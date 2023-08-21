Football Top 20: Good Counsel, St. John’s, Freedom lead preseason ranks

Share Comment on this story Comment

Fall is on the horizon, which means it’s yet another year for the D.C. area to generate a handful of nationally ranked football programs and unveil a bevy of future Division I players. Rarely, in the season’s chaos, does the area produce a clear-cut, wire-to-wire No. 1 team. Unsurprisingly, three Washington Catholic Athletic Conference programs — Good Counsel, DeMatha and St. John’s — split time at the top in 2022.

The Cadets, eventual WCAC champions, earned the No. 1 spot in our year-end rankings. But 2023 wipes everybody’s slate clean. So, with eight returning All-Met selections (and five of Maryland’s top 20 recruits, according to 247sports), Good Counsel will kick off this season as the area’s No. 1 team and the early favorite to win the WCAC. St. John’s begins the season at No. 2.

During the nonconference slate of August and September, local teams — including Good Counsel and St. John’s — will test their talent against other nationally ranked programs from across the country. This week, Archbishop Spalding, the reigning Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association Class A champions, will take on Don Bosco Prep (N.J.). DeMatha will face Springfield (Ohio).

The area’s top public school champions — Freedom (Woodbridge) in Virginia Class 6 and Quince Orchard in Maryland Class 4A — will also test their limits after undefeated 2022 seasons. Freedom will play DeMatha and Richmond-area power Varina in September; QO will take on Northern Virginia powers South County and Stone Bridge.

Prince George’s County rivals C.H. Flowers and Wise also find a home in the top half of the rankings after the Jaguars edged the Pumas twice in 2022. Madison, which has reached the Class 6 championship game in two consecutive seasons, begins its season at Stone Bridge.

(All records are from last season.)

1 Good Counsel (8-3) The Falcons brought back eight All-Met selections from a roster that came up just short in the WCAC semifinals last fall. Next: Saturday at St. Edward (Ohio), 1 p.m.

2 St. John's (8-4) The Cadets assume the task of attempting to three-peat in the WCAC, and the talent is there for another title. Next: Saturday at American Heritage (Fla.), 8 p.m.

4 Archbishop Spalding (11-1) Most of the Cavaliers' core, including All-Met quarterback Malik Washington, is back after capturing an MIAA A conference title last fall. Next: Friday vs. Don Bosco Prep (N.J.), 7 p.m.

5 Quince Orchard (14-0) Maryland's top public school is unbeaten since 2019 and will stretch its competitive muscles in September against South County and Stone Bridge. Next: Sept 2. at South County, 5 p.m.

6 DeMatha (10-2) Anticipate yet another year of stalwart defense from the Stags, even after the graduation All-Met Defensive Player of the Year Jason Moore. Next: Saturday at Springfield (Ohio), 4 p.m.

7 C.H. Flowers (13-1) The Jaguars have six of Maryland's top 40 senior recruits, per 247sports, and could provide a fearsome challenge to other contenders in 4A. Next: Sept. 1 at Norcom, 7 p.m.

8 Stone Bridge (12-2) Northern Virginia's most consistent program begins its grueling nonconference slate against No. 10 Madison. Next: Friday vs. No. 10 Madison, 7 p.m.

9 Wise (11-2) The Pumas sport one of the area's most dynamic offenses, which could serve them well against Prince George's County opponents. Next: Sept. 1 vs. Maury, 7 p.m.

10 Madison (11-4) The Warhawks were not a team to be trifled with down the stretch in 2022. They begin 2023 aiming to avenge last year's last-second loss to Stone Bridge. Next: Friday at No. 8 Stone Bridge, 7 p.m.

11 Friendship Collegiate (9-4) The Knights will aim to repeat as D.C. State Athletic Association Class AA champions behind five-star defensive lineman Dylan Stewart. Next: Friday at Dunbar, 6 p.m.

12 Damascus (12-1) The Hornets' ground-and-pound approach brought them a Class 3A championship in 2022; despite graduating 22 seniors, they enter this season with the same lofty expectations. Next: Sept. 1 vs. Einstein, 6:30 p.m.

13 Gonzaga (5-6) The Eagles come off a ho-hum season with a real shot at rejoining the top class of the WCAC. Next: Saturday at Archbishop Carroll, 2 p.m.

14 Rock Creek Christian (6-3) An impressive group of upperclassmen will have its work cut out against a taxing national schedule. Next: Friday vs. St. Mary's Ryken, 7 p.m. at the St. James in Springfield

15 North Point (11-3) The reigning Maryland 4A/3A champions have earned a reputation as one of the top defensive teams in the area. Next: Sept. 1 vs. Leonardtown

16 St. Mary's (Annapolis) (12-0) The Saints' senior-laden roster enters this fall coming off its first undefeated season since 1968, which resulted in a MIAA B conference title. Next: Friday vs. Georgetown Prep, 5 p.m.

17 Episcopal (7-2) The hard-nosed Maroon will begin the year as favorites to repeat in the Interstate Athletic Conference. Next: Sept. 2 at Hill School (Pa.), 2 p.m.

18 Northwest (5-6) Expect the Jaguars to return to contention in Maryland after a rocky season. Next: Sept. 1 at Watkins Mill, 7 p.m.

19 Battlefield (10-1) The Bobcats are still frontrunners in the Cedar Run district after an undefeated regular season and early postseason exit last fall. Next: Friday vs. Hylton, 7 p.m.

20 Theodore Roosevelt (11-2) Despite an exodus of talent, Coach Chris Harden has high hopes for the reigning Turkey Bowl champions. Next: Saturday at Bishop McNamara, 1 p.m. On the bubble: Arundel, Coolidge, Fairfax, Paint Branch, South County