At the Little League Classic, Nats keep things loose and keep it going

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Joey Meneses and his Washington Nationals teammates had just finished batting practice, which typically means it’s time to hit the clubhouse and prepare for the game. Instead, Meneses made his way into the stands along the first base line. He was there to see his new friends — Little Leaguers from his native Mexico.

A few hours earlier, the 31-year-old from Culiacán had found his way into the young players’ dugout and surprised them with new gear before their Little League World Series game against a squad from Canada. He ended up sitting near their dugout until he had to leave to prepare for the Nationals’ matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies. In the clubhouse across town at Bowman Field, he had a Team Mexico hat in his locker as a keepsake.

“Something really cool — I never expected that,” Meneses said. “They know you, and they want to be a big leaguer. It’s something really special, and it makes me feel so good.”

Advertisement

With that cap awaiting his return, Meneses collected three hits Sunday night to help the Nationals post a 4-3 victory in the Little League Classic and a series win after the teams split two games back in Washington. The Phillies rallied for three runs in the ninth inning, but Kyle Finnegan struck out J.T. Realmuto to end it.

The game’s ending was far from the day’s most important moment: Both teams represented what the players’ dreams had become. Before the game, they stood on the base lines and got a look at whom they once were — Little Leaguers with love for the game. In the stands, those same kids stared back at them — imagining what they one day could become.

Much has changed for the major leaguers, but they got to be kids again for one afternoon. After touching down at the airport, they arrived at the ballpark not via police escort but via bullpen cart. At Lamade Stadium, where the Little Leaguers were competing, they slid down a muddy hill on collapsed cardboard boxes with hundreds of kids.

Advertisement

They sandwiched themselves between Little Leaguers from Needville, Tex., and Tokyo to watch games at Lamade Field. So used to being watched, the Phillies and Nationals became the spectators for one afternoon.

“That was pretty neat,” Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin said. “To think what those kids are going through now is pretty special. ... I’m sure they were pretty nervous — a bunch of fans out there. Pretty special for us, too, to be able to see that.”

The big leaguers still got the rock-star treatment, though. Some of the kids on that hill were wearing their jerseys, and they swarmed in hopes of getting the MLB players to sign a baseball, a card or anything else they could get their hands on.

When the big league game started Sunday night, the young players fixed their eyes on their idols. Behind the dugout at Bowman Field, the team from Venezuela chanted and clapped for fellow Venezuelans Keibert Ruiz and Ildemaro Vargas before each of their at-bats for the Nationals (57-68), hoping that would will them to hits. Mexico’s coaches and players pulled out their phones, hoping to capture Meneses in a big moment.

Advertisement

Meneses singled in the first inning, Washington’s third in a row. Ruiz followed with a two-run double for a 2-0 lead. Dominic Smith kept the line moving by ripping a two-run double to make it 4-0.

Share this article Share

Just minutes before, Nationals righty Trevor Williams walked two amid a 29-pitch top of the first. Philadelphia (67-57) didn’t score, but it appeared it could be another long night for Williams, who hadn’t made it out of the fifth inning of his previous three outings, allowing 16 runs in those games.

But after the rocky start, Williams settled in. He allowed just three base runners over his final five innings, even as the Williamsport fans kept cheering for the Phillies during a Nationals “home game.”

In the sixth inning, the chants intensified — the sort typically heard on a field featuring chain-link fences, aluminum bats and grass that hasn’t been cut in a few weeks. The team from Panama broke out with “Let’s go, Harper!” cheers from behind the Phillies’ dugout, giving Bryce Harper a boost.

Advertisement

Maybe the kids had some magic in them. But not long after Harper grounded out, Williams finished his outing by getting Bryson Stott to fly out. Jordan Weems and Hunter Harvey tossed a scoreless inning apiece before Mason Thompson (who gave up two hits) and closer Kyle Finnegan (who surrendered a two-run homer to the Phillies’ Jake Cave) scuffled in the ninth. But the Nationals, who entered with a 20-14 record since the all-star break, added another victory to that total and posted another narrow win over the Phillies.