Girls’ soccer Top 10: St. John’s, Whitman again lead way in first rankings

The Cadets, who won the D.C. State Athletic Association championship in addition to the WCAC title last year, lead The Post’s preseason local rankings, followed by the Vikings at No. 2.
Slotting in at No. 3 and No. 4 are the teams that fell to the top two in last year’s championship matches — Good Counsel and Quince Orchard.
(All records from last season.)
St. John’s (19-0-1)
The Cadets lost 2022 All-Met Player of the Year Emely Rubio to graduation but return eight starters from last season’s undefeated team, which won the WCAC and DCSAA titles.
Whitman (16-1)
The Vikings have claimed back-to-back Maryland 4A championships and will hope to see Maryland commit Gemma Davitian and Notre Dame-bound Riley DeMartino back on the field as they recover from injuries.
Good Counsel (15-5)
The Falcons boast a strong defense that includes three Division I signees along their back line and another at goalkeeper.
Quince Orchard (14-4)
Last year’s Maryland 4A finalist returns eight starters, including its top scorer, Columbia commit Annie Faraone.
Mount Hebron (13-3-1)
The Howard County program graduated just two seniors after reaching the Maryland 3A final.
Glenelg (14-4)
Purdue commit Stephanie Lathrop has led the Gladiators to back-to-back Maryland 2A title games.
Walter Johnson (12-2)
Both of the Wildcats’ losses last season came against Whitman in overtime, including a 2-1 defeat in the Maryland 4A region final.
Potomac School (11-4-2)
The reigning Independent School League AA division tournament champions bring back several key players, including leading goal scorer Reagan Exley, a Yale signee.
Calvert (16-1-1)
The Cavaliers’ only loss last season came in the Maryland 2A quarterfinals on penalty kicks.
Broadneck (14-1-4)
The Bruins were undefeated entering last season’s Maryland 4A semifinals, where they fell to Quince Orchard.
On the bubble: Crofton, Georgetown Visitation, Severna Park