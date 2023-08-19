Nats’ overtaxed bullpen falls apart during a 12-3 loss to the Phillies

Listen 7 min Share Comment on this story Comment

No one warmed in the Washington Nationals’ bullpen. In their dugout, no coaches picked up the bullpen phone. The reality was that Cory Abbott was on an island and could only save himself Saturday — or risk pitching in the eighth inning forever. On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Manager Dave Martinez had pushed his bullpen to win three straight games. So with the score tied Saturday, with Jose A. Ferrer and Andrés Machado already used, Abbott was the only reliever left.

Having not pitched since Aug. 11, Abbott was fresh — or at least as fresh as any pitcher can be in mid-August. But he couldn’t avoid the Philadelphia Phillies’ power bats, evidenced by their eight runs and seven hits off him. Trea Turner led off the inning with a solo homer, then rocked another as the second-to-last batter of the rally. In all, the Phillies turned a tie game into a 12-3 loss for the host Nationals, who simply ran out of arms.

Abbott did finish the eighth, having thrown 37 pitches. For the ninth, utility man Ildemaro Vargas took the mound for the second time this season, both against the Phillies. Jake Cave greeted him with a solo homer to right. The cruel truth, though, was that Washington got exactly what it needed from starter Jake Irvin, and it still wasn’t enough. After Irvin completed six scoreless innings, Nick Castellanos tagged Machado for a three-run shot in the seventh, tying the score. And then the floodgates opened.

“Look, you’re facing a tough lineup. He got behind and gave up a home run [to Turner], and I think after that, his demeanor … he got down,” Martinez said of Abbott. “You have to keep fighting right there. If he keeps it remotely close, who knows what can happen? It just didn’t happen today.”

“Just the way it goes,” said Abbott, who was optioned to Class AAA Rochester after he spoke with reporters. The Nationals did not immediately announce a corresponding move. “I had the one [solid] outing last time against them,” Abbott continued. “But I haven’t had many wins, I would say. … They own me.”

It was no secret the Nationals (56-68) had a short bullpen Saturday. To win the series opener, 8-7, on Friday, Martinez used six of his seven relievers, including closer Kyle Finnegan for the third consecutive day (and setup man Hunter Harvey for the second consecutive day). So with that in mind, the rookie Irvin faced the Phillies (67-56) for the first time, trying to limit their power. And for the most part, he kept them on the ground, throwing 36 sinkers among 94 pitches.

In the first, Irvin yielded a walk and hit a batter but escaped with a double play and an inning-ending strikeout. In the second and third, the Phillies put six balls in play, all of them on the ground. One resulted in a rare error by Vargas at third base. The other five were outs, none more impressive than a running play by shortstop CJ Abrams to nail the speedy Turner by a half-step. Then in the fourth, after Bryson Stott led off with a single, Washington’s defense shined.

After Irvin struck out Turner on three pitches, J.T. Realmuto lined a single to right. Stott got a decent jump, leading him to zoom past second base and dig for third. But right fielder Lane Thomas’s jump was even better. He sprung to the hit, fielded it smoothly and threw a seed to third base, the ball never touching the ground. Vargas slapped a tag on Stott. The home crowd reacted accordingly.

Six pitches later, Irvin jammed Cave with an inside fastball, but Cave did just enough to float the ball to no man’s land between second base and Alex Call in center field. Abrams rushed back, his hat falling to the grass. Call, though, got a great jump, too, sliding to snow-cone it. Irvin, having drifted toward home, pumped his first and pointed at Call. The Nationals then nudged ahead with two runs in the bottom half, riding an RBI single by Joey Meneses and an RBI double by Riley Adams. Adams pushed home another run in the sixth to make it 3-0.

“Mixing pitches, mixing speeds,” Irvin said of inducing a lot of groundballs. “Just keeping them off balance.”

But Irvin hadn’t yet navigated the toughest part of his outing. That’s often the case with the last three outs. His sixth inning started with back-to-back singles for Bryce Harper and Castellanos. To settle it down, he induced a Stott flyout to center and struck out Turner again, this time looking at a borderline curveball. And that’s when Realmuto dinked a dribbler down the third base line, then barely beat a running throw from Vargas.

That loaded the bases with two down. With Ferrer throwing in the bullpen, Martinez walked to the mound. All along, he knew he didn’t want to pull Irvin; he just wanted to see how he felt ahead of a high-leverage matchup. Irvin was nothing but game. It took him three pitches to beat Cave: curveball for a called strike, curveball fouled off, then a fastball above the zone that Cave swung through. Fired up, Irvin screamed and clenched his fists.

It was the second time Irvin had logged six or more innings without allowing a run. His seven strikeouts tied his second most of the year.

“As soon as you see him going up the steps, it’s kind of the thought going through your head, like: ‘I want this moment,’ ” Irvin said. “I know that our bullpen has been taxed a little bit, and that’s the positive of winning games — that the back end of that bullpen needs a little help. I wanted to get as many outs as possible, and that one right there is one you ask for.”

The bullpen couldn’t take Irvin’s gem and run with it. Ferrer, tasked with facing Johan Rojas, Kyle Schwarber and Alec Bohm, walked Schwarber on five pitches with one out and yielded a single to Bohm. After Harper bounced into a fielder’s choice, Martinez called for Machado, one of the heroes of Friday night’s win. But this time, Castellanos belted a low sinker to the seats in right-center.

Abbott warmed in the bullpen, the option no matter the score. But once he entered, the Phillies teed off. Turner homered, Realmuto singled, Cave grounded out, Rojas singled, Schwarber ripped an RBI single, Bohm ripped an RBI single, Harper walked, Castellanos lifted a sacrifice fly, Stott homered to score three, and Turner homered again.

With Irvin, before the game went haywire, there was more growth in front of the first sellout of the season. There just wasn’t another win.