Volleyball Top 10: Flint Hill picks up where it left off — at No. 1

Over the past half decade, one could argue no D.C.-area team has been more qualified to handle personnel change than Flint Hill volleyball. The 2021 season brought a new coach, Patrice Arrington, and a 32-1 record. Last fall, the Huskies weathered the preseason transfer of Cari Spears, their MVP the previous year, and went 36-0, dropping just one set.

Just once in the past five seasons has the Fairfax County program finished lower than No. 1 in the Post’s year-end rankings. (That hiccup? A No. 2 mark in 2018.)

That reputation makes Flint Hill a clear No. 1 to start this year’s rankings, even with the departure of Arrington (now the athletic director at Jackson-Reed), first-team All-Met selection Sydney Bryant (attending the University of Maryland) and star opposite Renee Jones (at IMG Academy). In their places, the Huskies return one of the most talented cores on the East Coast, including middle blocker Ryla Jones, libero Evie Huang and outside hitter/defensive specialist Mikki Murray.

“It’s an awesome program,” new coach Thai Nguyen said. “We want to keep everything the same.”

Still, several local coaches are left with the impression that the gap between the Huskies and the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference’s top teams, Bishop O’Connell and Holy Cross, could be more narrow than in recent years.

In the WCAC, Bishop O’Connell’s road to a three-peat will again have to go through 2022 All-Met Player of the Year Emerson Sellman and Holy Cross, which has stolen at least one head-to-head match in each of the past two seasons. Georgetown Day and Bullis also have emerged as early challengers in the Independent School League.

Filling in around the three private school powers, Northern Virginia heavyweights Langley, Chantilly and defending state champion Alexandria City are among the favorites to compete for the Class 6 title. In Maryland, Arundel and Wootton expect to contend for a trophy as well — only this year, they’ll compete at different levels, with Arundel moving to 3A as Wootton remains in 4A.

(All records from last season.)

1 Flint Hill (36-0) It has been seven years since the Huskies lost multiple matches in a season — a streak they hope persists with nine returners and a new coach.

2 Bishop O'Connell (29-2) Erin Debiec and Madison Bowser are back for the masterfully technical and uber-athletic WCAC champions.

3 Holy Cross (23-2) The Tartans appear set for another year of tight battles with Bishop O'Connell. Their biggest weapon: 2022 All-Met Player of the Year Emerson Sellman.

4 Langley (25-3) Widely considered the team to beat in Northern Virginia, the Saxons could be in position to earn their first state title since 2017.

5 Arundel (19-1) A five-set heartbreaker in last year's state championship game should fuel Maryland's top public school program, which moves to 3A this season.

6 Georgetown Day (21-3) Much of the core behind reigning All-Met Coach of the Year Brandon Wiest is back, including three All-Met selections and rising star Zoe Ryu.

7 Alexandria City (32-2) The Titans captured the Virginia Class 6 state title last year, though they'll need to adjust after the graduation of two senior stars.

8 Bullis (15-6) The Bulldogs, behind mighty junior Alexis Ewing, appear poised to join the class of the D.C. area after a breakout season last fall.

9 Chantilly (15-7) With junior Lameen "Mimi" Mambu at the net, the Chargers are viewed by a handful of Northern Virginia coaches as a threat in Class 6.

10 Wootton (16-1) An earlier-than-expected postseason exit tainted an unbeaten regular season last fall, but the Patriots could go further this year with three All-Met selections returning. On the bubble: Churchill, Colgan, Jackson-Reed, Northern, St. John's