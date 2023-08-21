Boys’ soccer Top 10: A pair of WCAC teams cap fall’s first rankings

“I hate tryouts,” he said. “I’m a teacher at this school, I’ve been here 25 years, and I love all these kids. But I guess when you have the year we had last year, it goes up a little bit.”
It was an ideal campaign for that 2022 team as 16 seniors led Gonzaga to its first undefeated season in recent memory. It ended with Waller and his boys taking home the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and D.C. State Athletic Association titles.
The 16-man senior class may have been a calming presence last fall, but at the start of this year it’s the cause of great uncertainty. Graduation is inevitable in high school sports, and the Eagles will be one of many teams looking to replace plenty of production. Luckily, one of their key returners is midfielder Daniel Bollman, last season’s All-Met Player of the Year.
“In the first week [of practice], we want to let our players know that high school soccer is a finite thing,” Waller said. “ ‘You all play club soccer, and club is where you get to show off your skills. Here is where you get to take your skills and play as one team. You go for one goal.’ That’s a thing I love about high school soccer: You’re chasing a championship every year.”
The Eagles join a handful of other defending champions — including Bowie, Landon, St. Albans and Glenelg — in our first rankings of the 2023 season.
(All records from last season.)
Gonzaga (25-0-1)
After losing lots of talent to graduation, the Eagles will lean on their culture of success in the early part of the year.
Bishop McNamara (17-2-1)
The Mustangs, runners-up in the WCAC last fall, will look to keep momentum alive from a superb 2022 campaign.
Bowie (17-2-0)
Frantz Deetjen, the 2022 All-Met Coach of the Year, leads a Bulldogs team looking to defend the Maryland 4A title.
Churchill (10-3-1)
The Bulldogs, a consistent contender in Montgomery County, return seven starters from last season.
Severna Park (17-3-0)
The Falcons, one of the most respected programs in Maryland, reached the 4A championship game last fall.
Good Counsel (17-3-1)
The 2021 WCAC champions are again expected to compete for the league title.
Whitman (9-6-2)
Behind longtime coach Dave Greene, the Vikings are a threat in Maryland every fall.
Landon (12-3-2)
The defending Interstate Athletic Conference tournament champion is expected to tussle with St. Albans at the top of the league again.
St. Albans (15-3-1)
The Bulldogs shared the IAC title with Landon last season, winning the regular season crown.
Glenelg (12-4-1)
Last season, the Gladiators captured the Maryland state title for the first time since 1997.
On the bubble: Blair, the Heights, Leonardtown, Richard Montgomery, Washington International