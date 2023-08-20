With time for a surge running short, Mystics stumble against the Wings

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

At center court Sunday afternoon, Brittney Sykes — all ­5-foot-9 of her — stared up at the Dallas Wings’ Teaira McCowan, who towered over Washington’s guard. Moments later, the official tossed the ball in the air, and the uber-athletic Sykes, who is 10 inches shorter than her opponent, secured possession for the Mystics. But the size disparity in that moment encapsulated the difficulty for the Mystics in a matchup with the bigger and longer Wings.

Dallas led from nearly start to finish in its 97-84 victory at Entertainment and Sports Arena. The Wings (18-14) have overwhelmed the Mystics (15-17) with their size in the teams’ past three meetings. In this one, Washington was without its best frontcourt players, Elena Delle Donne and Shakira Austin.

After the loss, which snapped the Mystics’ two-game winning streak, Coach Eric Thibault was not pleased.

“Nowhere near good enough on just fundamental stuff,” he said. “Communication first of all — there was a lot of times where we’re cross-matched in transition, and instead of trying to talk to each other and solve it, we just ran back and hoped we found the right person. Everything we talked about that we did well to get our last couple of wins, defensively, we didn’t commit to.”

The Mystics actually did a better job on the boards this time; they were outrebounded 40-31. But Dallas poured in 44 points in the paint. The Wings also went 9 for 21 from beyond the three-point line and shot 49.3 percent overall.

Six Wings scored in double figures, led by Arike Ogunbowale’s 17 points to go with eight assists. McCowan had 15 points and 13 rebounds.

“Today was a day that we didn’t follow our [scouting report] — period,” Mystics guard Natasha Cloud said. “That’s what it came down to. I don’t know where our intentionality was today. That left us frustrated, and [we] kind of went on our own islands. We just didn’t follow our game plan.”

The Mystics made a push in the third quarter to cut a 56-46 halftime deficit to 65-61, but the Wings responded with an 11-0 run. Cloud scored 22 points before fouling out. Sykes got going in the second half and finished with 16, and Ariel Atkins added 13 in her second game back from an ankle injury. The Mystics shot 42.3 percent.

“Consistency, right?” Sykes said. “That’s how you to build on habits, whether they’re good or bad. So for us, it gets frustrating because we’ll have a couple games where you see stretches of really good basketball, whether it’s a win or loss. Today, [we] kind of went back to what’s easier, which is to get on ourselves and get within ourselves and kind of think that ‘Okay, if we make this one play, it’ll save the whole game.’ And that’s not the case.”

Here’s what else to know about the Mystics’ loss:



Out again

Delle Donne was back on the sideline with a new injury: She hurt her hip in the first half of Friday’s win at Indiana. That was her first game back from an ankle injury that had kept her out since July 9. Thibault said Delle Donne jarred her hip during an awkward stop; he declined to give a timeline for her return.

Austin (hip) was out again after playing the previous two games. Before that, she had been out since June 25. Thibault said the team is continuing to seek the ideal mix of recovery time vs. time on the court. With the Mystics in a stretch of three games in five days, Austin got a day off Sunday.

Playoff hunt

With eight games remaining, the Mystics are tied with Minnesota (15-17) for the sixth of eight playoff spots. Fifth-place Atlanta is a game ahead at 16-16. The Mystics and Lynx are 1½ games ahead of eighth-place Los Angeles (13-18).

Honored

At halftime, the Mystics honored the memory of Nikki McCray-Penson, who entered the team’s Hall of Fame. McCray-Penson died in July after a battle with breast cancer. She was 51.

Fans were given black shirts with a logo that featured a pink No. 15 on top of a basketball, ringed by a pink ribbon. Murriel Page, Chamique Holdsclaw and General Manager Mike Thibault spoke during the ceremony; Thibault presented McCray-Penson’s husband and son with a framed jersey. Holdsclaw wiped away tears during the ceremony.

“Nikki taught me what it meant to be a pro,” Page said. “Nikki made sure that everyone around her was happy.”

Added Holdsclaw: “This one hit me hard.”

In McCray-Penson’s honor, Monumental Sports & Entertainment pledged to provide $100,000 in scholarships over 10 years to 20 African American students. Each recipient will receive a $5,000 scholarship.

