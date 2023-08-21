Commanders takeaways: Terry McLaurin hurt, Sam Howell shines vs. Ravens

Listen 6 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The Washington Commanders, in their first home game under new owner Josh Harris, snapped the Baltimore Ravens’ 24-game preseason winning streak with a 29-28 victory Monday night at FedEx Field. Kicker Joey Slye ended the NFL’s longest stretch of meaningless wins with a 49-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining for the come-from-behind win.

Starting quarterback Sam Howell put on a show, giving hope that maybe, just maybe, he can develop into the quarterback Washington has been seeking for years.

“There’s a lot of pressure, obviously, and we know how important the quarterback position is in the league and how important it is in this area," Coach Ron Rivera said. "We’ve been looking for one and we have an opportunity to have a guy that has a chance to be a really good football player for us.”

That’s the good news.

The bad news? Terry McLaurin suffered an injury.

Here are five takeaways from the Commanders’ second preseason game:

McLaurin injured

Washington’s leading wide receiver was ruled out with a toe injury after hobbled off the field late in the second quarter following a 13-yard reception over the middle.

Rivera said X-rays were negative and that McLaurin will be “treated day by day.”

McLaurin’s foot appeared to bend awkwardly as he was tackled by linebacker Kristian Welch. He grimaced as he got to his feet, then limped off the field and threw his right shoe in frustration. He was examined by trainers behind the bench before walking back to the locker room.

The Commanders benched almost all of their defensive starters for Monday’s game but played their offensive starters, save for left tackle Charles Leno Jr. and tight end Logan Thomas (calf), for the entire first half.

The second preseason game is typically when starters play the most, although some teams, including Baltimore, have benched many of their starters to avoid injury.

More to like from Howell

Howell impressed in a little more than a quarter against the Cleveland Browns in the preseason opener but showed even more Monday night.

In 43 snaps (four drives), he completed 19 of 25 passes for 188 yards, two touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 123.4 passer rating. He also ran for 17 yards on three carries.

His performance was a well-rounded mix of deep throws and quick passes, two-minute and situational, and sharp decision-making.

“I thought Sam did exactly what we were expecting him to do,” Rivera said. “He went out, executed, took control of the offense, took control of the huddle, did a good job at the line of scrimmage.”

It wasn’t flawless; Howell told Rivera he was at fault for the two sacks.

“I got to do a better job with that stuff," Howell said. “We’ll clean it up, but we made some plays. ... There was a lot of good to come out of tonight."

After taking a sack early in the Commanders’ first drive, Howell bounced back to complete one of his most impressive throws yet, a 16-yard dart to tight end Cole Turner after working through his progression. Howell then hit McLaurin with a pair of 13-yard passes to put Washington in the red zone. The drive sputtered at the 3-yard line, but Slye booted a 21-yard field goal.

It only got better from there.

On the Commanders’ third drive, Howell connected on six consecutive passes, including a 16-yard completion to Jahan Dotson on fourth and three. Three plays later, with just under two minutes left in the half, Howell hit Antonio Gibson for a short completion up the middle and the back muscled his way into the end zone for a nine-yard touchdown to put Washington ahead 10-7.

Howell’s final drive opened with a sack — the Ravens sent just four rushers, but linebacker Jeremiah Moon sped across the line untouched on the right side — but the quarterback again bounced back to put the Commanders in position to score. His scramble combined with a Ravens holding penalty picked up a first down, and he followed with a 13-yard completion to McLaurin, who hobbled off the field with the toe injury.

Without his No. 1 receiver, Howell went to his No. 2 — again and again and again. He completed passes of 16, 17 and 21 yards to Dotson before throwing a perfect ball to Dyami Brown in the corner of the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown with 12 seconds left in the half.

The O-line impresses

Against Cleveland, Washington’s offensive line was flagged for two holding penalties, including one that resulted in a safety.

Against Baltimore, the starting line was solid — even without Leno on the left side. Cornelius Lucas started in his place, and Saahdiq Charles, who did not play in the preseason opener, started at left guard.

The group was penalty-free and mistake-free in the first quarter. Charles picked up a holding penalty in the second, and it’s unclear who deserves blame — O-line or quarterback — for the second sack of Howell. But the front five otherwise held up to help the offense collect 16 first downs, convert 4 of 7 third downs (57.1 percent) and total 221 yards in the first half.

Young cornerbacks shine

If Emmanuel Forbes’s run stuff on the Commanders’ goal-line stand in Cleveland wasn’t enough, his tackle of running back Melvin Gordon III in the first quarter Monday should quash any remaining doubts about his size. Forbes read the play and sprinted across the line to grab Gordon’s legs for no gain on third and one.

“I saw the receiver crack and the two pulling guards, so my guy [Jeremy] Reaves, he set the edge and I just shot the gap,” Forbes explained.

Fellow rookie Quan Martin, who had a rough go in the preseason opener, picked off a pass by Josh Johnson in the end zone and ran it back 59 yards.

Fanfare with new owners

Harris and top limited partners Mitchell Rales and Mark Ein were again in attendance to take in the first preseason game at FedEx Field under their watch.

The energy was unlike any preseason game in recent years. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) was on the sideline pregame hugging Ein and team president Jason Wright. The CEO of Verizon, Hans Vestberg, was there, too, mingling with his newest partners. Rapper Wale and Commanders alumni were also on the field before the game.

Harris joined ESPN’s broadcast in the first half and lauded Howell.