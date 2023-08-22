Titans cornerback Caleb Farley’s father dies in house explosion

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The father of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley died late Monday evening after the explosion and collapse of a house belonging to the former Virginia Tech standout. First responders arrived at the scene in Mooresville, N.C., just before midnight Monday evening. At approximately 4:30 a.m., the body of Robert M. Farley, 61, was discovered in the debris, according to the Iredell County Emergency Management office.

Caleb Farley was not at the home at the time of the explosion. The director of the county emergency office confirmed to The Washington Post that the third-year NFL player arrived at the scene Tuesday morning and spoke with officials from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Another person, described as a family friend, was seen leaving the home as rescuers arrived. Officials said that person, 25-year-old Christian Rogers, was taken to a hospital in Charlotte and treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

“What’s most important is that we do everything that we can to support him emotionally — teammates, coaches, organization,” Titans Coach Mike Vrabel said at the team facility Tuesday afternoon, following a practice in which he gathered his players and told them of the troubling news. “Just shocking.”

A first-round pick by Tennessee in 2021, Farley is on the physically unable to perform list after being placed on injured reserve in November with a back issue that required surgery. Over his two seasons in Tennessee, which included an ACL tear early in his rookie campaign, he has played in 12 games with two starts.

“I’m just praying for Caleb,” Tennessee running back Derrick Henry said. “We were probably the last ones in the locker room last night, just hanging around. I just found out the news, and we’ll keep him in our prayers and we all send our condolences to him and his family. It’s a tragic situation. I don’t want to speak too much on it because I don’t know the details. I just couldn’t describe the way he’s probably feeling right now.”

Farley, who grew up approximately 25 miles west of Mooresville in Maiden, N.C., lost his mother to breast cancer in 2018. Two years later, when he became one of the first high-profile college football players to opt out of that season amid the pandemic, Farley said he made that decisions because he could “not afford to lose another parent, or a loved one.”

According to Charlotte station WSOC, Farley bought the approximately 6,300-square-foot home for his father, who had lived there for around a year.

“I heard a loud explosion and almost a collapsing sound, a big crunching sound,” neighbor Pete Schuerger told WSOC. “I turned to my wife and said, ‘That sounded like a house exploding.’”