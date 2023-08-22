In lawsuit, Knicks accuse Raptors of using ‘mole’ to steal proprietary data

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The New York Knicks filed a lawsuit against the Toronto Raptors that accuses their Atlantic Division rival of conspiring with a “mole” who recently defected from the Knicks’ organization to illegally obtain proprietary information. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight In a filing Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, lawyers for the Knicks alleged that Toronto Coach Darko Rajakovic, who was hired in June, was among several Raptors officials who directed the operation.

Rajakovic, a former assistant with the Memphis Grizzlies, was named in the suit, as were player development coach Noah Lewis, the Raptors’ parent organization and former Knicks employee Ikechukwu Azotam. In addition, the filing cited 10 “unknown Raptors employees who obtained Knicks propriety information.”

Azotam, who was said to have worked for the Knicks from October 2020 until mid-August as a video, analytics and player development assistant, was alleged to have secretly emailed to the Raptors a large volume of scouting reports, play frequency reports and other preparatory material, plus a link to New York’s subscription with Synergy, a third-party company that helps analyze and archive game data.

“In total, Azotam illegally shared 3,358 video files,” the lawsuit stated. “The file share site was accessed over 2,000 times by the Raptors Defendants.”

The Knicks said Rajakovic and the Raptors began to recruit Azotam in June and used him to “serve as a mole within the Knicks organization to … illegally convert and misappropriate the Knicks’ confidential and proprietary data.”

Azotam’s final day as a Knicks employee was Aug. 14, according to the team, which said the alleged theft of data was discovered the next day.

The Raptors’ parent organization, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, said in a statement Monday that it “strongly denies any involvement in the matters alleged.”

MLSE said it received a letter last week from the Knicks’ parent organization, Madison Square Garden Sports, that brought the complaint to its attention. MLSE added that it “responded promptly, making clear our intention to conduct an internal investigation and to fully cooperate.”

The Knicks did not let MLSE know, the latter corporation indicated in its statement, that a lawsuit was imminent.

The court filing accused the listed defendants of:

Violating the Defend Trade Secrets Act

Misappropriating trade secrets under New York common law

Exercising “unauthorized dominion” over files that rightfully belonged to the Knicks

Unfair competition

Unjust enrichment

In addition, the Raptors were accused of violating the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and of tortious interference with contractual relations, and Azotam was accused of breach of contract.

The Knicks said in their filing that Azotam, while in their employ, signed an agreement containing a confidentiality clause and also “acknowledged a company information usage policy … that expressly forbids the misappropriation of confidential and proprietary information.”

Azotam, who was said to have told the Knicks in July that he planned to work for the Raptors in the following year, was alleged to have then used his team email account to forward information to a personal Gmail account and to a Raptors email account set up in his name. One email, according to the lawsuit, contained detailed scouting information concerning the Indiana Pacers, and another focused on the Denver Nuggets. A play frequency report for the Dallas Mavericks compiled by New York was also said to have been illegally shared with Toronto.

