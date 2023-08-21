Nationals, Manager Dave Martinez agree to two-year extension

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The Washington Nationals have agreed on a two-year extension with Dave Martinez, according to a person familiar with the situation, ending speculation about who will manage the team beyond this season. The deal includes a club option for a third year, according to a person with knowledge of the terms, meaning Martinez’s new contract could run through 2026. That keeps him in the job he’s held since the start of 2018, the year before he helped lead the club to a World Series title.

Martinez, 58, has a 378-455 record with Washington, though many of those losses have come while guiding the Nationals through an ongoing rebuild.

So just like last summer, ownership is opting for certainty with one of its highest-profile positions, feeling the best path forward — and the best option amid a stalled sale process — is to keep Martinez in place. And if they apply that even further up the ladder, an extension for General Manager Mike Rizzo could be next. The Athletic reported Monday that Rizzo and the Nationals were close to agreeing on another deal. Discussions between Rizzo and the Lerner family are ongoing, according to person familiar with the talks, with no resolutions as of mid-Monday afternoon. Rizzo was the Lerner family’s first hire in 2006, then took over as head of baseball operations in 2009.

The team, which had an off day Monday, has struggled ever since the title season, ending the past three years in last place in the National League East. But in the second full year of their rebuild, the Nationals have outperformed expectations in the past six weeks. After sweeping the Philadelphia Phillies over the weekend, they have taken seven of their last nine series. Washington’s farm system has also turned the corner, thanks to an increased investment in player development — plus last summer’s Juan Soto trade and drafting outfielder Dylan Crews as a result of losing 107 games in 2022.

Advertisement

According to a person familiar with the decision-making process, extending Martinez — and potentially Rizzo, too — is more about projecting stability to potential buyers than because of the recent success. But the person, a club official, noted that the strong second half certainly didn’t hurt Martinez’s or Rizzo’s case to stick around. The Athletic was first to report Martinez’s extension.

Share this article Share

At this point, the list of potential buyers who might be interested in these decisions remains short, according to multiple people familiar with internal conversations about a sale. Ted Leonsis, owner of the Wizards, Capitals, and Mystics, remains the primary (and by some indications, only credible) suitor. But nearly a year after Leonsis bid more than $2 billion for the Nationals, the team remains in the Lerner family’s hands.

The reasons for the holding pattern are complicated, according to people familiar with the Lerners’ thinking, who still cite lingering uncertainty over future television revenue as a remaining roadblock for any buyer. But those people say they still expect the Lerners to sell the team if Leonsis can meet their asking price. The question, then, seems to be how much higher they need him to go — and whether Leonsis, who recently bolstered Monumental Sports’s capital with an investment from the Qatari investment fund, will be willing to go there.

Advertisement

Since winning the World Series together, Martinez and Rizzo have basically been a package deal. Toward the end of the 2020 season, Rizzo signed an extension in early September, then Martinez had his by the end of the month. Both were for two years plus a club option for a third. Then last summer, right before the July 15 deadline to decide on those options, the team announced it would pick them up, retaining Martinez and Rizzo for at least one more season.