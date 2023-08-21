Ashlea Albertson, a driver on a Tony Stewart circuit, dies in highway crash

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Ashlea Albertson, a 24-year-old racecar driver who competed on a Tony Stewart-owned dirt track circuit, died Friday in a car crash away from the track. A native of Greenfield, Ind. — approximately 65 miles north of where the crash occurred — Albertson was 24. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight In a social media post mourning her loss, Stewart said the fatal incident resulted from “road rage.”

“In the past, I’ve also gotten caught up in road rage,” Stewart, a 52-year-old former NASCAR Cup Series champion, wrote in his post. “I hope that we can honor Ashlea by controlling what we can control on the highway.”

A spokesperson for Tony Stewart Racing did not immediately respond Sunday to a request for additional comment.

According to the Indiana State Police, Albertson on Friday was a passenger in a vehicle whose driver became embroiled in a dangerous and ultimately deadly situation involving another driver along a stretch of Interstate 65 in the state’s Jackson County.

“Evidence from the scene, including video footage captured by another vehicle, indicated that the two drivers began accelerating rapidly and refused to allow the other vehicle to pass,” wrote a state trooper in a news release shared Friday.

When one of the vehicles veered into the path of the other, they collided, sending the car carrying Albertson into a roll, per the police. She was said to have been ejected from the vehicle. After being flown to a hospital in Louisville, she was pronounced dead.

Today, I lost a teammate. @AshDogRacing had an infectious personality and could light up any room. She was a great race car driver that was involved in a road rage accident and lost her life. In the past, I’ve also gotten caught up in road rage. I hope that we can honor Ashlea by… pic.twitter.com/mnvPYeujWf — Tony Stewart (@TonyStewart) August 19, 2023

The two drivers and a passenger in the other vehicle were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The drivers were said to have submitted to blood tests, with toxicology results pending.

Albertson was to compete Saturday in an All Star Circuit of Champions TQ Midgets event in Shelbyville, Ind. After her death, the circuit said its race would go on as scheduled “per her family’s wishes.” Albertson’s No. 4 car was displayed at the Shelby County Fairgrounds, where her father said that as a society, “We have to do better.”

“She lost her life not on a racetrack, where we thought she might,” Todd Albertson said of his daughter to Indianapolis station WTHR, “but in the middle of a highway because we can’t control our anger.”

“I’m going to think about Ashlea every time I think I’m going to have road rage,” said ASCoC official Ron Combs. “Ashlea will be in the back of my head. Stop, slow down and do what’s right.”

A spokesman for the Indiana State Police told The Washington Post he would “hesitate” to use the phrase “road rage.” The spokesman added that “the evidence indicates that both drivers involved in the incident displayed some aggressive driving that appeared to contribute to the crash.”

Going into this week, Albertson was fourth in the ASCoC standings out of 39 listed drivers, including Stewart, who is semiretired. In his post, he described Albertson as having an “infectious personality” and the ability to “light up a room.”

“Losing her is a sobering reminder,” he wrote, “of how precious life is.”