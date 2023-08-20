7 fans of Brazil's Corinthians soccer team have been killed in a bus crash, dozens wounded

SAO PAULO — A bus carrying fans of the Brazilian soccer team Corinthians crashed Sunday following a match in the city of Belo Horizonte, killing at least seven people and injuring 36 others, police said.
Passengers told local media the bus lost its breaks and flipped over trying to avoid a head on crash with another bus.
Corinthians said in a statement it will give support to families of the victims. Other Brazilian clubs also expressed their sorrow for the accident as did President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who is also a fan of the club.