FIFA’s Gianni Infantino instructs women to ‘pick the right battles’

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said Friday that women need to “pick the right battles” and “convince us men” what should be done regarding equality in soccer. He also downplayed calls for equal pay between the men’s and women’s World Cups as a “slogan” and a short-term solution that “would not solve anything.”

“I say to all the women that you have the power to change,” said Infantino, who has served at the helm of FIFA since 2016, while addressing the media in Sydney ahead of Sunday’s World Cup final between England and Spain. “Pick the right battles, pick the right fights. You have the power to change. You have the power to convince us men what we have to do and what we don’t have to do. You do it — just do it. With men, with FIFA, you will find open doors. Just push the doors. They are open.”

Infantino also said that women should aim for measures that ensure “full equality” rather than focus on calls for equal pay at the men’s and women’s World Cups.

The prize pool for the women’s World Cup is one-fourth of the $440 million that men’s players receive. In the U.S., the men’s and women’s national teams equally split their prize money after an agreement reached in May 2022. Infantino has often minimized calls for equal pay, though he claimed in March that FIFA’s ambition is to secure equal pay at the 2026 and 2027 World Cup tournaments.

“Let’s really go for full equality — not just equal pay in the World Cup, which is the slogan that comes up every now and then,” Infantino said Friday. “Equal pay in the World Cup, we are going in that direction already. That would not solve anything. It might be a symbol, but it will not solve anything because it’s one month every four years and it’s a few players out of the thousands and thousands of players.”

Infantino’s remarks struck the wrong chord with some notable figures across the sport’s landscape, who called them patronizing and negligent of previous missteps by FIFA.

Writing in The Guardian, columnist Marina Hyde argued that his statement deflects responsibility off the organization to ensure equality, while former Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg wrote sarcastically on social media, “Working on a little presentation to convince men. Who’s in?”

This is not the first time Infantino, who was reelected for his position in March, has offered questionable comments while addressing criticism. Before last fall’s men’s World Cup, Infantino dismissed concerns over Qatar’s treatment of migrant workers as well as the country’s mistreatment of LGBTQ people. Infantino also likened himself to marginalized groups, saying he was bullied in school for having red hair and freckles.

“Today I feel Qatari. Today I feel Arab. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel [like] a migrant worker,” he said in a November news conference.

