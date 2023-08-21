Boys’ soccer Top 10: A pair of WCAC teams cap fall’s first rankings

Share Comment on this story Comment

For three days in the mid-August heat, 98 Gonzaga students tried out for the varsity soccer team. Boys’ soccer has always been a strong program at the Northwest Washington private school, meaning there is consistent interest at tryouts every fall. But Coach Scott Waller said he saw an increase of 15 or 20 prospective players this year, a jump that made an already difficult selection process all the more challenging.

“I hate tryouts,” he said. “I’m a teacher at this school, I’ve been here 25 years, and I love all these kids. But I guess when you have the year we had last year, it goes up a little bit.”

It was an ideal campaign for that 2022 team as 16 seniors led Gonzaga to its first undefeated season in recent memory. It ended with Waller and his boys taking home the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and D.C. State Athletic Association titles.

Advertisement

The 16-man senior class may have been a calming presence last fall, but at the start of this year it’s the cause of great uncertainty. Graduation is inevitable in high school sports, and the Eagles will be one of many teams looking to replace plenty of production. Luckily, one of their key returners is midfielder Daniel Bollman, last season’s All-Met Player of the Year.

“In the first week [of practice], we want to let our players know that high school soccer is a finite thing,” Waller said. “ ‘You all play club soccer, and club is where you get to show off your skills. Here is where you get to take your skills and play as one team. You go for one goal.’ That’s a thing I love about high school soccer: You’re chasing a championship every year.”

The Eagles join a handful of other defending champions — including Bowie, Landon, St. Albans and Glenelg — in our first rankings of the 2023 season.

Advertisement

(All records from last season.)

1 Gonzaga (25-0-1) Return to menu After losing lots of talent to graduation, the Eagles will lean on their culture of success in the early part of the year.

2 Bishop McNamara (17-2-1) Return to menu The Mustangs, runners-up in the WCAC last fall, will look to keep momentum alive from a superb 2022 campaign. Share this article Share

3 Bowie (17-2-0) Return to menu Frantz Deetjen, the 2022 All-Met Coach of the Year, leads a Bulldogs team looking to defend the Maryland 4A title.

4 Churchill (10-3-1) Return to menu The Bulldogs, a consistent contender in Montgomery County, return seven starters from last season.

5 Severna Park (17-3-0) Return to menu The Falcons, one of the most respected programs in Maryland, reached the 4A championship game last fall.

6 Good Counsel (17-3-1) Return to menu The 2021 WCAC champions are again expected to compete for the league title.

7 Whitman (9-6-2) Return to menu Behind longtime coach Dave Greene, the Vikings are a threat in Maryland every fall.

8 Landon (12-3-2) Return to menu The defending Interstate Athletic Conference tournament champion is expected to tussle with St. Albans at the top of the league again.

9 St. Albans (15-3-1) Return to menu The Bulldogs shared the IAC title with Landon last season, winning the regular season crown.

10 Glenelg (12-4-1) Return to menu Last season, the Gladiators captured the Maryland state title for the first time since 1997. On the bubble: Blair, the Heights, Leonardtown, Richard Montgomery, Washington International