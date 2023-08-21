Field hockey Top 10: Broadneck begins title defense with No. 1 ranking

The local competition will be steep for the Bruins, with three other ranked teams coming from Anne Arundel County: Archbishop Spalding, Crofton and Severna Park. In Montgomery County, Churchill will be in the mix for a 4A title, too.
Virginia lays claim to some of the top teams in the area as well, with Fairfax returning a well-rounded bunch from last year’s Class 6 title squad and both Yorktown and Independence boasting talented rosters.
St. John’s, the 2022 Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champion, and Stone Ridge, the Independent School League’s victor, are looking to repeat.
(All records from last season.)
Broadneck (20-0)
The Bruins were the class of the area in 2022, putting together an undefeated campaign that culminated in their first state championship in 20 years. Broadneck graduated nine seniors but returns more than enough to make a run at back-to-back titles, including forwards Faith Everett and Katelyn Kearns.
Archbishop Spalding (17-4)
Spalding fell in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland “A” championship game a season ago, but returning All-Met first-team defender Jilly Lawn, all-state forward Skylar Gilman and James Madison commit Avery Ruckman headline one of the top teams in the region.
Crofton (16-2)
Crofton returns four All-Met selections from last year’s Maryland 3A championship squad, the most of any team. First-team midfielder Kylie Corcoran (committed to Fairfield) leads the Cardinals alongside goalie Ryleigh Osborne (Maryland), forward Emily Najarian (Davidson) and defender Bree Riggs. The Cardinals’ only losses last season came against Broadneck.
Fairfax (24-1-1)
The reigning Virginia Class 6 champion is led up front by senior Kelly Via, who scored 23 goals a season ago. On the back end, the Lions are in good hands with junior Kaia Beaudoin on defense and VCU commit Tatum Anderson in goal.
Churchill (17-1)
Emma Datch, committed to Davidson, anchors a stout Bulldogs defense that allowed just four goals last season. Churchill came up short in the 2022 Maryland 4A championship game but is built for another deep playoff run.
Yorktown (17-4)
Alexis Williams, a senior forward committed to Penn, and Laney Reiser, a first-team all-state defender, are back and looking to avenge Yorktown’s loss in last year’s Virginia Class 6 championship game.
St. John’s (15-1)
The Cadets won their second consecutive WCAC title last season. Although Leah Morrison — last year’s All-Met Player of the Year — graduated, St. John’s has lost just one game in the past two seasons and returns plenty, including future Georgetown midfielder Colleen Maloney.
Independence (21-2)
The Tigers are led by junior forward Sammie Goin, a Syracuse commit who had 20 goals and 35 assists in 2022. Independence will have a tall task recouping the production of last year’s senior class, but it has the talent to do so.
Severna Park (11-7)
It took time last season for Severna Park to find its groove, but the Falcons will be among the top teams in Maryland as they seek their 26th state title and have a taste for revenge after their state quarterfinal loss to Broadneck.
Stone Ridge (14-3)
The Gators edged Georgetown Visitation for the ISL championship a season ago and will have Davidson commit Hallie Slidell back to defend their crown.
On the bubble: Georgetown Visitation, Glenelg, Good Counsel, Loudoun Valley, River Hill, South Lakes, Whitman