three Dolphins. Full disclosure: Your guess is as good as mine regarding how Miami intends to deploy its RBs.
Tier 6
Chuba Hubbard, Panthers; Damien Harris, Bills; Jerick McKinnon, Chiefs; Elijah Mitchell, 49er; Jerome Ford, Browns; Zamir White, Raiders; Ty Chandler, Vikings; Joshua Kelley, Chargers; Tyjae Spears, Titans; Devin Singletary, Texans; Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs; D’Onta Foreman, Bears; Gus Edwards, Ravens; Ezekiel Elliott, Patriots; Kendre Miller, Saints; Trayveon Williams, Bengals; Keaontay Ingram, Cardinals
Looking for a late-round lottery ticket? Or, for some reason, Ezekiel Elliott? By all means, avail yourself of one or more from this cluster of backups and handcuffs.
Wide receiver
Tier 1
Justin Jefferson, Vikings; Cooper Kupp, Rams; Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals; Tyreek Hill, Dolphins
When almost no one is questioning whether you should get picked first at your position, you should probably get your own tier, but I’ll lump Jefferson with three other super-elite WRs who should all go very high in drafts.
Tier 2
CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys; Garrett Wilson, Jets; A.J. Brown, Eagles; Stefon Diggs, Bills; Davante Adams, Raiders; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions
It wouldn’t be crazy to draft any of these WRs in the first round. It might be crazy to draft Wilson ahead of the names behind him, but I’m bullish on his talent, and more importantly, so is Aaron Rodgers.
Tier 3
Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins; Chris Olave, Saints; DeVonta Smith, Eagles; Tee Higgins, Bengals; Keenan Allen, Chargers; Deebo Samuel, 49ers; Calvin Ridley, Jaguars; Amari Cooper, Browns; DK Metcalf, Seahawks; DJ Moore, Bears
There’s a deep crop of high-end WR2s, with Ridley something of a wild card as he returns from a suspension and long layoff.
Tier 4
Terry McLaurin, Commanders; Jerry Jeudy, Broncos; Drake London, Falcons; DeAndre Hopkins, Titans; Tyler Lockett, Seahawks; Chris Godwin, Buccaneers; Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers; Mike Williams, Chargers; Christian Watson, Packers; Marquise Brown, Cardinals; Diontae Johnson, Steelers; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks; Mike Evans, Buccaneers
Still more quality WR2 candidates here, although Godwin and Evans managers will have to keep their fingers crossed that Tampa Bay QBs can get them the ball.
Tier 5
George Pickens, Steelers; Jahan Dotson, Commanders; Christian Kirk, Jaguars; Michael Pittman, Colts; Gabe Davis, Bills; Courtland Sutton, Broncos; Brandin Cooks, Cowboys; Zay Flowers, Ravens; Elijah Moore, Browns; Skyy Moore, Chiefs; JuJu Smith-Schuster, Patriots; Jordan Addison, Vikings; Treylon Burks, Titans; Rashod Bateman, Ravens; Kadarius Toney, Chiefs; Quentin Johnston, Chargers; Odell Beckham Jr., Ravens; Michael Thomas, Saints; Romeo Doubs, Packers; Jakobi Meyers, Raiders; Nico Collins, Texans; Jameson Williams, Lions
Wide receiver is traditionally the deepest position in fantasy, and this year is no different, even with uncertain situations on presumably high-powered offenses in Kansas City and Baltimore.
Tier 6
Darnell Mooney, Bears; Tyler Boyd, Bengals; Allen Lazard, Jets; Rashid Shaheed, Saints; Zay Jones, Jaguars; Rondale Moore, Cardinals; Rashee Rice, Chiefs; Parris Campbell, Giants; Isaiah Hodgins, Giants; Justyn Ross, Chiefs; DeVante Parker, Patriots; Marvin Mims, Broncos; Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Chiefs; DJ Chark, Panthers; Michael Gallup, Cowboys; K.J. Osborn, Vikings; Curtis Samuel, Commanders; Donovan Peoples-Jones, Browns; Richie James Jr., Chiefs; Darius Slayton, Giants
Still more Chiefs, and three Giants who might be placeholders for the three different Giants receivers with just about as good a shot at fantasy relevance.
Tight end
Tier 1
Travis Kelce, Chiefs
The annual leader at his position absolutely lapped the field last season.
Tier 2
Mark Andrews, Ravens
A rare second straight single-player tier is warranted here, given the optimism over Baltimore’s reshaped offense.
Tier 3
T.J. Hockenson, Vikings; Darren Waller, Giants; Kyle Pitts, Falcons; George Kittle, 49ers; Dallas Goedert, Eagles
An oft-shared piece of draft strategy is to either go early or late at TE while avoiding the middle class, but this might be the year to ignore that advice.
Tier 4
Evan Engram, Jaguars; David Njoku, Browns; Pat Freiermuth, Steelers; Dalton Schultz, Texans; Tyler Higbee, Rams
Yet another mini-tier here of TEs who project to get fantasy starter-worthy volume.
Tier 5
Chigoziem Okonkwo, Titans; Cole Kmet, Bears; Sam LaPorta, Lions; Dalton Kincaid, Bills; Greg Dulcich, Broncos; Juwan Johnson, Saints; Gerald Everett, Chargers; Luke Musgrave, Packers; Jake Ferguson, Cowboys; Hunter Henry, Patriots
This is a delightful group of upside-laden TEs, any one of whom could make it worth your while to wait in your draft, then wait some more before addressing the position.
Tier 6
Mike Gesicki, Patriots; Hayden Hurst, Panthers; Trey McBride, Cardinals; Irv Smith Jr., Bengals; Michael Mayer, Raiders; Dawson Knox, Bills; Taysom Hill, Saints; Tyler Conklin, Jets; Logan Thomas, Commanders; Zach Ertz, Cardinals; Noah Fant, Seahawks
If he can get and stay healthy, Thomas (dealing with a calf injury) could be a final-round draft steal or a savvy pickup off the waiver wire.