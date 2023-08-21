Ben Foster, a star in Wrexham’s storybook run, returns to retirement

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Months after helping Wrexham’s soccer team author a Hollywood-worthy ending to its season, Ben Foster is returning to retirement because “my performances this season haven’t reached the level I demand of myself.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The former Manchester United goalkeeper helped the Welsh team, owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, gain promotion into the English Football League, winning the fifth-tier National League in a feel-good story last spring. Foster, 40, had signed a short-team deal with the team and agreed to extend his stay for another year.

It was his penalty save in the 97th minute that helped set up Wrexham for promotion in a dramatic 3-2 game against Notts County in April. But the team’s 5-5 tie Saturday with Swindon helped lead to his surprise announcement as did the 13 goals he conceded in a four-game span.

Advertisement

“The honest truth is that my performances this season haven’t reached the level I demand of myself and I feel that now is the right time to retire,” Foster said Monday. “At the forefront of my mind when making this decision was not only what was best for me but also the club, and making the decision now gives the club every opportunity to assess their options before the [transfer] window closes. Wrexham will always have a special place in my heart.”

Reynolds and McElhenney completed a $2.5 million takeover of Wrexham FC in November 2020, and the club’s promotion to the fourth tier of English soccer after a 15-year absence expanded a local audience of die-hard fans in the blue-collar town about 40 miles from Liverpool into a global phenomenon fueled partly by the FX docuseries “Welcome to Wrexham.” It returns for its second season Sept. 12.

Share this article Share

The owners spent big on forward Ollie Palmer and added Paul Mullin, a Liverpool youth product and former League Two top scorer. They broke ground on improvements to the team’s Racehorse Ground stadium. King Charles III and Queen Camilla visited, as did David Beckham. “It’s been a real fast track in every department of the club to upgrade everything,” Manager Phil Parkinson told The Washington Post last spring.

Advertisement

On Monday, Parkinson praised Foster for the decision as well as its timing.

“It takes a big person to make the decision he has and one who really understands this Football Club, with the timing of his decision. I am sure I speak for everyone, when thanking him for his contribution that went far beyond that one magnificent penalty save against Notts County to help us gain promotion last season.