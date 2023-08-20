U.S. men’s national team captain Tyler Adams signs with Bournemouth

U.S. men’s national soccer team captain Tyler Adams’s transfer saga ended Sunday, with the 24-year-old midfielder agreeing to a deal with Bournemouth of the English Premier League. The move comes one week after Adams’s apparent transfer from Leeds United to Chelsea fell through.
TYLER. ADAMS. IS. RED. pic.twitter.com/cp0ySDH8UG— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) August 20, 2023
Only a week earlier, Adams appeared bound for Chelsea, which agreed to pay the $25 million release clause in his contract that could be triggered after Leeds was relegated. With Adams in London to take his medical and finalize his contract, the deal fell through because of disagreements over the structuring of his transfer fee, according to ESPN. Meanwhile, Chelsea had renewed its pursuit of 21-year-old Brighton star Moisés Caicedo, who eventually signed with the Blues for a British record transfer fee, including add-ons, of about $146 million. Chelsea has since added midfielder Romeo Lavia from Southampton.
By Aug. 14, Bournemouth had emerged as an alternative suitor for Adams, who in 2020 became the first U.S. player to score in a Champions League quarterfinal. Adams continues to rehab his hamstring injury and is expected to return to action in September. Bournemouth finished 15th in the 20-team Premier League last season, which marked its return to England’s top division after two years in the Championship. The Cherries opened this season with a 1-1 draw against West Ham on Saturday.
“He’s a really good player,” Bournemouth Coach Andoni Iraola said Friday, before Adams’s signing became official. “He has performed in the Champions League, national team experience.”
Adams will help fill Bournemouth fill the void left by midfielder Jefferson Lerma, who signed a three-year deal with Crystal Palace in June.