Why the Nats don’t ride their bullpen cart: A Washington Post investigation

Trip Morgan is a bit lonelier these days. That’s what happens when you’re one of the Washington Nationals’ eight bullpen cart drivers and none of their relievers will take a ride. “Now do I try to entice people?” said Morgan, who’s driven the cart since it was introduced in the summer of 2018. “With the visitors, I will stick the tail right next to the door, almost blocking them so they have to really think about it before jogging into the game. I don’t do that with the home team, I just get close so they know I’m there and able to drive them in. But I hope some of our relievers take me up on it soon. I miss the company.”

Morgan keeps a detailed log of his rides and interactions with players. This past weekend, holding the packet in the service tunnel below the stadium, he lamented how it hasn’t grown much in recent months. There was the first player ride with Sean Doolittle in 2018, one of Morgan’s favorite bullpen cart memories. There was that night last year, when Ronald Acuña Jr. and the Atlanta Braves’ coaches kept asking for rides to their spots on the field, requests Morgan couldn’t quite fulfill because he’s not allowed to drive on the grass.

His list of Nationals passengers over the years includes Doolittle, Fernando Rodney and Trevor Rosenthal. But this season, the only riders have been from other teams: Glen Otto from the Texas Rangers, Daniel Bard from the Colorado Rockies and Trevor May from the Oakland Athletics. The cart still circles the warning track during every pitching change, even after its sponsor did not renew for 2023. But for the sake of keeping it around, Morgan hopes a home reliever — or two, or three — adopts the cart soon. Its life may just depend on it.

Some Nationals don’t want to shift their routines, typical for baseball players. On a mostly young and inexperienced team, others feel they don’t have enough service time to take part in a gimmick. And two relievers didn’t even know it was an option.

Here is a sampling of their responses:

Kyle Finnegan, 31 and the team’s closer: “It’s the last thing you’re thinking about when you’re about to run: ‘Should I take the cart or not?’ So I feel like if I made an effort to start taking the cart, then I would do it every time. But right now I’m just committed to the jog in.”

Robert Garcia, a 27-year-old rookie: “I saw the cart drive by and figured it must be an in between innings promotional sort of thing. Honestly, I like the jog. I love it. Walking out there, taking a deep breath, channeling the adrenaline of the park and the situation, I look forward to that moment. Like it’s time to go compete. A drive in wouldn’t do it for me.”

Joe La Sorsa, a 25-year-old rookie who’s currently in Class AAA: “I didn’t know it was an option. Is that why that thing always comes so close to the bullpen when the door opens? I always wondered why it did, cause I’m thinking: ‘There is no way that anyone would ever ride that thing in.’ ”

Jordan Weems, 30: “Jogging in, it’s normal, you know what I’m saying? You want to stay as close to that as possible. You play in 29 other parks and there isn’t a bullpen cart, so you don’t want to change your whole routine for one place, even if it’s your home stadium. But I do think at least one of us will ride it by the end of the year.”

Who?

“Ooh, now that’s a good question,” Weems answered. “Maybe Ferrer? Ferrer could have it in him.”

And how did Jose A. Ferrer, a 23-year-old rookie, feel about this prediction?

“No, no, not yet,” he said in Spanish through a team interpreter, flashing a big smile. “For instance, Finnegan is one of the older, more veteran pitchers in the bullpen and he doesn’t do it. So I just tried to follow suit with what the older guys are doing.”

Last September, Steve Cishek, then a 36-year-old veteran, insisted the relievers take the cart for a bit of bullpen bonding (the team was on its way to 107 losses, so what the hell, right?). Everyone listened, with Finnegan saying he enjoyed the ride and would consider doing it again. To get his current teammates in the cart, he might need to channel Cishek or Doolittle, the cart’s original and forever champion.

After Doolittle rode the Diamondbacks’ bullpen cart three times in 2018 — notching three saves in a four-game series — the Nationals asked if he would ride a cart if they added one. The answer was yes, of course, offered with no hesitation. The cart debuted in August, five years ago this month, but didn’t have a passenger until Doolittle returned from the injured list in early September.

As he would in each of his ensuing rides, Doolittle propped one foot on the dashboard and put his glove in front of his face, focusing on his breathing. The drivers are not allowed to talk to the players unless the players speak first. In training, they are told it is the player’s office, plus most pitchers like to lock in mentally before taking the mound. Doolittle, friendly as he is, did not engage with Morgan during the inaugural player ride or any thereafter. Rosenthal was the first Nationals reliever to speak with Morgan, taking his rides in April 2019.

So when the cart neared the dugout that September night, Doolittle said one word to Morgan: “Here.” Morgan hit the brakes and the lefty hopped out. In Washington, as in many baseball cities in the 20th century, a polarizing tradition was born. The Diamondbacks’ cart is not in use at the moment. Instead, it’s parked by the main entrance at Chase Field, where fans can take pictures with it.

“It is practical as much as anything else,” said Doolittle, who’s rehabbing a knee injury at the Nationals’ facility in West Palm Beach, Fla. “Especially now with the pitch clock, you only have like a minute and a half to get in, get settled, get your warm-up pitches off. Your heart rate is already elevated enough because you’re about to enter a big league game. And in so many places, the bullpen mounds are a little bit different, maybe the height or slope, than the game mound. So do you really want to feel like you’re catching your breath while trying to warm up and get comfortable on the mound, especially in a place like D.C. when it is so humid in the summer?

“I always felt like it was a way to work a bit smarter. And the fans seem to love it, too. You know, I also think guys are nervous that if they have a bad outing after taking the cart, somebody is going to say something, like they aren’t being serious enough. That’s stupid. I thought about that at the beginning, but no. Put your feet up! Feel the wind going through your hair. Life on the open road, you know? The open warning track. There’s nothing like it.”

Asked for his pitch, Morgan stepped back and threw his arms out as if he were about to perform in a musical. He grinned a little. He seemed to know this was his chance.