New-look D.C. United returns to MLS play with a deflating away loss

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

In other words, it had been a while.

The resumption of the league campaign, however, brought sorrow and agony for United as the New York Red Bulls’ John Tolkin whipped an 88th-minute free kick around the wall for a 1-0 victory Sunday night at Red Bull Arena.

With a heavy slate of home games on the horizon, United (8-11-6) would have been satisfied with an away point. Instead, it stretched its winless streak in league play to three (0-2-1) and slipped below the Eastern Conference playoff line with nine games left. United, which hasn’t qualified for the playoffs since 2019, is in 10th place; nine will advance.

Advertisement

“We are well aware that if we win our home games, we make the playoffs,” Coach Wayne Rooney said. “Any points away from home would be a bonus. We’re disappointed not to get anything from this game.”

In the 100th meeting between MLS founding members in league competition (regular season and playoffs), United was good enough to collect a point. But in the waning moments, Tolkin drove a 20-yard free kick past the edge of the wall and into the near corner before United goalkeeper Tyler Miller could reach it.

“Somehow he was able to get it around the wall, and it skipped before it got to me, which made it difficult,” Miller said. “Those little details we need to correct because those are going to be the key things that will ultimately get us into the playoffs.”

Rooney said he did not have a problem with the way the wall was aligned.

Advertisement

“The wall was fine,” he said. “It’s always a dangerous one when it’s so close and you go outside the wall.”

The match marked the D.C. debut of Gabriel Pirani, a 21-year-old attacking midfielder on loan from Santos in his native Brazil. For practical purposes, he replaces Taxi Fountas, the 2022 all-star who parted ways with the club two weeks ago after allegedly using a racial slur for the second time in the past year.

“He showed what he can bring,” Rooney said of Pirani. “Some great touches, got in some good areas. He’s still getting his fitness up, but I was pleased with his performance.”

Pirani’s best moment in the first half came in the 38th minute. Playing a give-and-go with Cristian Dájome, Pirani was in the box preparing to shoot when New York’s Cameron Harper executed a stellar slide tackle.

Advertisement

Panamanian forward José Fajardo also made his first appearance; he replaced Pirani in the 79th minute. Panama’s Éric Davis, who debuted in the Leagues Cup, sat out Sunday. United resumed the season without Lewis O’Brien, who returned to Premier League club Nottingham Forest.

Share this article Share

With the Red Bulls (7-9-8) gaining traction early in the second half, Rooney turned to his bench for a boost from two players returning from injury layoffs: right back Andy Najar and forward Ted Ku-DiPietro. Opportunities, though, did not flow.

The Red Bulls had a chance in the 75th minute, but Harper sent Tom Barlow’s cross wide of the near corner from 10 yards. Then came the free kick.

“I didn’t feel like there was much for either side in the game,” United captain Steven Birnbaum said. “It just takes the wind out of you when you concede a late goal on a set piece. It came down to one small detail. It’s frustrating.

Advertisement

“We control our situation. We’ve just got to win our home games. If we do that, we’ll be okay.”

Here’s what else to know about United’s defeat:

Near full strength

Aside from season-ending injuries to winger Martín Rodríguez and left back Mohanad Jeahze, United is in good health. Only forward Nigel Robertha (adductor) remains out.

D.C. midfielder Mateusz Klich served a red-card suspension that carried over from the New England loss July 15. Red Bulls leading scorer Frankie Amaya (four goals, two assists) missed the match because of illness.

Toronto calling

United granted permission to Toronto FC to interview assistant Carl Robinson about its head coaching position, D.C. officials said. Robinson, a former Toronto player and Vancouver coach, is in his first year with Washington.

Toronto is in the market for a 2024 coach after firing Bob Bradley in June. Terry Dunfield is the interim leader.

Home stretch

United will play five of its next six games at Audi Field, starting Saturday against the Philadelphia Union (12-7-4). The only trip is a short one — to Charlotte on Sept. 16.

Awaiting Messi