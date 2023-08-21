Spain’s soccer president condemned for kissing player on the lips

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Luis Rubiales, the head of Spain’s soccer federation, is under fire for kissing midfielder Jennifer Hermoso on the lips following Spain’s World Cup win Sunday. The incident sparked outrage at home and abroad, with many branding Rubiales sexually inappropriate and calling for him to resign. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The kiss came during the post-match ceremony in Sydney, when Spain’s players lined up to receive their gold medals following their 1-0 win over England. Video footage shows Hermoso and Rubiales embracing onstage before he places both hands on her head and pulls her toward him for a kiss.

In an Instagram Live video that showed Spanish players celebrating after the game, Hermoso said that she “didn’t like” the unexpected kiss and admitted she was unsure how to react.

“Let’s not assume that giving a kiss without consent is something “that happens.” It is a form of sexual violence that women suffer on a daily basis,” Irene Montero, Spain’s minister of equality, tweeted Sunday, while El País sports editor Nadia Tronchoni called the incident “an aggression.”

The player later appeared to quash concerns, telling Spanish news agency EFE through a statement released by the Royal Spanish Football Federation that “it was a totally spontaneous mutual gesture because of the immense joy that winning a World Cup gives.”

“The president and I have a great relationship, his behavior with all of us has been outstanding and it was a natural gesture of affection and gratitude,” the statement attributed to Hermoso said.

Rubiales, who was standing onstage alongside Spain’s Queen Letizia at the time of the kiss, was quick to defend his actions, telling Spanish radio that “there are idiots everywhere. When two people have a minor show of affection, we can’t heed idiocy.” Video footage also showed him hugging and kissing other players, though Montero appears to be the only player who was kissed on the mouth.

On social media, women’s rights groups, politicians and watchers around the world condemned the incident, arguing that it was intrusive and served to highlight the unwanted sexual advances that women all over the world — and in the world of sports — are often faced with. Others said the inappropriate behavior threatened to overshadow the achievement of Spain’s women.

“For Luis Rubiales to do this to Jenni Hermoso during the proudest moment of her career, stood next to Spain’s royal family, and with the world’s media watching, makes me sick,” sports reporter Molly McElwee wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

And while Rubiales dismissed concerns, some social media users shared a document outlining Spanish FA protocol, which states that forced kisses are “unacceptable conduct with immediate consequences” and called for FIFA to take disciplinary action against him.

FIFA did not immediately return a request for comment early Monday.

Spain’s win came after a tumultuous buildup to the tournament that included a dispute between players and the national federation. In September, 15 players sent an email to Spain’s soccer federation, reportedly raising concerns about the management of the national team. The federation and Rubiales stuck by Coach Jorge Vilda, who then didn’t select 12 of those 15 players for the World Cup squad.