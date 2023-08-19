Ohio State wrestler Sammy Sasso shot near campus, recovering in hospital

Share Comment on this story Comment

Coach Tom Ryan said in the statement that Sasso was being monitored in the hospital on Saturday.

“Our coaching staff, along with members of the wrestling program and Athletics administrators, are grateful for the caregivers at WMC, thankful Sasso’s injuries are not life-threatening, and are supporting Sasso and his family,” Ryan said in the statement.

Advertisement

The Ohio State University Police Department is assisting Columbus police with the ongoing investigation, according to the statement.

Share this article Share

Few details were available on the shooting, which some reports said was connected with a robbery attempt, the Dispatch reported, and no suspects had been taken into custody.

Sasso, from Nazareth, Pennsylvania, was a fifth-year senior this past season and is a two-time NCAA runner-up.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports