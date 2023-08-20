Spain, bold and brilliant on the pitch, tops England in World Cup final

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

It rewarded 42-year-old coach Jorge Vilda, after 15 players in an email last September raised concerns about the national team. Spain’s federation stuck with Vilda, who chose only three of those 15 players for this World Cup, the whole saga leading to the scene in the Southern Hemispheric winter, when Spain’s bench players stormed onto the pitch to hug their exhausted teammates as World Cup champions. As devastated England players wept, it meant a second straight final shortcoming for Sarina Wiegman, the brilliant England coach whose team had adapted to a spate of major injuries and a major suspension.

Spain’s goal, from captain Olga Carmona in the 29th minute, held up through all the rest. It almost got help in the 69th minute when a long delay and a video review resulted in a questionable penalty call against England’s Keira Walsh after the ball grazed her dangling hand in the box, but England goalkeeper Mary Earps leaped to her left to stop, and catch, a flimsy penalty bid from Jennifer Hermoso.

That figured to give England energy, but the Lionesses just couldn’t threaten all that much. They couldn’t repeat their 2022 European Championship quarterfinal self-rescue against Spain, when Spain carried a 1-0 lead into the 84th minute with England as host, only to see things upturned by Ella Toone and Georgia Stanway. They couldn’t quite muster the one knack that had carried them through this tournament looking the best of all teams: the capacity to stay upright through hardship.

Advertisement

They did have 21-year-old sensation Lauren James, back from her two-game suspension and on after halftime, but James could manage only one occasion when she threatened to extend her World Cup habit of blasting goals. She rocketed one from close by on the left in the 76th minute, forcing goalkeeper Cata Coll to lurch upward to smack it over the goal with her right glove.

After 13 added minutes at the end owing to penalty and injury delays, the tournament had a closing surprise to go with its bouquet of earlier ones, and the growing wide-openness of the world women’s game had a representative in a champion that had never won so much as one World Cup knockout game before this event.

Spain, which had roamed around New Zealand besting Switzerland, 5-1, the Netherlands, 2-1, and Sweden, 2-1, in the knockout stages, put repeated strains on Earps, the 30-year-old veteran English keeper often seen imploring her teammates to get it together. The might of 19-year-old budding superstar Salma Paralluelo and the scoring skill of players such as Aitana Bonmati and Ona Batlle served more gasping threats on the England goal than ever came to Coll.

Advertisement

Spain’s superiority changed the score on a deft counterattack.

Lucy Bronze, the England mainstay defender whose presence in her first final after semifinals in 2015 and 2019 brought a lot of sentiment, went on an extended run through the middle of the pitch which left a spot open once a small committee of Spanish defenders quelled the progress. The ball went back across into the England end, where it crossed to the left to Mariona Caldentey, who knew exactly where to send it next. She shoved it to the left to Carmona, who took it left-footed and blew it along the ground by Earps’s outstretched hand and just inside the right goal post.

Share this article Share

Spain had an advantage it deserved, and the World Cup had a fresh winner that fit it.