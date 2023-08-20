Nationals are promoting outfielder Dylan Crews to Class AA Harrisburg

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

After 14 games with low Class A Fredericksburg, outfielder Dylan Crews will jump two minor league levels this week. The Washington Nationals are promoting him to Class AA Harrisburg, according to two people familiar with the decision, where he will join the club’s other top prospects. Barring more moves, an outfield of Crews, James Wood and Robert Hassell III should happen in the near future.

The Nationals took Crews, 21, with the second pick in July’s draft. Ever since, he only has continued what he did at LSU, leaving Fredericksburg with a .355 batting average, a .423 on-base percentage and a .645 slugging percentage. Included in that line: five home runs, three doubles and six walks against 19 strikeouts.

To make room for Crews in Harrisburg, outfielder Jacob Young will head to Class AAA Rochester, according to a person familiar with the situation. Washington also is promoting third baseman Yohandy Morales and outfielder Andrew Pinckney from Fredericksburg to high Class A Wilmington. A seventh-round pick in 2021, Young has emerged as a potential contributor. Across 52 games with the Senators, he had an .805 OPS and 17 stolen bases, plus a high contact rate that has limited his strikeouts. Earlier this season, he swiped 22 bags in 56 games with Wilmington.

Morales, 21, was the Nationals’ second-round pick this year out of the University of Miami. Pinckney, 22, was their fourth-round pick out of the University of Alabama. Morales didn’t homer in Fredericksburg, but he logged a .390 batting average and a 1.019 OPS in 18 games. Pinckney finished his time in low A with three homers, six doubles and six steals (plus a .936 OPS) in 17 games. Each of these promotions was first reported Sunday by 106.7 the Fan.

Advertisement