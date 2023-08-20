The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Spain fans cheer at the start of the World Cup final. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

World Cup final live updates England vs. Spain for the world championship

Updated just now
The women’s World Cup concludes Sunday with the final between England and Spain in Sydney. Both European sides are playing for their first world championship in a match that began at 6 a.m. Eastern time. England has overcome the absences of key players to reach this stage, while Spain has made it here despite an ongoing dispute between many of the nation’s star players and the national federation. Follow along for live updates and highlights from the match.

England, guided by “genius” Coach Sarina Wiegman, advanced to the final with a convincing win over co-host Australia on Wednesday. Star forward Lauren James, who was suspended for the previous two rounds, is available off the bench.
Spain’s appearance in the final is a surprise considering its tumultuous buildup to the tournament. But La Roja earned its spot with a thrilling 2-1 win over Sweden on Tuesday.
Find all of The Washington Post’s women’s World Cup coverage here.
