Paired with Phil Mickelson, Billy Walters won big — and lost bigger

Billy Walters has spent a lifetime among pool hustlers, card sharks, Vegas charlatans, down-on-their-luck gamblers and desperate addicts. He has been beaten, cheated, left for broke, chased by law enforcement and busted by ill-fated decisions, bad bets and, once, by a jury of his peers. This is to say he’s plenty familiar with betrayal.

Still, he says, there was something different about what golfer Phil Mickelson did to him. Walters, 77, has ruminated on it — “I had 31 months to think about a lot of this stuff,” he says of his time in federal prison — and though the headlines stemming from his tell-all autobiography might focus on the jaw-dropping dollar figures purportedly wagered by Mickelson, Walters feels their relationship cost him something more than money.

When he was locked up, his son, Scott, who suffers seizures related to a childhood brain tumor, had several near-death episodes. “And there was nothing I could do about it,” he said in a recent interview with The Washington Post.

And worse, Walters said, he was boarding a bus after a prison work shift in 2019 when he was told he had an emergency phone call. His daughter, Tonia, who had struggled with drug addiction for years, had killed herself. She was 54. Walters is certain if he was out he could have somehow saved her.

“Those are the reasons,” Walters said, his voice cracking, “why the thing with Phil stung so much.”

There is no shortage of villains — at least according to Walters — in his book, “Gambler: Secrets from a Life at Risk,” which will be released Tuesday. Walters, regarded as perhaps the most successful sports bettor the country has known, won millions wagering on sports, then millions more in wide-ranging business and investment deals. Convicted of insider trading, he was sentenced in 2017 to five years in prison for wire and securities fraud, for which he assigns blame to his legal team, FBI investigators, the prosecution’s star witness, the judge and even himself for not taking the stand.

But Walters also faults Mickelson, his former friend and gambling partner, for not testifying in the federal trial. Walters asserts that Mickelson twice told investigators Walters never shared inside information about Dean Foods, a company in which both invested millions, but that Mickelson said he wouldn’t take the stand and has never publicly vouched for Walters.

“I strongly believe that Phil Mickelson, had he came in there with his celebrity and had he testified that I never gave him inside information, as he told the FBI, I think I would’ve been found innocent,” Walters said.

Mickelson was not made available to comment for this story, but his representatives took issue with any suggestion Mickelson could have impacted Walters’s case in any way. A lawyer for Mickelson said none of the counts Walters was convicted of had anything to do with the golfer — four of the 10 were related to a stock Mickelson never touched.

Walters is a complicated character, a philanthropic convict, pursued over the course of three-plus decades by federal investigators and branded by a judge as a “cheater and a criminal.” His relationship with Mickelson was also complex. In his book, a copy of which was reviewed by The Post, Walters writes: “My gambling and golfing relationship with Phil is a complicated saga. I was a mentor, a confidant, a loyal friend, a golfing buddy, and a betting partner.”

In the end, Walters landed in prison on charges he still disputes. Though his reputation has taken a hit in recent years, Mickelson, 53, continues to earn millions playing golf. He has not spoken about Walters and didn’t mention his name in a brief statement issued earlier this month.

“When push comes to shove, Phil doesn’t care about anyone except himself,” Walters writes. “Time and time and time again. He never stood up for a friend.”

What really irks Walters: He had built his fortune by reading an opponent across the poker table, by sizing up a tip or a would-be partner, by trusting his gut. He thought he knew Mickelson. They had played golf dozens of times and had enjoyed both a friendship and a business partnership, gambling millions of dollars together on sports.

“I pride myself on being a really good judge of character,” Walters said. “I don’t have a formal education. And my background, I’ve dealt with all walks of life, every kind of walk of life you could deal with. I thought he was a really good guy. I got a really good opinion about character and about integrity. I thought he had both of those things.

“And he fooled me.”

A match made in Pebble Beach

Walters and Mickelson met at the 2006 Pebble Beach Pro-Am. By then, Mickelson was already a mega-star on tour — and an avid gambler. Walters’s name loomed larger than any in sports gambling. He had first found success in the early 1980s, employing unheard-of analytics and aggressive betting tactics, shopping for odds, moving lines and using a team of bettors across several sportsbooks. It was a first-of-its-kind gambling operation, and because of the high volume of money, investigators assumed Walters was illegally booking bets.

“Law enforcement had never seen anything like that before,” Walters said. “And as a result, unfortunately, me and the people we were associating with, we got thrown into that same barrel as bookmakers — we must be affiliated with organized crime.”

He was indicted five times but never convicted. By the time he met Mickelson, Walters was known throughout Las Vegas as not just a sports gambler but a dealmaker, philanthropist and friend to Vegas power brokers such as casino magnate Jack Binion, billionaire Carl Icahn and former Senate majority leader Harry M. Reid (D-Nev.).

Mickelson first proposed partnering in 2008, Walters says, an alliance that stood to benefit both men. No one had a more sophisticated number-crunching betting system than Walters, but his success led to sportsbooks limiting his bets. The two agreed to use Mickelson’s offshore accounts, and they would split everything 50-50. “Phil had accounts as large as anyone I’d seen,” Walters wrote.

Mickelson routinely wagered six figures on games across a variety of sports, Walters said. In 2011, Mickelson averaged nearly nine bets per day, according to Walters, more than 3,154 wagers in all. Mickelson wagered $110,000 a total of 1,115 times in that four-year period and laid down a $220,000 bet a total of 858 times, Walters said.

He estimates Mickelson has wagered more than $1 billion on sports in the past three decades — “The only other person I know who surpassed that kind of volume is me,” he wrote — and estimates Mickelson has lost nearly $100 million.

Mickelson hasn’t disputed those figures, and Walters claims they’re “all documented by detailed records.” In his recent statement, Mickelson said he has “been very open about my gambling addiction. I have previously conveyed my remorse, took responsibility, have gotten help, have been fully committed to therapy that has positively impacted me and I feel good about where I am now.”

The feds find a way

Walters has had a target on his back for years. Federal investigators have tapped his phones, probed his records, interrogated his friends and associates, and once, he says, even dragged his wife, Susan, out of their home in handcuffs and leg irons during a raid.

Considering his tumultuous upbringing, he never saw insider trading charges as the thing that might bring him down. Walters was born into poverty in rural Kentucky; his father died at a young age, and his mother largely abandoned him. He was mostly raised by a grandmother. As a young man, he squandered whatever money he made selling cars by gambling and drinking.

Two failed marriages followed, and Walters says for years he was largely absent as a father. His finances yo-yo’d because of his boom-or-bust mentality, and he once lost the family home in a poker game. (He was able to pay off his debt before turning over the house keys, he wrote.)

He eventually relocated to Las Vegas, where he partnered with a math and computer whiz named Michael Kent in the early 1980s, launching a betting operation that used analytics to find favorable odds and make high-value bets at sportsbooks all over town. His syndicate was ahead of the curve in evaluating weather, travel and performance trends, and Walters went to great lengths to stay on top of news and injuries. He regularly sent employees to the Las Vegas airport to collect newspaper sports sections that were headed toward trash bins from inbound flights.

He eventually branched out, investing in golf courses, auto dealerships, car-rental agencies and the stock market. When the feds failed to nail him on gambling-related charges, Walters says, they scrutinized every other aspect of his life. In 2016, they charged him with using inside information from Thomas C. Davis, the former chair of Dean Foods, a dairy processing company in Texas. Prosecutors said Walters was able to pocket profits and avoid losses to net $43 million from 2008 to 2014 based on information fed to him from Davis.

The prosecutors said Davis provided “highly confidential information,” including sneak previews of a half-dozen quarterly earnings announcements. Davis, who pleaded guilty to insider trading charges and cooperated with the government in Walters’s case, testified that he used a prepaid cellphone, called the “Bat Phone,” and used coded language when speaking with Walters, referring to the Dallas-based company as the Dallas Cowboys in calls.

Mickelson was also wrapped up in the case. Like Davis, he was in debt to Walters at the time, prosecutors said. The golfer purchased $2.4 million worth of Dean Foods stock on Walters’s advice and used at least part of the profits to repay Walters, according to a criminal complaint. The golfer was never charged with a crime, and he agreed to pay the Securities and Exchange Commission more than $1 million in 2016, reflecting his profit on the stock plus interest.

“If you’re in the general public, you’re going to come to one or two conclusions, possibly three,” Walters said. “You’re going to think he’s an innocent victim and he gave the money back; he’s guilty and bought his way out; or maybe somebody might think, well, he just gave it back to get out of this hassle. Regardless, it made me look guilty as hell. Why would this guy give a million bucks back if there wasn’t something wrong?”

The trial in Manhattan lasted four weeks. Walters’s lawyers attacked Davis’s credibility, but they couldn’t sway the jury. The prosecutors laid out instances in which Walters purchased hundreds of thousands of stocks within minutes of speaking with Davis on the phone. (Walters claims he relied on the same type of exhaustive research for his investments that made him a successful sports gambler.) After less than a day of deliberations, Walters was convicted on all 10 counts he faced, including securities fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy.

“I would have laid a very large bet that I would have been found innocent,” Walters says today.

The government never suggested Mickelson had any knowledge of the source of Walters’s information or that it was obtained dishonestly, and a member of the golfer’s legal team noted Mickelson had no connection to Davis. Mickelson also never invested in another stock, Darden Restaurants, that was part of the case against Walters.

Before sentencing, the judge reviewed more than 100 letters in support of Walters from people such as Reid and tennis star Andre Agassi. But U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel sentenced Walters to five years in prison and ordered him to pay a $10 million fine.

“When it comes to the stock market, Billy Walters is a cheater and a criminal,” Castel said, “and not a very clever one.”

Walters served 31 months of a 60-month sentence. He was released to home confinement in May 2020, amid the pandemic, and his sentence was commuted in January 2021, in one of President Donald Trump’s final acts in office.

‘Judge for yourself’

Walters had been working on the book for years, a rags-to-riches autobiography that touches on betting strategy and gambling exploits. Mickelson wasn’t supposed to be a key character. But, Walters wrote, “I have decided to set the record straight.”

He said he felt Mickelson hasn’t been honest when discussing his gambling habits, that Mickelson was fooling the golf world just as Walters felt he had been duped for so many years.

“I wanted to show the public, he lied to you again,” Walters said. “I didn’t put it in for any other reason than to point out — you judge for yourself; [do] you want to continue to believe this guy or not?”

Mickelson’s lone denial last week was an assertion Walters didn’t even make. In the book, Walters says Mickelson called him in the middle of the 2012 Ryder Cup and asked Walters to place a $400,000 bet on his behalf on the U.S. team winning.

According to the book, Walters responded: “Have you lost your f---ing mind? Don’t you remember what happened to Pete Rose?”

He didn’t place the bet. Mickelson lost his Sunday match, and the Americans lost the event.

“I never bet on the Ryder Cup,” Mickelson said in his statement. “While it is well known that I always enjoy a friendly wager on the course, I would never undermine the integrity of the game.”

Walters said the Ryder Cup was the only time the two discussed a golf bet.

“The gambling we did, golf was never, ever discussed except for that one time. … He bet on a lot of sports, and a lot of sports he wanted to bet on that I talked him out of. But never, ever golf,” Walters said.

It took Walters a year to get his gambling operation back up and running, and he’s still an active sports bettor. It’s harder to find an edge these days, he said, but “I know there’s still an opportunity out there to win.”

Walters said he had no contact with Mickelson while in prison, but the pair did have a random encounter at a driving range in June 2022 in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. According to Walters, Mickelson told him: “Great to see you out golfing. I’m glad to see you back.”

“We engaged in small talk before Phil tried to justify his decision not to testify at my trial,” Walters wrote. “He said his lawyers didn’t want him to face questions on the stand. I cut him off right there. … ‘Stop the bulls---,’ I told him. ‘Please don’t insult my intelligence. All anyone wanted to know about was the relationship between you and me. All I wanted was for you to testify to the truth.’ Phil stumbled and stammered a bit before simply saying, ‘I’m sorry.’ ”

Walters has no qualms with the amount of money Mickelson has wagered over the years or the wins and losses, and he says his former friend is easily one of the best golfers to ever swing a club. But no one can walk away from “Gambler,” Walters says, and think that’s the most important thing about Mickelson.