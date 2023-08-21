Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

One of the starkest shifts in the Washington Commanders’ offense this preseason is how often the quarterback throws a quick pass: Sam Howell barks for the snap, takes a step or three and gets rid of the ball about as rapidly as he got it. Sometimes new coordinator Eric Bieniemy schemes up a quick pass; other times Howell does it on his own. He recognizes a mismatch or a blitz or a soft spot in coverage and counters by delivering a dart.

And Howell occasionally still has not been fast enough. In practice, in the Commanders’ preseason opener at the Cleveland Browns and in joint workouts with the Baltimore Ravens, Howell sometimes has been a beat or two slow while visibly thinking, and that lag of just a fraction of a second has led to negative plays.

“There’s been some growing pains,” Coach Ron Rivera acknowledged. But he said he has been pleased with Howell’s accuracy and decision-making, and when coaches pointed out mistakes in Cleveland, Howell improved those areas during practices with the Ravens ahead of Monday night’s matchup at FedEx Field — though Rivera said he still could have been better.

“He could have gotten rid of the ball a couple of times when he didn’t,” Rivera said following the first joint practice.

This year, quick passing figures to be critical to Washington’s offense. “Quick game,” as it’s often called, is a loose concept that describes plays in which everything moves fast — the linemen’s sets, the quarterback’s feet and the ball. The quarterback often speeds things up by splitting the field and focusing on the side with the better matchup or more space. Some analysts define quick game as throws that come in 2½ seconds or less, but several Washington players, including reserve quarterback Jake Fromm, said that figure seemed too slow.

For the Commanders, the importance of quick game will be partly schematic — Bieniemy’s West Coast attack requires precise timing and spacing — and partly practical. It minimizes the weakest aspect of the offense (the line) and accentuates the strongest (the receivers). It counts on the playmakers to generate yards after the catch, and when it’s successful it discourages the opposing defense and unlocks other parts of the offense, including dropback passes.

Perhaps most importantly, quick game is a tool to help ease in a young quarterback.

“Quick game is awesome,” Howell said. “ … It makes my job easy, getting the ball out of my hands fast, and we have some really good weapons on the outside. … [It’s] one of my favorite parts of the offense.”

Last year, Washington used quick game occasionally, but neither Carson Wentz nor Taylor Heinicke excelled at it. Howell, though, has a strong arm and extensive experience with the concept at the University of North Carolina, especially in the form of run-pass options. He has looked comfortable throwing quick passes, as on the first drive at Cleveland. On one play, he saw soft coverage, snapped his feet into place and delivered a five-yard strike to Curtis Samuel. It took all of 1.4 seconds, per analytics website TruMedia. Samuel secured the ball, slipped a tackler and dived to make it a 10-yard gain.

For Howell, the play was an easy way to move the chains. For Samuel, it was a challenge.

Effectively, quick game transfers pressure from the quarterback to his receivers. No matter how defenders line up, the receiver must figure out how to get to the same spot at the same moment every time. In quick game, with everything moving fast, the quarterback often throws to a spot, not a teammate.

“If we’re taking too long in and out of our breaks, that’s throwing off Sam,” wideout Terry McLaurin said. “It’s hurting the quarterback. It’s hurting the O-line. So [Bieniemy has] really made an emphasis of everybody doing their job.”

Last season, during his Week 18 debut against Dallas, Howell’s trust in his receivers paid off. He was extremely conservative — just two of his 19 pass attempts traveled farther than 10 yards through the air, per TruMedia — but his receivers compensated with their legs. Of his 169 passing yards, 75 came after the catch. On Washington’s first drive, he hit McLaurin in stride over the middle for a 16-yard touchdown.

But every once in a while, quick game doesn’t look like quick game. In Bieniemy’s offense, some plays have built-in “conversions” — if the defense plays a certain coverage or a cornerback presses at the line of scrimmage, a quick route can “convert” to a deep route.

“Sometimes quick game will sneak up on you and you end up taking a 40-yard shot down the field,” Fromm said.

In that example is an essential truth. Quick game can be a critical part of the offense, but it’s always just a part. It can help make Howell comfortable, but it also must set up other parts of the offense, such as screen passes and true dropbacks — because quick game for the sake of quick game can be predictable or inefficient.