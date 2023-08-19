Little League World Series showed a Nats prospect that dreams can be reality

Listen 6 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Baseball players were once kids, standing in their backyards, daydreaming about that moment. Oh, come on, you know that moment. At the plate with two outs in the final inning. With the game hanging in the balance and the screaming crowd on its feet. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight Robert Hassell III was still just a child, not a full-grown ballplayer, when that daydream became reality. For Hassell, now a minor leaguer in the Washington Nationals’ system, it happened in the 2014 Little League World Series. His yellow bat swung back and forth as the pitcher geared up. All eyes were on him.

“You’re so nervous, but I’m like, ‘This is perfect,’ ” Hassell said last month. “I want to be in this situation. … Last out. Two strikes. … I’m sure everybody else wanted the same.”

Before the San Diego Padres made Hassell a first-round draft pick in 2020, and the Nationals and Padres made him a key piece of the Juan Soto trade last summer, he was a little leaguer from Tennessee. And in one Little League World Series game, Hassell felt the joy and anguish of baseball.

The 2014 trip to Williamsport, Pa., was Hassell’s second straight to the Little League World Series, but he didn’t play as much the year prior. His first game of 2014 — which happened to fall on his 13th birthday — ended in a loss to a crowd-favorite Pennsylvania team led by a pitcher named Mo’ne Davis, who would eventually take the tournament by storm.

In its next game, Hassell’s team, which represented the Southeast region, trailed a Rhode Island team 5-4 in the sixth inning — the final frame in Little League World Series games. If Hassell’s team lost, he and his teammates would’ve packed their bags and headed home to Tennessee. He was due up fourth that inning, hoped he would get a chance to hit — and he did.

Hassell watched a fastball for a strike and swung through another before avoiding a high fastball that could’ve ended the game if he had chased it. Then he got a pitch right down the middle, put his foot down and …

Well, before Hassell took his swing, it’s important to note that Hassell’s dad — Robert Hassell II — knew what would happen. He was sitting beyond the left field wall; most family members were behind the team’s dugouts.

He and some of the other parents from the previous year’s team sat in the outfield. They didn’t want their kids to be distracted by turning to them in the stands. But the younger Hassell and his teammate, Blake Money, were the only players who returned the next year, so the elder Hassell returned to his usual spot alone. A few fans asked which team he was cheering for, so he said the Southeast squad — without revealing that his son was on the roster.

“The guy said, ‘It looks like it’s going to be over,’ ” Hassell II said. “And I said, ‘No, I think that kid, he’s just about to hit a home run.’ And he said, ‘Really?’ ”

Hassell II continued: “And then sure enough, he hit the home run and the guy turned to me and said: ‘How’d you know that? How’d you know that?’ ” he said. “I just had a feeling. I could tell he was on the ball. Now, I didn’t know he was going to get a home run. But I knew he was going to hit the ball hard, based on him being my kid. … But I never told him I was the kid’s dad.”

Hassell III laced a line drive into right-center field that cleared the fence for a go-ahead two-run homer. The fans above the Tennessee dugout celebrated. The Rhode Island players were shocked. His teammates mobbed him at home plate.

“I think I watched it the whole way — I don’t even know how I stepped on first base,” Hassell III joked. “I think I was really … I was kind of shy, really shy, and I never really showed emotion at all. It’s probably the first time I ever showed emotion on the bases. I was fired up.”

Hassell III doesn’t remember much about the trip around the bases, but he does recall giving the coach a high-five as he rounded third. He couldn’t believe what he had just done.

But here’s the difference between dreams and reality: In your dreams, the other team doesn’t get a chance to hit. And after Hassell III’s team seized the lead, Rhode Island staged a comeback.

In the bottom of the sixth, Rhode Island cut its deficit to 7-6 and had two runners in scoring position with two outs. Rhode Island’s pitcher, the same player who allowed the home run to Hassell III, hit a line drive to center field that Hassell III dived for and missed.

The ball rolled to the warning track. His teammates tried to track it down. But Hassell III lay in the grass with his hands stretched out, watching as the tying and winning runs crossed home plate.

“It’s a really humbling game. … I was crushed about that,” he said. “But at the end of the day, you’re looking back and it’s like, ‘Man, what great memories.’ … It was awesome because it let me know I can do it.”

Hassell III remembers that home run as one of the first moments he realized he could be really good at baseball. By the time he was in high school, he had committed to improving and turned himself into one of the top prospects in the country.

Hassell III entered Saturday hitting .231 with seven home runs for Class AA Harrisburg, working through a challenging season that started with him bouncing back from a wrist injury. But he overcame a slow start and is swinging better recently. And as he continues with his career, he carries the lessons he learned in Williamsport.