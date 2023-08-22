The World Cup’s signature moment played out above a graveyard

Listen 6 min Share Comment on this story Comment

BRISBANE, Australia — It would have to rank among the more curious sights of all the stadiums in all the world: a tiny old cemetery, tucked behind a steepled little chapel, smack up against the modern, 52,500-seat, 21st-century Lang Park, or Suncorp Stadium, or Brisbane Stadium, or “The Cauldron” by nickname. It might even spawn failed attempts at jokes. That’s where the Broncos of rugby league bury their victims. Ha.

It holds 21 gravestones, none signifying anyone who died after 1875. Lately they sat calmly, as they do, while the stadium filled night upon night for a World Cup of women’s soccer that qualified as landmark. It might be tempting to wisecrack about the people beneath those stones, but for one detail shared by historian Hilda Maclean.

There’s nobody beneath those stones.

There are maybe 5,000-odd departed people under the stadium, though.

There’s always a foremost memory even across 32 days and nights of 64 games, and Brisbane Stadium had it. It happened on the night of Aug. 12, and it felt like the future had landed. That’s when Australia’s Matildas, gathering fans by the bushels and the droves, engaged France in a quarterfinal both goalless and breathless, one the longtime Australian soccer administrator Maria Berry called “another one of those examples where a nil-all draw is not a dull match.” It ended on penalties, which themselves would not quit their fierce tug upon the central nervous systems.

The Matildas won those 7-6 after a combined 20 attempts across 10 rounds as a sports-adoring nation seemed to stop and inhale. A famous video showed swaths of airplane video screens with almost all tuned to the saga. The TV ratings mushroomed to the biggest for any Australian sporting event since Cathy Freeman’s famous run at the 2000 Olympics.

Everything seemed possible, including an actual home World Cup title that would have become the first, men’s or women’s, this century.

Respect for the female athlete had bloomed and blossomed.

The noise boomed and cascaded.

So it was striking yet again to walk out of the stadium and along an outdoor concourse to gaze down at the cemetery almost in its shadow.

“Basically,” Maclean said, “the stadium is sitting on the North Brisbane burial grounds operated from 1842 to 1875.”

Those grounds filled as such grounds do, damn them. Conditions grew unwieldy. The city decided on another cemetery site, and the old cemetery with its “seven smaller burial grounds clumped together,” Maclean said, went into “wreck and ruin.” Come 1910, the government decided to use the space for recreation, and it advertised to citizens: For anyone wishing to relocate their departed relatives, the government would fund the removal and relocation of remains and headstones.

Many accepted but some didn’t, especially given Brisbane’s knack for transience. The land went on to serve as a World War I military parade ground, as a host for track and field and cycling and cricket, as the home of the rugby league Brisbane Broncos and other clubs, as a stadium that gradually made its renovated way into modernity. Come late July of 2032, it will strut as a venue for the Summer Olympics.

“There’s still 5,000-odd burials underneath,” Maclean said, soon adding that some have put the figure as high as 8,000 or 9,000. Archaeology students at the University of Queensland have explored. The respect for history has held.

The chapel and graveyard have survived without fuss “because they are heritage-listed,” Maclean said. “Under the state’s heritage act. The church rectory, which is the house where the priest used to live, and the memorial reserve [graves] are both heritage-listed.” Later years have brought a new memorial to soldiers killed in the war in Afghanistan.

Next to this solemn scene played a World Cup that thrived in five Australian cities and four New Zealand cities. It lured in people who hadn’t planned to watch. It showcased something evolutionary and revolutionary, something that would have seemed outlandish or more in the 19th century: the burgeoning athletic skills of young women who have grown up in a world in which the possibilities grudgingly expanded to include their passions — in their case, the world’s biggest game.

The young dazzled in this World Cup: 18-year-old Linda Caicedo of Colombia, 19-year-old Salma Paralluelo of champion Spain, 21-year-old Lauren James of runner-up England, 19-year-old Melchie Dumornay of Haiti, 23-year-old Hinata Miyazawa of Japan, 20-year-old Mary Fowler and 21-year-old Kyra Cooney-Cross of the Matildas. The people flocked in and made great sounds, especially the Colombians, the Brazilians and oh, the Australians.

In the streets around Brisbane Stadium, with the clusters of pubs, it felt futuristic as Matildas fans marched toward that quarterfinal clash with France. They brought drums, sang songs, wore green-and-gold-painted faces and made impromptu roars once inside during pregame whenever that colossal star, Sam Kerr, so much as appeared on the big video screen sitting on a bench or whatever. It seemed important to think of the elemental reality in play: The athletes who had stirred the hubbub were female. The long-departed never could have imagined.

The Christ Church will turn 150 years old in September, and its members “will be back with a vengeance” on the 10th, Maclean said. They number between 30 and 40.

The cemetery behind them isn’t technically a cemetery, given that the stones have moved twice — once around 1912, and once around the early 1990s as a new ring road went up next to the stadium. And here’s one of those fine little nuggets of history, as Maclean tells it: “Now, we’re not really clear why these particular headstones were not demolished with the other headstones.” It might have been the prominence of the citizens involved. There might have been other factors. Whatever the reason, preservation and dignity held sway.

But regarding the 5,000-odd beneath the stadium, Maclean has a delineation. Seven denominations filled the old cemetery, she said — Congregationalist, Wesleyan Methodist, Jewish, Baptist, Church of England, Catholic and Presbyterian. She pinpoints that the north goal (or north goal post depending on sport) stands above Anglicans. For the midfield, it’s Presbyterians. For the south goal, it’s Catholics.

On the unforgettable night of Aug. 12, a 25-year-old World Cup debutante named Cortnee Vine approached her penalty kick with the shootout at an absurd 6-all. “I couldn’t hear when I was walking and putting it down,” she said. “Obviously it was insane.” When she drilled that thing calmly to the right and into the back of the net, the sound manufactured and multiplied the goose bumps. It became one of those sounds only sports can make. Vine’s teammates charged madly toward her in a splendid blob. “I thought I was in a whirlwind,” she said. Men at Work’s “Down Under” began playing. The year 2023 had brought untold, unforeseen vividness and progress.

Had you known, you might have wondered if even those dear Anglicans might have rumbled. It happened, after all, above them.