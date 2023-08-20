Listen 7 min Share Comment on this story Comment

SYDNEY — The power to change the minds of men everywhere rested on Spanish captain Olga Carmona’s left foot. With her goal, a well-placed strike tucked low that jusssst snuck inside the left post and into the net, Carmona dismantled centuries of sexism in sport, probably. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The correct battle English keeper Mary Earps decided on was against a Spanish penalty kick, and she won. When Earps read forward Jessica Hermoso’s attempt like a romance novel on the beach, stopping the ball cold, she emerged from the ground, cradling the ball, sticking out her tongue and nodding emphatically that she had picked the precise right fight, perhaps.

Maybe in FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s fantasy world, this is what transpired Sunday night: The Spanish and English women participating in the 2023 women’s World Cup final harnessed their power and blasted a corner kick through the glass ceiling. But no, it isn’t as uncomplicated as Infantino makes it sound. The world demands much from women in soccer; as athletes, they are chasing their dreams, moving the sport forward, rising as role models for young girls. And because that’s not enough, they’re also fighting against the forces that try to keep the women’s game on the undercard.

In this final, the players focused on a single objective and played a fine soccer match in front of a rapt audience of 75,784 cheering inside Stadium Australia, and millions more watching and streaming around the world.

There were no protestations against inequality. The grandest gesture was Carmona, after scoring what turned out to be the clinching goal in the 29th minute, pulling up her red jersey to reveal … her red Adidas undershirt. But scribbled on her shirt, the word “Merchi,” an apparent shout out to her people back home. This game’s social and cultural statement was simple: 1-0, Spain. And it was powerful enough.

Spain, rising to the top of the world in warp speed, celebrated its first world championship in women’s soccer. La Roja had previously lost to England in the Euro quarterfinals in 2022. Following that loss, several national team players confronted head coach Jorge Vilda over his management style and spent the rest of the year mired in an ugly dispute with their own federation. So this — and several other issues surrounding women footballers and their space in the world — was the backdrop for Infantino’s comments two days before the final.

No one loves the spotlight, and police motorcades, quite like Infantino. He’ll break his hand while patting himself on the back for FIFA’s wins, and in the same speech, applaud himself for empowering the ladies to get their own. Granted, at this point if Infantino proclaimed “puppies are cute!” his message would still be minced to pieces. He’s revealed himself as such a self-aggrandizing oaf, comically off key while trying to connect with real-live human beings — “Today I feel Qatari! I feel African! I feel gay!’”— that just about any statement he utters will land flatly on a distrusting public. But his recent comments, meant to sound like a rallying cry for women, were clumsy even by his low standards.

Gals, listen up. Infantino has some encouraging words to share.

“Pick the right battles; pick the right fights,” Infantino said. “You have the power to change. You have the power to convince us men what we have to do and what we don’t have to do. You do it — just do it. With men, with FIFA, you will find open doors. Just push the doors. They are open.”

Oh, and of course, don’t waste time demanding more money. Because who needs to prioritize her livelihood when equal pay is coming three or four years from now?

“Let’s really go for full equality — not just equal pay in the World Cup, which is the slogan that comes up every now and then,” Infantino said. “Equal pay in the World Cup, we are going in that direction already. That would not solve anything.”

But for women in sports, it’s never about just pushing open doors that in Infantino’s mind are already unlocked. What women athletes do on the grassy pitch, the clay courts, the hardwood or wherever else they can find a career in sports, that’s just half of the job description.

The other part is holding the people in charge accountable, and rising despite lingering beefs with the governing bodies of their own sport, like La Roja accomplished before getting to the World Cup. Or shouldering the weighty responsibilities that inevitably get shoved onto them, like helping decide how to handle accusations of attempted rape lodged against a member of their parent club, as several English national players are set to do after the World Cup.

No woman needs an arrogant ally like Infantino telling her to just keep opening the doors, and picking the right battles, and soon, or at an undetermined date, everything will be okay. They do the heavy lifting on all the matters outside of the game, because they have to.

Sunday, however, La Roja of Spain and the Lionesses of England could focus on what they love. On a balmy night that was supposed to be winter here, the beautiful game was all that mattered.

“Am I in a dream? To play in a World Cup final is already very special, but this will be on another level,” said Spain’s Aitana Bonmati before the final. “This tournament has been amazing for women’s football. The standard of football, the great games, the atmospheres. To get the chance to play in the final is something we’ve dreamed about for so long.”

For the next few days, England will wonder how it couldn’t break through despite chances that came as early as Lauren Hemp’s kick that clanked off the crossbar in the 16th minute. Then after Earps gave England a boost by stopping Spain’s penalty in the second half, the Lionesses immediately went on the attack. Twice, Spain’s keeper Cata Coll made risky decisions in coming out of the box. However, England didn’t capitalize.

“I thought, ‘We had the momentum now,’” England Coach Sarina Wiegman shared what she felt following Earps’ save. “We were going to score a goal.”

On Spain’s side, just how fun will soccer be for years to come with the talented 19-year-old Salma Paralluelo, who earned the Best Young Player honor. Paralluelo had come off the bench previously, but she started against England and had a few scoring chances that kept the pressure on. Barring any more clashes with the federation, the future for Paralluelo and Spain looks as golden as the confetti that covered the pitch during the elaborate trophy celebration.

The Spanish women held up their new trophy and shiny medals. They danced and jumped onstage. They posed with photos with the Queen of Spain and an American royal, Billie Jean King. They also might have opened doors and converted new fans, doing so without needing any patronizing advice from the wrong voices — who weren’t there to help during all the small, unnoticed conflicts they had already waged to get to this point. They would’ve done so by being themselves, and becoming champions.