Patriots’ Isaiah Bolden out of hospital after leaving game on stretcher

New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden was injured during a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 19. (Video: SNTV)

New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden was released from a Green Bay hospital after suffering an injury in a preseason game Saturday night that left players shaken. “After undergoing a series of evaluations and being held for overnight observations,” the Patriots announced Sunday morning, “Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden has been released from the Aurora Bay Medical Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where he was transported after sustaining an on-field injury in the fourth quarter.”

Update on the condition of Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden: https://t.co/THdI0P2F7K — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 20, 2023

Bolden, who, according to the Patriots, had feeling in his extremities Saturday night, was to travel with the team Sunday, with its itinerary changed by the incident.

“Due to the circumstances surrounding the abrupt and unexpected ending to last night’s game, the Patriots will return to Foxborough,” the team’s statement said, adding that joint practices with the Tennessee Titans, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, were canceled. The team plans to fly Thursday to Nashville for Friday night’s preseason finale.

Bolden, a 23-year-old who was the 245th pick overall in the 2023 draft, was injured early in the fourth quarter in a collision with teammate Calvin Munson. He was immobilized, placed on a stretcher and carted from the field. It was a sobering sight, made more so by the images of Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills player whose suffered cardiac arrest after a hit during a Jan. 2 regular season game in Cincinnati. Thanks in large part to fast action by medical personnel, Hamlin has since recovered and recently played in his first game since the incident.

Scary moment. Isaiah Bolden took a hit to the head from Calvin Munson and stayed down on the field. pic.twitter.com/bM1MuAytvV — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 20, 2023

The Patriots-Packers game was quickly canceled with 10 minutes, 29 seconds left. “We’re all saying a prayer for Isaiah,” Patriots Coach Bill Belichick said afterward. “Appreciate the way the league handled it. I think that was the right thing to do.”

The Patriots, who practiced with the Packers on Wednesday and Thursday, were leading 21-17 at the time and players gathered on the field, kneeling in prayer as Bolden received medical attention.

“I know him, so I didn’t want to finish [the game],” said Packers rookie receiver Malik Heath, who caught a pass on the play Bolden was injured. “I felt bad, too. It was a good thing we didn’t finish it. It was scary, too. That could’ve happened to me on the hit.”

Matthew Slater, the Patriots veteran special teams captain, praised Belichick, who had “no hesitation” in the decision to end the game, as well as Packers Coach Matt LaFleur.

“Look, this is not the AFC Championship. We’re not playing for records,” he said (via NESN). It’s preseason Game 2. When you have an injury like that, it affects a lot of guys in a lot of different ways. Clearly, our team was shaken by what happened, and I think coach made the right decision.”

Bolden, who played in college at Jackson State, was the only player drafted from an HBCU this year. In 2021, he led the nation (both FBS and FCS) in kickoff return average at 36.6 yards per attempt and tied for the FCS lead with two kickoff returns for touchdowns.

“Appreciate the prayers more excited to be back with the guys,” Bolden wrote on social media Sunday morning.