Mason Greenwood to leave Manchester United after internal investigation

Mason Greenwood and Manchester United have “mutually” agreed to part ways after a six-month internal investigation stemming from rape and assault allegations in a criminal case that was closed in the spring. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Greenwood, 21, was arrested in January 2022 after video and images purporting to show him surfaced online. He was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behavior, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in October of that year. The charges were dropped in February 2023, and the Crown Prosecution Service declined to further pursue the matter in April.

“All those involved, including Mason, recognize the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United,” the team said in a statement. “It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome.

“Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offenses in respect of which he was originally charged. That said, as Mason publicly acknowledges today, he has made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for.”

Although he said in a statement that “I did not do the things I was accused of,” Greenwood added that he had “made mistakes” and took his “share of responsibility.”

“I want to start by saying I understand that people will judge me because of what they have seen and heard on social media, and I know people will think the worst,” his statement read (via Sky Sports). “I was brought up to know that violence or abuse is wrong, I did not do the things I was accused of, and in February I was cleared of all charges. However, I fully accept I made mistakes, and I take my share of responsibility for the situations which led to the social media post.

“I am learning to understand my responsibilities to set a good example as a professional footballer, and I’m focused on the big responsibility of being a father, as well as a good partner. Today’s decision has been part of a collaborative process between Manchester United, my family and me. The best decision for us all, is for me to continue my football career away from Old Trafford, where my presence will not be a distraction for the club. I thank the club for their support since I joined aged seven. There will always be a part of me which is United.”

Greenwood, who came through Manchester United’s academy, has not played for the club since January 2022 and has one senior cap for England, playing in the Nations League match against Iceland in September 2020.

In the 2022 material published online, a man who allegedly was Greenwood, could be heard yelling at a woman for sex and saying, “push me again and see what happens to you.” He was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behavior and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in October 2022, charges that were dropped four months later. “In this case a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction,” the Crown Prosecution Service said in announcing the decision.

United then took up an internal investigation and last week said it had “extensive evidence and context not in the public domain” and had spoken to “numerous people with direct involvement or knowledge of the case.”

United chief executive Richard Arnold wrote Monday in an open letter to fans that the evidence included the alleged victim asking that the police investigation be dropped in April 2022. The club also, he wrote, had obtained explanations for the material that was posted online.

“While I am satisfied that Mason did not commit the acts he was charged with, Mason’s accepted that he has made mistakes which he takes responsibility for,” Arnold said.