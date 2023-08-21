Football Top 20: Good Counsel, St. John’s, Freedom lead preseason ranks

The Cadets, eventual WCAC champions, earned the No. 1 spot in our year-end rankings. But 2023 wipes everybody’s slate clean. So, with eight returning All-Met selections (and five of Maryland’s top 20 recruits, according to 247sports), Good Counsel will kick off this season as the area’s No. 1 team and the early favorite to win the WCAC. St. John’s begins the season at No. 2.
During the nonconference slate of August and September, local teams — including Good Counsel and St. John’s — will test their talent against other nationally ranked programs from across the country. This week, Archbishop Spalding, the reigning Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association Class A champions, will take on Don Bosco Prep (N.J.). DeMatha will face Springfield (Ohio).
The area’s top public school champions — Freedom (Woodbridge) in Virginia Class 6 and Quince Orchard in Maryland Class 4A — will also test their limits after undefeated 2022 seasons. Freedom will play DeMatha and Richmond-area power Varina in September; QO will take on Northern Virginia powers South County and Stone Bridge.
Prince George’s County rivals C.H. Flowers and Wise also find a home in the top half of the rankings after the Jaguars edged the Pumas twice in 2022. Madison, which has reached the Class 6 championship game in two consecutive seasons, begins its season at Stone Bridge.
(All records are from last season.)
Good Counsel (8-3)
The Falcons brought back eight All-Met selections from a roster that came up just short in the WCAC semifinals last fall.
Next: Saturday at St. Edward (Ohio), 1 p.m.
St. John’s (8-4)
The Cadets assume the task of attempting to three-peat in the WCAC, and the talent is there for another title.
Next: Saturday at American Heritage (Fla.), 8 p.m.
Freedom (Woodbridge) (15-0)
The Eagles return nearly every starter from last year’s state championship team that shattered Virginia’s scoring record.
Next: Saturday at Coolidge, 6 p.m.
Archbishop Spalding (11-1)
Most of the Cavaliers’ core, including All-Met quarterback Malik Washington, is back after capturing an MIAA A conference title last fall.
Next: Friday vs. Don Bosco Prep (N.J.), 7 p.m.
Quince Orchard (14-0)
Maryland’s top public school is unbeaten since 2019 and will stretch its competitive muscles in September against South County and Stone Bridge.
Next: Sept 2. at South County, 5 p.m.
DeMatha (10-2)
Anticipate yet another year of stalwart defense from the Stags, even after the graduation All-Met Defensive Player of the Year Jason Moore.
Next: Saturday at Springfield (Ohio), 4 p.m.
C.H. Flowers (13-1)
The Jaguars have six of Maryland’s top 40 senior recruits, per 247sports, and could provide a fearsome challenge to other contenders in 4A.
Next: Sept. 1 at Norcom, 7 p.m.
Stone Bridge (12-2)
Northern Virginia’s most consistent program begins its grueling nonconference slate against No. 10 Madison.
Next: Friday vs. No. 10 Madison, 7 p.m.
Wise (11-2)
The Pumas sport one of the area’s most dynamic offenses, which could serve them well against Prince George’s County opponents.
Next: Sept. 1 vs. Maury, 7 p.m.
Madison (11-4)
The Warhawks were not a team to be trifled with down the stretch in 2022. They begin 2023 aiming to avenge last year’s last-second loss to Stone Bridge.
Next: Friday at No. 8 Stone Bridge, 7 p.m.
Friendship Collegiate (9-4)
The Knights will aim to repeat as D.C. State Athletic Association Class AA champions behind five-star defensive lineman Dylan Stewart.
Next: Friday at Dunbar, 6 p.m.
Damascus (12-1)
The Hornets’ ground-and-pound approach brought them a Class 3A championship in 2022; despite graduating 22 seniors, they enter this season with the same lofty expectations.
Next: Sept. 1 vs. Einstein, 6:30 p.m.
Gonzaga (5-6)
The Eagles come off a ho-hum season with a real shot at rejoining the top class of the WCAC.
Next: Saturday at Archbishop Carroll, 2 p.m.
Rock Creek Christian (6-3)
An impressive group of upperclassmen will have its work cut out against a taxing national schedule.
Next: Friday vs. St. Mary’s Ryken, 7 p.m. at the St. James in Springfield
North Point (11-3)
The reigning Maryland 4A/3A champions have earned a reputation as one of the top defensive teams in the area.
Next: Sept. 1 vs. Leonardtown
St. Mary’s (Annapolis) (12-0)
The Saints’ senior-laden roster enters this fall coming off its first undefeated season since 1968, which resulted in a MIAA B conference title.
Next: Friday vs. Georgetown Prep, 5 p.m.
Episcopal (7-2)
The hard-nosed Maroon will begin the year as favorites to repeat in the Interstate Athletic Conference.
Next: Sept. 2 at Hill School (Pa.), 2 p.m.
Northwest (5-6)
Expect the Jaguars to return to contention in Maryland after a rocky season.
Next: Sept. 1 at Watkins Mill, 7 p.m.
Battlefield (10-1)
The Bobcats are still frontrunners in the Cedar Run district after an undefeated regular season and early postseason exit last fall.
Next: Friday vs. Hylton, 7 p.m.
Theodore Roosevelt (11-2)
Despite an exodus of talent, Coach Chris Harden has high hopes for the reigning Turkey Bowl champions.
Next: Saturday at Bishop McNamara, 1 p.m.
On the bubble: Arundel, Coolidge, Fairfax, Paint Branch, South County