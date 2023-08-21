Michigan suspends Jim Harbaugh for three games over NCAA investigation

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The University of Michigan announced Monday that football coach Jim Harbaugh will be suspended for the first three games of the season, a self-imposed punishment over his conduct during an NCAA investigation of recruiting violations committed during the heart of the coronavirus pandemic in 2021. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight Harbaugh will miss home games against East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green, contests in which the Wolverines will be heavily favored to win. He will return Sept. 23 against Rutgers.

Michigan said Monday that an interim coach for the three games will be announced at a later date. Harbaugh can lead the team during practices.

“While the ongoing NCAA matter continues through the NCAA process, today’s announcement is our way of addressing mistakes that our department has agreed to in an attempt to further that process,” Warde Manuel, the Wolverines’ athletic director, said in a statement. “We will continue to support Coach Harbaugh, his staff, and our outstanding student-athletes. Per the NCAA’s guidelines, we cannot comment further until the matter is resolved.”

The news release from Michigan announcing the suspension did not include a statement from Harbaugh.

According to reports, the NCAA is investigating whether Harbaugh made false statements to investigators about impermissible texts and calls to recruits made by Michigan coaches, including Harbaugh, during a coronavirus-related dead period for such contact. Last week, Michigan reportedly proposed suspending Harbaugh for four games to resolve the case, but negotiations with the NCAA reportedly broke down.

The self-imposed punishment was handed down to avoid future sanctions from the NCAA, though the NCAA still can punish Harbaugh further. Michigan said Monday that Harbaugh’s suspension was part of additional self-imposed sanctions that followed restrictions on recruiting.